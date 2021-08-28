북한 억류 미국인 제프리 파울 "북한 여행, 잔인한 정권 지원…방북금지 이해"

2014년 북한에 6개월간 억류됐던 미국인 제프리 파울 씨가 미국의 북한 여행금지 조치 시한 만료를 앞두고 북한 방문의 위험성을 경고했습니다. 잔인한 정권을 지원하고 미국 정부에 외교적 부담을 안긴다며, 실수를 반복하지 않겠다고 말했습니다. 백성원 기자가 인터뷰했습니다.

7년 전으로 돌아갈 수 있다면 북한을 방문하겠느냐는 질문에 파울 씨는 주저 없이 “노(No)”라고 답했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 파울] “I would say no at this point. Things turned out relatively well for me. Even though it was pretty stressful mentally at that time, emotionally, we got through it on both sides of the Pacific Ocean here. Family came through all right and I came through all right in the end so I wouldn't want to say ‘Erase that from my past’ at this point.”

북한에 억류됐던 파울 씨는 26일 VOA와의 전화 인터뷰에서 “당시 심리적으로 엄청난 고통을 당했지만 운 좋게도 무사히 돌아올 수 있었다”며 이렇게 말했습니다.

파울 씨는 2014년 4월 29일 북한에 입국해 청진시를 여행하던 중 나이트클럽에 성경을 놓고 나온 혐의로 5월 7일 출국 과정에서 체포됐고, 6개월 가까운 억류 생활 끝에 10월 21일 석방됐습니다.

미국 정부가 북한 여행을 금지한 데 대해서는, 자신의 억류 때문에 미국 정부가 감당해야 했던 엄청난 외교적 부담을 상기시키며 ‘충분히 이해한다’는 견해를 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 파울] “If the State Department decided a ban is appropriate and I don't necessarily want to advise against it…If somebody goes astray and gets in trouble, that's a problem for the US government, State Department et cetera.”

파울 씨는 “국무부가 북한 여행금지가 적절하다고 결정한다면 나는 거기에 반대하지 않겠다”며 “누군가 잘못돼 곤경에 빠지면 국무부 등 미국 정부에 문제가 되기 때문”이라고 지적했습니다.

미국은 지난 2017년 6월 미국인 대학생 오토 웜비어가 북한에 억류됐다 의식 불명 상태로 풀려난 뒤 엿새 만에 숨진 사건을 계기로 같은 해 9월 여행금지 조치를 발령한 뒤 매년 이를 연장하고 있습니다.

인도주의 지원 단체 등은 시한 만료를 며칠 앞둔 북한 여행금지 조치의 해제를 요구하고 있지만, 미 전직 관리들은 최근 VOA에 미국인 억류 사태가 되풀이될 수 있다며 시기상조라는 입장을 밝혔습니다.

파울 씨는 북한 여행과 관련해 “그곳은 방문하기에 대단히 흥미로운 곳이지만 자국민에게 매우 잔인한 정권을 지원하는 데 도움을 준다는 게 부정적인 면”이라면서 “도덕적인 문제가 있다”가 말했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 파울] “It's a fascinating place to visit, but the downside is you're helping to support a regime that's quite brutal to its own citizens. And there's a moral question of whether we want to do that or not…But on the other hand, I think North Koreans would like to keep that source of revenue open and they don't have a vested interest in disrupting that program there.”

그러면서 “북한은 수입원을 열어두고자 관광 프로그램에 지장을 주는 상황을 원하지 않을 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

이어 “반드시 북한 여행을 해야 한다면 내 경험상, 언행을 극도로 조심하고 안내원들의 지시에서 절대 벗어나지 말라고 조언하겠다”고 말했습니다. 그러면서 “그들은 평범한 안내원이 아니라 상당히 잘 훈련된 보안 요원들로 당신의 일거수일투족을 감시하고 있다는 것을 알아야 한다”고 경고했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 파울] “But then if you decide to go there, I would recommend, from my experience, mind your P's and Q's, as they say, and don't stray from what the guides have you do or don't do. If you stray off the instructions of the Korean tour guides, which are pretty well-trained Korean security personnel—it's not just a plain old tour guide, they're high level security personnel that are acting as tour guides. It's not just a simple tour guide, they're trained security folks. So they got to watch what you're doing around them.”

파울 씨는 “2010년 경 ‘데일리 NK’ 뉴스에서 본 한 북한 소녀의 이야기가 북한에 가게 된 주요 동기가 됐다”며 “대규모 기근 시기가 아니었는데도 불과 몇 달 내에 부모를 모두 잃은 소녀가 나중에 결국 길가에서 죽은 채로 발견됐다는 기사에 가슴이 쓰렸다”고 회고했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 파울] “What got me motivated in the first place was watching a NK daily report from I think it was 2010, which I don't think that was a major famine time but she met this girl on the road who lost her mother and father within months of each other and she was destitute and then follow up report at the end of that story said he went back again, undercover, and found that she had died on the side of the road. I was heartbroken. That's one of the main motivations for me, wanting to go to North Korea, in the first place.”

이어 “자신의 말이 북한 정권을 변화시키는 데 어떤 영향도 줄 수 없겠지만, 나는 그들이 강경한 스탈린식 공산주의 정부 모델을 완화하기를 바란다”며 “그것은 작동하지 않고 북한인들에게 큰 어려움만을 줄 뿐”이라고 호소했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 파울] “Not that would make one iota difference to the regime thereby, I wish they would ease up on this hardcore Stalinist communist model of government. It does not work and it's just a very big hardship for the North Korean people.”

파울 씨는 석방 직후인 2014년 11월 5일 VOA와 가진 인터뷰에서도 1990년대 ‘고난의 행군’ 시기 때부터 북한 주민에 연민을 갖고 있었다면서, 다른 사람에게 자신이 북한에서 겪은 일이 되풀이되지 않기를 바란다고 말한 바 있습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.