미 전직 관리들 "이란의 한국 선박 억류, 미국에도 메시지 보내기 위한 것"

과거 미국의 대외 핵 전략을 담당했던 전직 외교관들은 이란의 한국 선박 억류가 미국에 메시지를 보내기 위한 것으로 진단했습니다. 이란이 한국에 동결된 자금 문제로 한국을 추가로 압박하려 했을 것이라는 분석도 나왔습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 비확산.군축담당 특보는 5일 VOA와의 전화통화에서 이란이 한국 국적 선박을 나포한 것은 한국 뿐 아니라 미국에도 메시지를 보내기 위한 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “It's sending signals, certainly to the South Korean government, but also to the United States that it’s prepared to get tougher and tougher to try to undermine US sanctions and encourage the Biden administration to engage in diplomacy and removing the sanctions.”

이란은 미국의 제재를 약화시키고 신임 바이든 행정부가 외교에 관여하고 제재를 해제하도록 부추기기 위해 더 강경하게 나올 준비가 돼 있다는 신호를 보내고 있다는 겁니다.

토마스 컨트리맨 전 국무부 국제안보·비확산 담당 차관 대행은 이란이 한국 유조선을 억류를 통해 미국의 압박에 대응하는 비대칭적 조치들을 계속하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 컨트리맨 전 차관 대행] “In seizing the South Korean tanker, Iran continues to practice, which excels, that is asymmetric steps in response to the pressure that it feels from the United States. It can't match the United States in economic or military power, but it is shown time and again, that it can take steps that respond to US action against Iran. And I think that this seizure should be understood in that context.”

이란은 경제력이나 군사력으로 미국의 상대가 안 되지만 지속적으로 미국의 조치에 대응할 수 있다는 것을 보여줘 왔다는 겁니다.

그러면서 이번 한국 선박 억류도 그런 맥락에서 이해할 수 있다고 말했습니다. 하지만 컨트리맨 전 차관 대행은 이란의 이번 움직임이 바이든 행정부 출범에 맞춘 것인지는 단정 지을 수 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 컨트리맨 전 차관 대행] “That's certainly possible, but I think it's just as possible that this was simply a target of opportunity in the fact that it is a South Korean tanker, has to do with the dispute between Iran and South Korea, about funds frozen in the ROK.”

두 나라가 한국에 묶여 있는 이란 자금을 놓고 갈등을 빚어 왔기에 한국 유조선을 목표로 삼을 수 있는 기회가 왔을 수도 있다는 겁니다.



게리 세이모어 전 백악관 국가안보회의 대량살상무기 조정관은 이란이 신종 코로나바이러스 백신을 구입해야 하는 등 자금이 필요한 상황에서 한국을 압박하고 나선 측면이 크다고 분석했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “This is entirely an effort to pressure South Korea to release frozen funds Iranian funds that South Korea has. And as you know there were negotiations going on between Iran and South Korea, about how to release this money. I gather Iran wanted to use the money to buy vaccines for COVID. So as these negotiations were proceeding Iran decided to put some extra pressure on Seoul by seizing this.”

이미 한국 내 동결된 이란 자금을 놓고 두 나라의 협상이 진행되고 있는 상황에서 이란이 한국을 추가로 압박하려 했을 것이라는 분석입니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “The Iranians did the same thing last year with a British ship. That's the way they operate like North Korea, they like to use blackmail, hostages.”



세이모어 전 조정관은 이란이 지난해에도 영국 선박을 상대로 똑같은 행동을 했다며, 이는 북한이 보이는 것과 비슷한 협박과 인질을 이용한 전략이라고 지적했습니다.

마크 피츠패트릭 전 미국 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보는 이란이 미국에 2015년 체결됐던 이란 핵 합의 ‘포괄적 공동행동계획(JCPOA)’에 복귀할 것을 요구하는 강한 신호를 보내려고 하는 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보] “Yes, I think they were trying to send a strong signal to the United States that Iran also has cards to play in any negotiation over resuming the JCPOA. They're playing hardball, not just with ceasing the South Korean ship, but also with resuming production of 20% enriched uranium. So, South Korea is in the unfortunate position of being in between a rock and a hard place right now.”

그러면서 이란은 한국 선박 억류 뿐 아니라 농도 20% 우라늄의 생산을 재개하겠다며 강경하게 나오고 있다고 설명했습니다.

이 때문에 한국이 진퇴양난의 불행한 위치에 놓이게 됐다는 겁니다.



지난 2015년 미국과 중국, 러시아, 영국, 프랑스, 독일 등은 이란과 오스트리아 빈에서 포괄적 공동행동계획(JCPOA)에 최종 합의했습니다.

하지만 3년 후인 2018년 트럼프 행정부는 이 합의에서 탈퇴했습니다.



피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보는 시기적으로 조 바이든 대통령 당선인의 취임식이 임박한 것 외에도 거셈 솔레이마니 이란 혁명수비대 쿠드스군 사령관이 미국의 기습 공격에 사망한 지 1년이 된 것도 작용했을 것으로 봤습니다.



아인혼 특보는 이번 사건으로 미국이 이란 핵 합의로 복귀하는 것에 대한 미국 내 반대가 더 커질 것으로 봤습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “It may increase the domestic political opposition to returning to the Iran nuclear deal, because the opponents, American opponents of Biden's returned to the deal will say, ‘look at it, how can we trust this. This government is acting so aggressively in the region. It's engaging in unlawful activities like the seizure of ships in international waters and so forth.’ So, it may make things difficult for the by the administration, but I think the Biden administration is committed to try both to get Iran back into compliance and that means, the United States also returning to compliance.”

바이든 당선인은 대통령이 되면 미국이 이란 핵 합의로 복귀할 것이라는 입장을 내비쳐 왔는데, 이에 반대하는 사람들이 이란의 공격적이고 불법적인 역내 활동을 지적하며 이란에 대한 불신을 표출할 것이라는 겁니다.



아이혼 특보는 새로 출범할 바이든 행정부가 이란 문제를 다루기 어려워질 수도 있을 것이라며, 그럼에도 바이든 행정부는 미국과 이란이 같이 핵 합의에 돌아가는 것을 추진하려고 할 것으로 내다봤습니다.

피츠패트릭 전 차관보는 이번 사안이 바이든 당선인의 결정에 크게 영향을 미치지 않을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보] “I don't think it will be a major factor in Biden's decision, but it gives him more reason, I think, to actually have a clean deal with Iran to resume commitment to the JCPOA if Iran resumed its commitment and not to make additional demands on Iran.”

피츠패트릭 전 차관보는 하지만 이번 일은 이란이 다시 핵 합의를 이행하도록 하고 이란에 추가적인 요구를 하지 않도록 하기 위해, 이란과 새로운 합의를 해야 할 이유를 바이든 당선인에게 안긴 셈이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.