"종전선언, 미국 이익 증진 첫 단계"..."잘못된 메시지 보낼 위험"

미국의 한반도 전문가들은 한국전쟁 종식의 필요성에 공감하면서도 종전선언의 시점에 대해서는 여전히 견해가 엇갈립니다. 워싱턴 정계에서는 종전선언이 장기적이고 광범위한 대북 전략의 일환으로 검토돼야 한다는 의견이 우세합니다. 이조은 기자가 보도합니다.

워싱턴의 민간단체인 퀸시연구소 제시카 리 선임연구원은 27일 “북한과 평화를 선언하는 것은 북 핵 위협을 줄이고 보다 안정적인 한반도에서 미국의 이익을 증진하는 데 필요한 첫 단계”라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리 선임연구원] “I believe that declaring peace with North Korea is a necessary first step in reducing the threat of its nuclear weapons as well as advancing American interests in a more stable Korean peninsula.”

리 선임연구원은 이날 한미경제연구소(KEI)가 한국전쟁 종전선언을 주제로 연 화상대담에서 이 같이 주장하며, 종전선언은 “장기적으로 북한의 동기와 위협 계산을 들여다 볼 수 있는 매우 명백한 창을 제공할 것"이라고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 종전선언은 맹목적으로 군사적 억지만 추구하는 것보다 역내 미국의 이익을 훨씬 더 효과적으로 증진시킬 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 리 선임연구원] “A resolution to the Korean War will provide an unequivocally clear window into North Korea's motives and its threat calculus over the long term, which will advance US interests in the region far more effectively than blindly pursuing military deterrence alone. Simply put, we need to know what North Korea wants and use leverages like economic sanctions to induce cooperation.”

종전선언을 통해 북한이 무엇을 원하는지 파악하고 경제 제재 등의 지렛대를 활용해 협력을 유도해야 한다는 겁니다.

리 선임연구원은 또 “국가안보 문제에 강경하게 보이기 위해 북한 문제를 이용하는 워싱턴 조야의 일부 매파 성향 목소리를 제외하면, 보다 광범위한 대북 전략의 일환으로 한국전 종식을 지지하는 초당적 목소리가 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리 선임연구원] “Secondly there's bipartisan support for ending the Korean War as part of a broader strategy on North Korea if one looks beyond the small group of mostly hawkish voices in Washington who use this North Korea issue to look tough on national security issues. Finally ending the Korean war doesn't mean US troops have to leave South Korea, immediately.”

리 선임연구원은 한국전쟁을 끝낸다고 해서 미군이 즉시 한국을 떠나야 한다는 의미는 아니라고 말했습니다.

반면, 마커스 갈로스카스 전 국가정보국 북한정보 담당관은 이날 대담에서 북한과의 관계에 진전이 없는 상태에서 종전선언을 할 경우 “일차적으로는 잘못된 신호를 보낼 위험이 있다”고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 갈로스카스 전 담당관] “The primary risk is really sending the wrong signal, and doing it at the wrong time particularly raising unrealistic expectations, whether those are domestically in South Korea, internationally, or I would argue most importantly sending the wrong message to Pyongyang. I think a declaration itself prior to much more groundwork being laid, much more progress, is going to raise a lot of questions without clarifying anything and except for risks without really much advance.”

갈로스카스 전 담당관은 종전선언이 “잘못된 시점에 이뤄질 경우 특히 한국 국내 등 국제적으로 비현실적인 기대를 높일 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

특히 “가장 중요하게는 북한에 잘못된 메시지를 보낼 수 있다"고 강조했습니다.

지난 5월 한국 군인들이 파주 비무장지대 철책 주변을 순찰하고 있다.

북한과의 관계에 훨씬 더 많은 토대가 마련되고 보다 많은 진전이 있기 전에 종전선언을 하는 것은 어떤 것도 명확한 것 없이 그 자체로 많은 문제를 야기할 것이라는 지적입니다.

갈로스카스 전 담당관은 “수사(레토릭)로서의 종전선언은 사실상 아무것도 바꾸지 않을 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 갈로스카스 전 담당관] “An end to war declaration as a statement of fact really isn't going to change anything, as you pointed out. There hasn't been large scale hostilities on the Korean peninsula since the armistice, but it would open a Pandora's box if you stated the end of the war and a declaration that's interpreted as some formal new policy. If there is an end to war declaration, it raises a lot of these questions that Jessica alluded to, does it mean the armistice is no longer in effect, what's going to supersede the armistice, how do you declare that the conflict is over that though the, the war is ended. If you don't have a mechanism to replace the armistice.”

정전 이후 한반도에서 대규모 적대행위는 없었지만 일종의 새로운 정책으로 해석되는 종전을 선언하게 되면 정전협정이 더 이상 유효하지 않은 것인지, 정전협정을 대체할 것은 무엇인지 등 수많은 질문이 담긴 ‘판도라의 상자’가 열릴 것이라는 겁니다.

갈로스카스 전 담당관은 종전선언이 “더 큰 정책적 노력의 일환으로 적절할 때가 올 수도 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 갈로스카스 전 담당관] The time may come as an end of war declaration being appropriate as part of a larger policy effort. And when there's some kind of fundamental change in relations with North Korea when there's a shift in Pyongyang’s stance, when some declaration wouldn't raise false hopes or otherwise send the wrong message to Pyongyang or anyone else, but the time is not now. I think, until that time comes, it’d be wiser to maintain the armistice to deter North Korean aggression, to seek to make lasting peace possible and to be open to the opportunities to move forward and engaging North Korea, on a practical basis.”

이어 북한과의 관계에 일종의 근본적 변화가 있고 북한의 입장이 바뀌었을 때, 그리고 종전선언과 같은 것이 잘못된 희망을 불러일으키거나 북한 등 누구에게도 잘못된 메시지를 보내지 않을 때 종전선언은 적절하겠지만 “지금은 때가 아니”라고 주장했습니다.

갈로스카스 전 담당관은 적절한 시기가 올 때까지 “정전 상태를 유지하며 북한의 도발을 억지하고 가능한 항구적인 평화를 추구하며, 실질적으로 북한과 관여하며 전진할 수 있는 기회를 열어두는 것이 현명하다”고 말했습니다.

워싱턴 정계에서는 한국전 종전선언이 ‘비핵화 입구’가 아니라 장기적이고 광범위한 대북 전략의 일환으로 검토돼야 한다는 견해가 우세합니다.

아미 베라 하원 외교위 아태 소위원장은 최근 VOA와의 전화인터뷰에서 종전선언은 북한의 구체적 비핵화 조치와 연계돼야 한다는 것이 의회 내 전반적 인식이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취:베라 의원] “I don't think there's a broad movement on Capitol Hill right now to say let's just unilaterally declare the Korean war is over.”

베라 의원은 또 종전선언이나 평화협정 등은 “한 측면만 봐서는 안 될 문제”라며“모두 장기적인 대북 전략의 일부가 돼야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

반면 로 칸나 하원의원 등 민주당 내 일부 진보성향 의원들은 정전협정을 평화협정을 대체할 경우 비핵화를 진전시킬 수 있다며 지난 회기부터 관련 결의안과 법안을 통해 행정부에 북한과의 종전선언을 촉구하고 있습니다.

VOA 뉴스 이조은입니다.