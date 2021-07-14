[인터뷰: 베라 하원 아태소위원장] "북한과 '백신 외교' 기회…북한이 먼저 요청해야"

미국은 북한과 신종 코로나바이러스 ‘백신 외교’로 대화를 재개할 기회가 있다고, 민주당 아미 베라 하원의원이 밝혔습니다. 하원 외교위원회 아태 소위원장인 베라 의원은 13일 VOA와의 전화인터뷰에서 이 같이 밝히면서도, 북한이 먼저 미국에 백신 지원을 요청해야 가능할 것이라고 강조했습니다. 또 한국전쟁 종전선언이나 평화협정 체결 문제는 장기 대북 전략의 일환으로 논의돼야 한다고 밝혔습니다. 베라 의원을 이조은 기자가 인터뷰했습니다.

기자) 바이든 행정부의 대북정책 검토 완료 이후에도 북한은 여전히 미국과의 대화에 별다른 호응을 하지 않고 있는데요. 현 상황을 어떻게 평가하십니까?

[녹취:베라 위원장] “I think, you know, on the heels of the Biden-Moon Summit, I think Secretary Blinken's comments that the doors open but the ball is in North Korea's courts is fairly accurate. I do think the Special Envoy Sung Kim is certainly probably doing behind the scenes work and so forth. So, again, I think there's probably more happening than you see in the in the public sphere but again, I think the next step is probably with the North Koreans.”

베라 위원장) 바이든 대통령과 한국 문재인 대통령 간의 정상회담 이후 토니 블링컨 장관이 말한 ‘(대화의) 문은 열려있지만 공은 북한 측에 있다’는 발언이 현재의 상황을 정확하게 묘사한다고 생각합니다. 분명 성 김 대북특별대표가 막후 작업을 하고 있을 텐데요. 공개리에 알려진 것보다 더 많은 일들이 이뤄지고 있을 겁니다. 하지만 다음 단계는 북한에 달렸습니다.

기자) 최근 의회 대표단 자격으로 한국 방문 중 미-북 대화가 재개되기 위해서는 북한이 첫 조치들을 취해야 한다고 말하셨는데요. 구체적으로 어떤 조치입니까?

[녹취:베라 위원장] “Even just reaching out and initiating a dialogue. And again, while I'm not privy to anything, I would imagine that there are some back channel conversations. Also while I was in Korea last week, we talked a little bit about what the COVID situation potentially is like in the north. Certainly they've taken extreme measures in shutting down borders and it obviously is impacting their economy and creating humanitarian situation. Potentially there's some opportunities to start a dialogue around COVID as well as vaccination.”

베라 위원장) 북한이 접촉을 해 대화를 시작하는 것만으로도 충분합니다. 제가 구체적으로 아는 바는 없지만 비공개 경로를 통해 북한과 어느 정도 대화가 이뤄지고 있다고 생각하고 합니다. 또한 지난주 한국에 있는 동안 저희는 북한 내 신종 코로나바이러스 상황에 대해 이야기했는데요. 북한이 코로나 대응을 위해 취한 국경 봉쇄와 같은 극단적인 조치는 분명히 북한 내 경제에 영향을 미치고 인도주의 (위기) 상황을 만들고 있습니다. 이런 점을 감안할 때 북한과 코로나와 백신 접종을 중심으로 대화를 시작할 수 있는 기회가 있을 수 있습니다.

기자) 말씀하셨듯이 북한은 현재 경제난 등 심각한 내부 문제를 겪고 있다는 분석이 많은데요. 북한 내 이런 어려운 상황이 미국과의 관여에 어떤 영향을 미치고 있다고 보십니까?

[녹취:베라 위원장] “Certainly, we have reports of massive, food insecurity and malnutrition. You've had flooding there with extreme loss of life and property, and then on top of that, the COVID situation. So, I think the North is finding itself challenged right now. Again, I think there's opportunities to perhaps work on some of the humanitarian side, perhaps work on some of the vaccine diplomacy, providing vaccines to help defeat COVID. But again the North has to ask for that. The North has to come to the table and say, can you help us here.”

베라 위원장) 소식에 따르면 북한은 엄청난 식량 불안정과 영양실조 사태, 홍수로 인한 극심한 인명과 재산 손실을 겪고 있습니다. 여기에 더해 코로나 상황까지 겹쳐 상당한 도전을 받고 있습니다. 이와 관련해 인도주의 측면에서 무언가 할 수 있는 기회가 있다고 생각합니다. 북한 내 코로나 퇴치를 돕기 위한 백신 제공과 같은‘백신 외교’가 될 수도 있습니다. 그러나 다시 말하지만 북한이 먼저 이런 것을 요청해야 합니다. 북한이 테이블로 와서 자신들을 도와줄 수 있는지 물어야 합니다.

지난 5월 북한 평양 식당 내부를 신종 코로나바이러스 방역 요원이 소독하고 있다.

기자) 바이든 행정부는 북한에 대해 ‘실용적이고 유연한’ 접근법을 추구하고 있다고 강조하고 있는데요. 일각에서는 이 접근법이 구체적으로 어떤 것인지 명확하지 않다는 지적이 있습니다. 행정부로부터 구체적인 대북 접근법에 대해 들은 바가 있나요?

[녹취:베라 위원장] “We've not been told about the approach but again, I think the Biden administration is ready for dialogue. The North has not indicated that they're interested in that dialogue. I think the Biden administration as well as the Republic of Korea would be ready to assist with humanitarian assistance, potentially vaccine. Again, the North has to ask for that. So from the subcommittee perspective, you know it's our desire, you know again the special envoy was just in the region a few weeks ago, we would hope that at some point we can get briefed by the special envoy.”

베라 위원장) 접근법에 대해 구체적으로 들은 바는 없지만, 바이든 행정부는 대화할 준비가 돼 있다고 생각합니다. 북한은 대화에 관심이 있다는 의사를 내비치지 않았지만요. 바이든 행정부와 한국은 북한에 잠재적으로는 백신 제공과 같은 인도적 지원을 할 준비가 돼 있을 것이라고 생각합니다. 다시 말하지만 북한이 먼저 이를 요청해야 합니다. 저희 소위원회 차원에서는 몇 주 전 한국 등 역내를 방문한 성 김 대북특별대표로부터 관련 상황에 대한 보고를 받길 기대하고 있습니다.

기자) 북한 문제에 대한 미국과 한국 간 조율 상황은 어떻게 평가하십니까? 최근 VOA와의 인터뷰에서 한국 정부가 때로 다소 앞서가려고 한다고 우려하셨는데요. 현재 두 나라가 같은 입장이라고 보십니까?

[녹취:베라 위원장] “You know what I would say is the US-ROK relationships are at a high point right now. We're coming off of a very strong summit between President Biden and President Moon. We have real tangible working arrangement. With regards to the north, I understand that the Moon administration wants to move with, given that there are elections in March. So clearly there's a timeline that they're working with. That said, again, we just put the special envoy in place, Special Envoy Sung Kim was just in the region two weeks ago. Let's give it some time to get a sense of where the North is as well as, you know where that bi or trilateral relationships with Japan and Korea, the Biden ministration has been in place for six months. I think you'll start to see movement. But again, I have to imagine that there are back channel conversations taking place.”

베라 위원장) 먼저 미-한 관계는 지금 정점에 있다는 점을 강조하고 싶습니다. 바이든 대통령과 문재인 대통령의 정상회담도 매우 강력했고요. 북한 문제와 관련해서는 문재인 정부의 입장을 이해합니다. 한국에서 내년 3월 선거가 있다는 점을 감안할 때 문재인 정부는 분명히 자신들이 맞추고 있는 시간표가 있긴 합니다. 성 김 대북특별대표가 한국 등 역내를 방문한 지 얼마 지나지 않았는데요. 일단 북한은 물론 한-일 관계와 미-한-일 3자 관계를 전체적으로 파악할 시간을 줘야 한다고 생각합니다. 바이든 행정부가 출범한 지 약 6개월 정도 지났는데요. (북한 문제와 관련해) 움직임을 보기 시작할 것 같습니다. 다시 말하지만 비공개 경로를 통한 북한과의 대화가 이뤄지고 있다고 봅니다.

성 김 미국 대북특별대표(왼쪽부터)가 지난 6월 서울에서 노규덕 한국 외교부 한반도평화교섭본부장, 후나코시 다케히로 일본 외무성 아시아대양주국장 미한일 북 핵 수석대표 협의를 했다.

기자) ‘위민 크로즈 DMZ’ 대표인 크리스틴 안 씨가 의회 전문지 ‘더힐’에 올린 기고문을 통해 민주당 브래드 셔먼 하원의원의 ‘한반도 평화 법안’에 대한 의회 내 지지를 촉구했는데요. 한국전쟁 종전선언을 포함한 한반도 평화협정 체결을 촉구하는 이 법안에 대한 의회 내 호응은 어떻습니까?

[녹취:베라 위원장] “I would go back to, the Biden administration has been in place for six months. They just have the special envoy in place. Ambassador Sung Kim was just in the region, two weeks ago. This is not, a resolution of the challenges with North Korea are not going to take place in the nest six months, but can we start laying down the framework so I wouldn't jump straight to a peace treaty. And I would start laying out those measures that allow us to move forward and again, I think the Biden administration's taking a carefully measured approach.”

베라 위원장) 바이든 행정부가 출범한 지 6개월이 지났고 대북특별대표도 얼마 전에야 임명됐습니다. 북한 문제에 대한 해결은 향후 6개월 내에 이뤄지지 않을 것이지만 이를 위한 틀은 마련하기 시작할 수 있다고 봅니다. 다만 바로 평화협정으로 넘어가는 것 보다는 상황을 진전시킬 수 있는 조치들을 마련해야 한다고 봅니다. 바이든 행정부는 매우 신중한 접근법을 취하고 있습니다.

기자) 종전선언을 포함한 평화협정 체결에 대한 의회 내 초당적 지지가 낮다는 말씀이십니까?

[녹취:베라 위원장] “Any declaration like that has to be part of a longer broader conversation and so forth. So, again, I think the Biden team is laying out its strategy. We have to see what North Korea is open to. I would echo what Secretary Blinken said the doors open, I think the Biden administration open to dialogue that the ball is in the North’s court.”

베라 위원장) 종전선언과 같은 것은 더 장기적이고 광범위한 대화의 일부가 돼야 한다는 것입니다. 바이든 팀은 지금 전략을 세우고 있습니다. 북한이 무엇에 대해 열려있는지 등을 봐야 합니다. 따라서 블링컨 장관이 말했듯이 대화의 문은 열려있고, 공은 북한 측에 있습니다.

토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관이 지난 3월 한국 서울에서 열린 미한 외교·국방장관 회담에 이어 기자회견를 하고 있다.

기자) 대북 구호단체들의 지원 활동을 원활하게 하기 위한 제재 수정을 요구하는 에드워드 마키 상원의원과 앤디 레빈 하원의원의 ‘대북 인도지원 강화 법안’도 의회에 계류 중인데요. 이 법안에 대한 의회 내 초당적 지지가 있나요?

[녹취:베라 위원장] “I suspect if North Korea requested humanitarian assistance because of the food insecurity and malnutrition then you would find some support in Congress to provide humanitarian assistance. I expect that the North were to ask for assistance with vaccinations and so forth, you'd find some assistance and support in Congress to provide vaccines to help with the COVID-19. That said, that also comes with making sure the vaccine gets to the right location. So, I know. North Korea had requested vaccines to the COVAX facility. But in order for COVAX to provide vaccines to North Korea, they also have to put monitors on the ground and allow people to come in and the North would not allow that. So, this isn't just the one side of things so as much as I appreciate my colleague, Mr. Levin and Mr. Sherman, this is all part of a longer term strategy,

베라 위원장) 만약 북한이 식량난과 영양실조와 같은 문제 때문에 인도적 지원을 요청할 경우, 대북 인도 지원 제공에 대한 의회 내 지지는 어느 정도 있을 겁니다. 백신 지원의 경우도 마찬가지고요. 그런데 백신을 예로 들자면, 백신이 올바른 곳에 전달되는 것이 중요합니다. 북한은 코백스를 통한 백신 지원을 요청했는데요. 백신이 제대로 전달되는지 모니터링이 필요한데, 북한은 이를 위한 현장 접근을 허용하지 않고 있습니다. 따라서 종전선언과 평화협정, 대북 인도지원과 같은 문제는 한 측면만 봐서는 안 될 문제입니다. 셔먼 의원과 레빈 의원의 노력을 높이 평가하지만, 이런 문제들은 모두 장기 전략의 일부가 돼야 합니다.

기자) 마지막으로 의회 대표단의 이번 방한 중 발표된 ‘미한 의원 교류’ 재개에 대해 소개해주시죠.

[녹취:베라 위원장] It was a group that has existed in the past, it's just a mechanism similar to the congressional study group on Korea where we can have regular interchange between members of Congress and members of General Assembly and I think it's a good thing for parliamentarians, members of Congress, to meet on a regular basis to discuss the issues of importance of the US-ROK relationship.”

베라 위원장) 이 모임은 과거에 있었던 모임입니다. 의회 내 코리아스터디그룹과 유사하게 미-한 의원들 간 정기적인 교류와 소통을 할 수 있게 하는 장치입니다. 미-한 관계와 관련해 중요한 사안에 대해 정기적으로 논의하기 위해 만나는 것은 좋은 일 입니다.

지금까지 민주당의 아미 베라 하원 외교위원회 아태 소위원장으로부터 미-북 대화에 대한 전망과 의회 내 기류에 관한 견해를 들어봤습니다. 인터뷰에 이조은 기자였습니다.