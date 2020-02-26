"연합훈련 축소 고려 '합리적'...북한 도발하면 원래대로 진행"

미-한 국방장관이 신종 코로나바이러스로 인한 연합군사훈련 축소를 고려하고 있다고 밝힌 가운데, 어떤 형태로 훈련이 조정될 지 주목됩니다. 전문가들은 감염 확산 위험성을 고려하면 합리적인 결정이라고 평가하면서도 향후 북한의 움직임도 고려해야 한다고 지적합니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관은 25일 VOA에, 양국 지휘부가 연합훈련 조정에 앞서 ‘대비태세’와 ‘역내 안전 보장’, ‘억지력’ 등 3가지 요소를 종합적으로 고려하게 될 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “After readiness, that is the first, the second is reassurance. So exercises like that are done to reassure allies that we are able to fight tonight that we need to reassure the region…Deterrence is what you are describing and given the current situation with North Korea there should be a political decision made by the ministers as to the value of deterrence right now.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 미-한 국방장관이 전날 신종 코로나바이러스로 인한 미-한 연합지휘훈련의 축소 가능성을 언급한 것과 관련해 이같이 말했습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관 “대비태세, 역내 안전보장, 억지력 고려돼야”

“북한 신종 코로나 대응도 벅찬 상황…도발 가능성 낮아”

그러면서 연합훈련에서 대비 태세가 최우선 고려 요소라고 말하며, 대북 억지력의 경우에는 현 시점에서 어떤 가치가 있는지 양국 장관이 정치적 결정을 내려야 할 사안이라고 덧붙였습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 북한이 현재 신종 코로나바이러스 감염자가 전혀 없다고 주장하고 있지만, 열악한 경제와 부실한 보건 체계, 영양 부실로 인한 일반 주민들의 건강상태를 고려할 때, 그 같은 주장에 의구심이 든다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “Given that North Korea is likely to be dealing with the coronavirus problem as well in spite of what they said I think it is doubtful that there has been zero cases in North Korea. And given the condition of their economics and of their medical system and of the conditioning of North Korean people in general with immune systems that are much more vulnerable to disease already because of malnutrition and everything else, given all those things, North Korea is likely to be in a worse condition than anyone in the region.”

그러면서 북한 역시 신종 코로나 대응에 벅찬 것으로 추정되는 상황에서 군사적 도발에 나설 가능성이 낮은 상태로 판단된다며, 따라서 현 시점에서 연합 훈련을 통한 대북 억지력 목표는 ‘대비 태세’나 ‘역내 안전 보장’보다 덜 중요한 요소라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “So do you need deterrence right now? So the third is less important at the moment. North Korea has its hands full and is likely not contemplating any sort of military action. So if that is true then the deterrence purpose is less important here…Readiness and reassurance are the more important aspects of this particular exercise.”

샴포 전 사령관 “북한 도발한다면 원래 규모로 훈련 진행”

일부 전문가들 "대비태세 악영향 불가피"

브룩스 전 사령관은 예상되는 연합훈련 축소 형태와 관련해선, 다양한 장소에서 분산 실시될 수 있을 것으로 내다봤습니다.

신종 코로나바이러스 감염이 우려된다고 판단되면, 기존 극비 전쟁 지휘소인 CP 탱고에서 미-한 지휘부가 모여서 진행했던 기존 방식에서 규모를 축소해 연합사 작전센터와 유엔사, B2, B1 벙커, 한국 합참 등에서 실시할 수 있다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “If they have a concern that might increase the chances of respiratory transmission. That all it needs to change with exercise…From the current CFC Ops Centers, from the USFK primary ultimate Ops center, UN Command headquarters from Camp Humphreys, from the ROK JCS headquarters, the B2, B1 Bunkers…. For me, it would be an opportunity to practice integrated or modified state from the normal way you would operate and that is always good.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 연합훈련 분산 실시가 전시 상황에서 북한의 공격으로 지휘소가 타격받거나 통신망에 이상이 생긴 상황을 가정한 훈련을 하기에 좋은 기회가 될 수도 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

버나드 샴포 전 주한미8군 사령관도 연합지휘소 훈련 축소가 현실화 될 경우, 기존 훈련과 같은 효과를 보장하긴 어렵겠지만 최대한 창의성을 발휘해 대비태세를 유지하는 데 초점을 맞추게 될 것이라고 예상했습니다.

그러면서 향후 참여 인원을 축소해 분산된 장소에서 원격 화상 회의를 하는 등의 형태가 될 가능성이 높다고 분석했습니다.

[녹취: 샴포 전 사령관] “When they do the final action report, all the headquarters are in there remaining in their headquarters so they will come into a video teleconference, a secured video teleconference. They can do the same thing rather than collecting in one combined operation center. They could use multiple operation centers and link them virtually though video teleconference…”

하지만 훈련 축소 결정이 어디까지나 바이러스 감염에 따른 고려인 만큼, 향후 북한이 도발적 행동에 나설 경우 예정대로 훈련을 진행할 가능성도 여전히 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

한미연합사 작전참모 출신인 데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의 수호재단 선임연구원은 신종 코로나바이러스의 심각성을 고려할 때, 미-한 군당국의 연합훈련 축소 고려는 합리적이라고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 선임연구원] “You know with the CFC Headquarters some 1000 staff officers will be in combined spaces 24/7 for about 2 weeks. Yes so if some is contaminated it will be a similar situation to the cruise ship.”

기존 연합지휘훈련의 경우, 약 1천여 명의 참모 장교들이 한정된 장소에서 2주 동안 함께 훈련을 진행하기 때문에, 그대로 진행한다면 최근 일본의 크루즈 선 내 감염과 유사한 위험성에 노출될 수 있다는 겁니다.

미 중앙정보국(CIA) 북한 분석관 출신인 브루스 클링너 헤리티재단 선임연구원은 축소 결정이 적절한 조치일 수 있지만, 대비태세에 부정적인 영향을 끼친다는 점은 여전히 피할 수 없다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 클링너 선임연구원] “When I talked to former officials, military officers they say there is a degradation if you don’t do the same level of training. You can try to mitigate it to the degree possible but if you are not doing large scale exercises, you are not acquiring and maintaining that level of expertise.”

클링너 선임연구원은 이미 기존 연합훈련을 지휘소 훈련으로 대체하기로 한 상태에서 또다시 축소를 강행한다면 기존의 훈련의 질을 보장하고 유지하기 힘들다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김동현입니다.