도전받는 미중 간 '균형외교'…"한국, 동맹 선택해야"

미국의 한반도 전문가들은 미-중 패권 경쟁 속에서 한국이 애매모호한 태도로 일관하기 어려울 것이라고 내다봤습니다. 미-중 간 외교적 ‘줄타기’ 대신 미-한 동맹에 우선순위를 둬야 한다는 건데요. 다만 중국에 대한 한국의 실용적 접근을 미국이 무조건 억눌러선 안 된다고 제안했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

전문가들은 격화되는 미-중 갈등 가운데 역내 어떤 나라도 중립을 자처하기는 어려울 것으로 진단했습니다.

한국이 미-중 어느 한쪽에도 가담하지 않는 외교적 묘수를 찾고 있지만, 점점 거세지는 양국의 압박 속에서 갈림길에 설수 밖에 없을 것이라는 전망입니다.

로버트 갈루치 전 미국 북핵특사는 VOA에 “어떤 제3국도 미국과 중국 사이에서 ‘균형자(balancer)’ 역할을 성공적으로 수행하는 상황을 상상할 수 없다”고 말했습니다.

[로버트 갈루치 전 미국 북핵특사] “I do not imagine any third party will successfully act as a balancer between the US and China.”

한국의 ‘줄타기 외교’가 중대 기로에 섰고 ‘전략적 모호성’ 입장이 위협받고 있다는 이런 인식은 워싱턴에서 점점 확대되고 있습니다.

로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원은 “한국이 동아시아에서 중재자 역할을 맡을 잠재력은 없어 보인다”는 말로 두 강대국 사이에 낀 한국의 현실을 설명했습니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “I don’t see much potential for an ROK mediating role in East Asia.”

한국이 미-중 사이에서 선택해야 할 수밖에 없는 시점에 다다랐다는 지적인데, 미 전문가들은 한국의 선택은 자명하다고 지적합니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 수석부차관보는 “한국이 미국의 동맹으로 남아있는 한, 중국과 관련해 스스로를 “균형자(balancer)”로 묘사할 수 없고 그렇게 해서도 안 된다”고 밝혔습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “As long as the ROK remains a U.S. ally, it cannot and must not try to portray itself as a "balancer" when it comes to China. Seeking to play such a role is bound to disappoint the United States and undermine the U.S.-ROK alliance.”

“한국이 그런 역할을 모색하는 것은 미국을 실망시키고 미-한 동맹을 훼손할 것”이라는 지적입니다.

이어 “워싱턴과 도쿄에는 서울이 점점 중국 쪽으로 기울고 있다는 의혹이 존재한다”며 “특히 미국 대통령이 미-한 동맹의 지속적인 가치에 대해 적극 의문을 제기하는 상황에서 한국은 이런 의심을 증폭시키지 않도록 주의해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “There are already suspicions in Washington (and Tokyo, I should add) that Seoul is increasingly inclined to "tilt" towards China. The ROK should take care to avoid feeding these suspicions, especially at a time when the U.S. president is actively questioning the continued value of the U.S.-ROK alliance.”

전문가들은 ‘전통적 적국’인 북한을 상대로 굳건했던 미-한 공조가 중국의 부상에 따른 전략적 이해 차이로 북한과 중국에 각기 다른 기준을 적용하는 모습이라고 분석했습니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관은 “미-한 동맹이 북한이라는 공동의 적에 대해서는 여전히 매우 강력한 반면, 중국에 대한 공동 대응 측면에서는 약하다”고 지적했습니다.

[게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관] “The US and South Korea have a common alliance against the North. And that remains very strong. And I think the two countries have a strong interest in continuing to maintain deterrence. And if deterrence fails, fighting together against the North Korean threat. So from that standpoint, the alliance is very strong. Where the Alliance is weak is in any common action against China because South Korea obviously is very reluctant to get involved in military activities that are directed against China.”

“두 나라 모두 북한을 억제하고 여기에 실패하면 함께 싸울 것이라는 데는 일치돼 있지만, 한국은 중국에 대한 직접적 군사 행동에 참여하기 꺼리기 때문”이라는 이유를 들었습니다.

하지만 전문가들은 미-한 관계를 ‘가치 동맹’으로 규정하며 미-중 관계와는 근본적으로 다르다고 평가했습니다.

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 “미-한 동맹은 민주주의와 인권, 자유, 개방적인 정보 접근, 자유 무역 등 두 나라가 공유하는 가치와 이상에 기반을 뒀지만, 한국은 중국과 이 중 어떤 가치와 이상도 공유하지 않는다”고 말했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “The alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea is based on a broad set of shared values and ideals, including a common commitment to democracy, human rights, freedom, open access to information, and free trade. China shares none of those values and ideals.”

이어 중국을 “한국의 존재를 위협하는 북한과 긴밀한 관계를 맺고, 역내에서 주도권을 모색하며, 미-한 동맹을 훼손하는 강대국”으로 묘사하면서, “이런 나라가 미-한 동맹의 이상과 가치를 위협할 때 한국이 함께 염려해주기를 미국이 기대하는 것은 놀라운 일이 아니다”라고 밝혔습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “In this context, it's not surprising that Washington would expect Seoul to share its concern when these ideals and values are threatened by another power, particularly a power that is aligned with North Korea, a state that threatens the existence of the ROK, and a power that seeks to exercise hegemony in the region and undermine the U.S.-ROK alliance.”

매닝 연구원은 “미국은 현재 한국을 비롯한 아시아 모든 나라의 최대 교역국인 중국과 미국 가운데 하나를 택할 것을 각국에 압박하면서 경제적, 지리적 싸움을 하고 있다”고 지적했습니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “The US is fighting both economics and geography in pressing nations to choose between China, the largest trading partner of the ROK and every nation in Asia, and the US. The durability and purpose of the Quad is still unsettled.”

이어 “한국이 중국과의 경제 관계, 북한과 관련한 중국의 중요성, 그리고 미-한 동맹에서 균형을 잡아야 하는 어려운 상황에 직면한 것 같다”면서 “미-한 동맹을 강화하는 것을 우선순위로 간주해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.



[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “I think the ROK faced a difficult situation needing to balance its economic ties to China, and Beijing’s importance vis-à-vis North Korea, and the US-ROK alliance. Bolstering the US-ROK alliance should be viewed as a priority.

특히 미국이 중국 공산당을 맹비난하며 ‘경제적 이혼’을 준비하는 상황에서, ‘안보는 미국, 경제는 중국’이라는 한국의 ‘안미경중’ 구도는 더이상 유효하지 않다는 진단도 나옵니다.

앤드루 여 워싱턴 가톨릭대학 정치학과 교수는 미국이 미-중 경제를 분리하려는 마당에 한국이 중국을 최대 교역국으로 유지하기 어려울 것이라는 데 동의하면서 “한국은 이미 동남아시아국가연합(ASEAN)과 인도 등 다른 파트너들과의 관계를 모색하며 그런 상황이 가져올 충격을 완화할 준비를 하고 있다”고 진단했습니다.

[앤드루 여 워싱턴 가톨릭대학 정치학과 교수] “Maybe not, but ROK is already making preparations to soften the blow of decoupling by seeking out other partners like ASEAN and India.”

전문가들은 한국이 역내 질서를 흔드는 중국의 도전에 맞선 미국과 한배를 타야 한다면서도, 미국이 한국의 선택을 강요하는 고압적 태도를 보여선 안 된다고 제안했습니다.

갈루치 전 북핵특사는 “미국은 중국과의 양자 관계에서 더 조심스럽고 세련된 접근을 할 필요가 있다”며 “미국의 동맹을 포함한 역내 국가들은 자국 이해를 토대로 중국과의 독자적 관계를 평가해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[로버트 갈루치 전 미국 북핵특사] “I think that the US needs to develop a more nuanced and sophisticated approach to China in its bilateral relations. Other nations in the region, including US allies, will have to assess their own relations with China based on their own interests.

마이클 오핸론 브루킹스연구소 선임연구원도 “미국은 한국의 독특한 입지를 늘 유념하고 한국이 중국과 운용 가능한 관계를 유지하기 원할 것으로 예상해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[마이클 오핸론 브루킹스연구소 선임연구원] “The United States must always bear in mind the unique position of South Korea. We should expect it to want to preserve a workable relationship with China and if we push too hard, we may push it away. Rather, we should see Seoul’s pragmatism towards China as an asset that we can often learn from and emulate.”

또한 “한국을 너무 몰아붙이면 밖으로 밀어내는 결과가 될 것”이라며, “오히려 중국에 대한 한국의 실용주의를 미국이 본보기 삼을 수 있는 자산으로 봐야 한다”고 주장했습니다.

오핸론 연구원은 “한국과 미국 간 핵심 안보와 외교·경제 관계가 좋은 이상, 그리고 중국의 행동이 현재보다 훨씬 나빠지고 위험해지지 않는다면, 우리는 한국이 중국을 다루는 방식에 대해 유연성을 보여야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[마이클 오핸론 브루킹스연구소 선임연구원] “As long as our core security and diplomatic and economic relations are good between Seoul and Washington, we should be flexible in how South Korea deals with China—unless of course China’s behavior gets much worse and more dangerous than it appears to be today.”

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 “워싱턴의 사려 깊은 인사들은 한국이 중국과 관련해 곤경에 처한 것을 이해한다”며 “한-중 무역 관계의 중요성, 그리고 안정 유지에 필요한 강대국(중국)을 소원하게 만들지 않으려는 한국 정부의 바람에 대해 잘 알고 있다”고 설명했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “Thoughtful people in Washington understand Seoul's predicament when it comes to China, including the importance of the PRC-ROK trade relationship and Seoul's desire not to alienate a power whose cooperation is necessary to maintain stability.”

그러면서도 “한국은 미국의 동맹이자 미국과 가치를 공유하는 나라로서, 그런 가치와 이상을 지키려는 미국과의 연대를 유지할 책임이 있다”고 강조했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “But as a U.S. ally and as a country that shares values with the United States, the ROK has a responsibility to maintain solidarity with the United States when the U.S. is seeking to defend the values and ideals that both share.”

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 “미국은 민감한 기술을 보호하고, 그런 기술과 지식이 도난당하는 것을 방지하면서, 중국이 아시아태평양과 그 외 지역에서 첨단 기술을 이용해 자국 이념과 군사적 의제를 확장하지 못하도록 하는 조치를 계속 취할 것”이라면서 “한국은 미국의 이런 목표에 동조해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “It is certain the U.S. will continue to take steps to protect its sensitive technology, prevent theft of that technology and know how, and keep China from using cutting edge technology to advance its ideological and military agenda in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. The ROK should be sympathetic to this goal, since it has been the target of China's increasingly aggressive approach to the region, including Beijing's attempt to prevent the ROK from exercising its sovereign right to defend itself from North Korean missiles in 2017 using tools of economic coercion.”

특히 중국이 2017년 한국의 고고도 미사일 방어체계(사드) 배치를 문제 삼아 경제 보복을 가했던 것을 상기시키며 “한국은 역내에서 점점 강화되는 중국의 공격적 접근법의 표적이 되고 있다”고 경고했습니다.

전문가들은 특히 미국의 대중국 압박 전략이 인도·태평양 지역에서의 다자안보체제 구축으로 구체화되고 있다는 데 주목하면서 한국이 중대한 선택의 갈림길에 섰다고 평가했습니다.

앤드루 여 교수는 “미국은 한국이 국가 이익뿐 아니라 역내 안보를 염두에 둔 결정을 내리기를 기대하며, 그런 관점에서 한국이 ‘자유롭고 열린 인도·태평양(FOIP) 전략’에 부응해 다른 나라들과 좀 더 관여하기를 희망한다”고 말했습니다.

[앤드루 여 워싱턴 가톨릭대학 정치학과 교수] “US would expect Seoul to make decision that would address its own national interest but also regional security so in that sense it hopes that Seoul might become more engaged with other countries in line with its free and open indo-pac (FOIP) strategy. That means in addition to bilateral alliance commitments, become more engaged multilaterally with other like minded US partners. That's where coordinating mechanisms like the Quad Plus can become important.”

이는 “한국이 양자 동맹과 더불어, 생각을 같이하는 미국의 다른 파트너들과도 다자적 관여를 늘리는 것을 의미하며, 이 대목에서 ‘쿼드 플러스’와 같은 협력체제가 중요성을 갖게 된다”는 설명입니다.

세이모어 전 백악관 조정관은 “중국을 견제하는 데 중점을 둔 미국, 일본, 인도, 호주 4개국 안보협의체인 쿼드에 한국이 참여하지 못하는 것은 미-한 동맹에 부담을 줄 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관] “So the whole idea of developing the QUAD with the US, Australia, India and Japan, that's based on an emphasis on counterbalancing China. Now, South Korea can't be part of that QUAD...and that will inevitably create strains in the US-ROK alliance...I think there's still good reason to maintain the alliance between Washington and Seoul but I think we have to recognize that the alliance is going to be a different character, because the US is going to be placing more and more emphasis on countering China and South Korea is not going to be able to accommodate the American position the same way that Japan and India and Australia can.”

세이모어 전 조정관은 다만, “북한과 중국 변수를 고려할 때 미-한 동맹을 유지해야 할 타당할 이유가 있다”면서도 “미국은 중국에 대응하는 데 점점 더 역점을 둘 것이고, 한국은 일본, 인도, 호주와 같은 방식으로 미국의 입장을 수용하지는 못할 것이기 때문에 앞으로 미-한 동맹은 기존과 다른 성격이 될 것”이라고 전망했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.

