"북한 정권 위기 시 외부 정보 효과 발휘할 것…객관적 현대사 제공 필요"

북한으로의 외부 정보 유입이 성공했는지는 북한 정권이 위기에 놓일 때 확인할 수 있을 것이라는 전문가 분석이 나왔습니다. 또 북한 엘리트 층의 생각을 바꾸기 위해서는 북한에 대한 객관적인 역사 자료를 제공해야 한다는 지적도 나왔습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

마커스 갈로스카스 전 미 국가정보국(DNI) 북한담당관은 1일 북한으로의 외부 정보 유입이 성공적이었는지 여부는 북한 정권이 위기적인 상황에 봉착했을 때 알 수 있을 것이라고 말했습니다.

갈로스카스 전 담당관은 이날 하버드대학 케네디대학원 산하 벨퍼과학국제관계센터가 ‘북한의 정보와 기술: 외부 정보의 유입과 정권의 대응’을 주제로 연 화상 토론회에서, 북한 주민들에 대한 북한 정권의 장악력이 무너졌을 때 결국 외부 정보 유입이 성공한 것으로 보여지게 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 갈로스카스 전 담당관] “I think success in the end is going to be evident in the collapse of the regime’s grip on the lives of the North Korean people, coming from a wholesale refusal of the regime’s enforcers those elites to violently perpetuate the policies that they come to understand really at odds with reality…”

정권의 엘리트 층이 현실과 동떨어진 정책이라는 것을 이해하고 그것을 집행하는 것을 거부할 때 나타날 것이라는 겁니다. 갈로스카스 전 담당관은 또 북한 주민들이 스스로 한국인들처럼 사는 것이 더 낫다고 생각하는데 그치는게 아니라 현실적으로 가능한 일이라고 널리 생각하는 지점에 도달하게 되면 외부 정보 유입이 성공했다고 판단할 수 있을 것이라 말했습니다.

[녹취: 갈로스카스 전 담당관] “… and ultimately a widespread understanding by a broad base of North Koreans that living more like South Korea, and like South Koreans is not only an understandable better way, but is actually viable is something that they can realize. I think once you get to that point, that's when we're really going to see success. But again, it may take on a shock or a crisis, to allow that to really come into play.”

갈로스카스 전 담당관은 하지만 결국은 충격이나 위기가 왔을 때 외부 정보가 효과를 발휘하게 될 것이라고 말했습니다. 북한의 정보자유 확대를 위한 활동을 펼치고 있는 미국의 비정부기구 ‘루멘’의 백지은 국장은 북한 엘리트층의 사고 방식을 바꾸는데는 우선 북한의 현대 역사에 대한 정확한 정보가 필요하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 백지은 국장] “One is true information about North Korea today like modern contemporary North Korea as well as the history of North Korea, and that dates back to, also the inception of the state as well as the true history of the Korean War, because, as we all know here, the history of a Korean War is taught in a very different way to the understanding that the rest of the world has covered the Korean War.”

특히 북한 내부에서는 한국전쟁에 대해 전 세계가 이해하고 있는 것과는 전혀 다른 방식으로 가르치고 있다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 백지은 국장] “Content that demythologize is the Kim family, so basically true information about this mortal family, as well as content that will demystify the key family as well.”

또 김일성 주석에서 김정일 국방위원장, 김정은 국무위원장으로 이어지는 김씨 일가의 신화성을 없애기 위해 김씨 정권에 대한 사실을 토대로 한 정보를 유입시키는 것도 중요하다고 말했습니다.

워싱턴의 민간단체인 스팀슨센터의 마틴 윌리엄스 연구원은 북한 내 정보 통제는 현재 총체적이고 절대적인 상황이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 윌리엄스 연구원] “Information control in North Korea is total and absolute. It's more than just the government influencing what's on television, or the radio. It's complete government control of everything that goes out, there is an ideological message in every piece of media that North Korean receives, be that a TV or radio program, be a song they hear play at the theater, a poster on the street. This is baked into the very sort of fundamentals of North Korean life.”

TV나 라디오 뿐 아니라 극장에서 듣는 노래나 길거리에서 보는 포스터에도 정부가 통제하는 이데올로기적 메시지가 담겨 있으며, 이는 북한 주민들 삶의 바탕에 녹아 있다는 겁니다.

윌리엄스 연구원은 그러면서 외부의 정보는 이 모든 것에 큰 위협이 되며 북한 정부는 이를 막기 위해 모든 방안을 동원하고 있다고 지적했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.