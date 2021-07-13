"김정은-시진핑 미국 언급 자제…중국의 적극적 제재 이행 기대 어려워"

미국의 전문가들은 김정은 북한 국무위원장과 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 상호 교환한 서신에서 미국을 직접 언급하지 않은 점에 주목했습니다. 중국이 적극적으로 대북 제재를 이행할 가능성은 낮다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관은 12일 VOA와의 전화통화에서 김정은 위원장과 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 북-중 우호조약 60주년을 맞아 교환한 친서에서 두드러진 점은 보이지 않는다고 말했습니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 북한과 중국이 양국 관계의 긴밀성을 강조하려 한 것은 명백하며, 이는 충분히 예상됐던 수준이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “Obviously, both North Korea and China want to emphasize the closeness of the bilateral relationship marking the anniversary of their treaty of friendship. So I thought from that standpoint the statements were pretty much to be expected. I didn't think there was anything in there that was particularly exceptional. And obviously, the Chinese statement emphasized the bilateral relationship. The North Korean statement had a little bit more to say about the international situation, but both sides specifically avoided talking about the United States.”

다만 세이모어 전 조정관은 중국이 북-중 양자 관계에 초점을 맞춘 반면 북한은 국제적 상황에 대해 조금 더 언급했다며, 두 나라 모두 미국에 대한 언급은 피했다고 분석했습니다.

그러면서, 중국은 여러 사안을 놓고 미국과 긴장이 고조된 와중에도 협력할 수 있는 분야를 고민하는 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “China, I think, is trying to figure out how to have areas of cooperation with the United States despite increased tensions over a variety of issues. So I think China believes that it can present North Korea as an issue on which the US and China have common interests, and we'll be able to work together toward resumption of diplomacy. Now whether or not China is actually willing to cooperate with the US is a different matter, but at least from China's standpoint, this is an issue on which China can say the US and China have common interests and we can work together.”

중국은 북한을 미국과의 공동 관심사로 제시하고 외교의 재개를 향해 협력할 수 있을 것으로 믿는다는 겁니다.

스콧 스나이더 미국외교협회 한미정책 국장도 이번 친서에 익숙한 표현들이 많다며, 북-중 관계가 굳건하다는 것을 강하게 재확인하기 위한 의도로 보인다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 스나이더 한미정책 국장] “There's a lot of familiar language here. I think that it is intended to be a strong reaffirmation of the strength of the bilateral relationship. I do not really feel like either sides was trying to target the US in any particular way.”

스나이더 국장은 북한과 중국 모두 미국을 어떤 특정한 방식으로 겨냥하려 한 것 같지는 않다고 말했습니다.

친서에서 미국에 대한 북한의 생각이나 의도가 제대로 드러나지 않고 있다는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 스나이더 한미정책 국장] “I don't think that it necessarily tells us much about North Korea's thinking or intentions toward the US… On the Chinese side, they're always emphasizing the need to strengthen complete strategic communication. And I think that it reveals China's desire for control or at least not to be surprised. And I think that that is reflective of China's geopolitical intent to keep North Korea close, and make sure that North Korea doesn't do anything to surprise or put at risk Chinese interests.”

스나이더 국장은 중국은 언제나 북한과 온전한 전략적 소통을 강화할 필요성을 강조해 왔다면서, 이번 친서에는 중국이 상황을 통제하거나 적어도 놀랄 만한 상황이 벌어지지 않기를 바라는 바람이 엿보인다고 말했습니다.

워싱턴의 싱크탱크인 독일마샬펀드의 보니 글레이저 아시아 프로그램 국장은 북한과 중국이 우호조약을 연장하기로 결정한 것은 놀라운 일이 아니라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 글레이저 국장] “I think it's not surprising that they agreed to extend the DPRK-China Friendship Treaty. And I think that the statements by both sides are a bit different and I think China's remarks really emphasize support for North Korea's economy, for the well-being of its people, and advancing its cause of socialist construction, these are the things that I think are most important to China in the relationship.”

글레이저 국장은 시 주석이 친서에서 북한의 경제와 주민 복지를 위해 지원하겠다는 것과 사회주의 건설 추동을 진전시키겠다는 것을 강조했다며, 이는 현재 북-중 관계에서 중국에 가장 중요한 사안이라고 밝혔습니다.

글레이저 국장은 과거 중국 지도자들이 북한에 보낸 친서도 미국에 대한 공동의 적개심을 강조하지 않았다며, 북한이 이를 바랐을 수 있지만 중국이 원하는 것은 그런 것이 아니라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 글레이저 국장] “If you go back and look at previous statements by Chinese leaders you would find that, that they don't emphasize common hostility toward the United States, so perhaps this is something that North Korea might have wanted, but this is not something that that China wants. It's interesting China, of course, did not mention denuclearization. The Chinese seem, to me, to have almost stopped talking about that issue. And their main concern really, I think, is stability and economic development in North Korea.”

글레이저 국장은 또 중국이 ‘비핵화’를 거론하지 않은 점이 주목된다며, 중국은 그 부분에 대해 언급하기를 거의 그만둔 것처럼 보인다고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 중국이 북한에 대해 진정으로 관심을 두는 부분은 북한의 안정과 경제적 발전이라고 지적했습니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원은 김정은 위원장과 시진핑 주석이 친서에서 표현을 절제한 것으로 보이지만, 그것을 긍정해석해서는 안 된다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 선임연구원] “I think that their statements were measured, but I don't think that we should interpret them in a very positive way. And I think that when you combine the statements of both North Korea and the PRC together, they give a pretty insightful view of how both countries are looking at the US policy towards North Korea as a hostile policy, and they both would like to see an end in the alliance and removal of US troops.”

북한과 중국 모두 미국의 대북정책을 적대시 정책으로 보고 있고, 궁극적으로는 미-한 동맹과 주한미군이 사라지기를 바란다는 겁니다.

브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수는 북-중 두 나라의 서한에서 미국이 직접적으로 거론되지는 않았지만 중국은 북한과 세계에 북한에 대한 지지를 재확인했다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 벡톨 교수] “They were simply telling North Korea and the world, you know, we're here to support you. We're still your ally. We still believe in this government. And I think that in itself is very key.”

시 주석의 친서는 중국이 여전히 북한의 동맹이며 북한 정권을 신뢰하고 있다는 것을 보여줬고, 그것이 핵심이라는 겁니다.

벡톨 교수는 중국과 북한은 제재 이행 속에서도 관계가 굳건하며, 중국이 북한 비핵화에 협력할 것으로 생각하는 것은 헛된 꿈이 될 수 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 벡톨 교수] “The relationship between China and North Korea remains strong despite the sanctions enforcement…Those who think we're going to get China's help to get the DPRK to denuclearize, that's a fake dream. They made it very obvious that they support the North Koreans. And if they're involved in any talks that we have the North Koreans, they're unlikely to put any real pressure on Pyongyang at all.”

중국은 대북 지원 의사를 분명히 했고, 만약 북한과의 대화가 시작된다고 하더라도 중국이 북한 정권에 실질적인 압력을 넣을 가능성은 낮아 보인다는 겁니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 중국에 대한 미국의 불만은 유엔 안보리 제재를 이행하지 않고 북한의 밀무역을 용인하고 있는 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “American complaint is that China's really not enforcing UN Security Council sanctions by tolerating smuggling. And as a consequence, that gives North Korea, much less incentive to engage in nuclear discussions, and I don't think that's likely to change in the near term.”

결국 북한은 비핵화 협상에 제대로 관여할 동기를 느끼지 못하고 있고, 그런 상황이 가까운 시일 내 바뀔 것 같지 않다는 겁니다.

글레이저 국장은 두 정상의 친서에서 제재에 관련한 구체적인 내용은 없었지만 중국은 이미 강력한 제재 이행에서 거리가 멀어졌다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 글레이저 국장] “I don't think there's anything in the statement that the way that I read it that implies anything about the sanctions. I think that China has already in its actions been moving away from strict implementation of the sanctions. They, of course, don't say that they are no longer implementing them strictly but I think that's what we're seeing in practice.”



글레이저 국장은 중국이 더 이상 제재를 적극 이행하지 않겠다는 것을 스스로 밝히지는 않았지만 이미 그런 상황이 실제 목격되고 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.