미 북부사령관 "북한, 진전된 미사일 능력과 역량 계속 개발"

북한이 진전된 미사일 능력과 역량을 계속 개발하고 있다고 미 북부사령관이 밝혔습니다. 차세대 요격기가 그같은 위협에 대처할 수 있는 능력을 유지할 수 있도록 만들어 줄 것이라고 말했습니다. 박동정 기자가 전해드립니다.

글렌 벤허크 미 북부사령관 겸 북미항공우주방위사령관은 17일 미국의 탄도미사일 방어 역량이 주로 북한에 초점을 맞추고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 벤허크 사령관] “So our ballistic missile defense capabilities are primarily focused on North Korea DPRK. As we witnessed in October of 20, on the 10th of October, they continue to develop advanced capabilities and capacity”

벤허크 사령관은 이날 워싱턴의 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)가 ‘국토 방위의 재고’(Rethinking Homeland Defense)를 주제로 개최한 화상 토론회에서 이같이 말했습니다.

이어 지난해 10월 10일 목격했듯이 북한이 계속 진전된 역량과 능력을 개발하고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

벤허크 사령관은 또 북한의 전체 미사일 수가 증가하는 경향을 보이고 있다고 지적했습니다.

벤허크 사령관은 본토 방어를 위해 자신에게 주어진 임무인 차세대 요격기(NGI)는 미국이 그들의 위협과 그들의 개발하는 능력에 대처할 수 있는 역량을 유지할 수 있도록 할 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 벤허크 사령관] “Next generation interceptor for the mission I'm given to defend our homeland will continue to keep us on a successful path to maintain capacity to address the threat and also the capability as they develop”

미국은 북한을 포함해 중국과 러시아의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 요격하기 위해 차세대 요격기(NGI)를 개발하고 있습니다.

NGI는 적의 미사일이 약 500km 이상 떨어진 외기권을 통과하는 비행구간에서 감지기를 활용해 이를 파괴하는 무기입니다.

벤허크 사령관은 이날 토론회에서 오는 2028년 실전 배치를 목표로 NGI를 개발 중이라고 밝혔습니다.

한편 벤허크 사령관은 이날 토론회에서 중국과 러시아가 사이버 및 우주 역량을 키우고 있다며, 특히 러시아가 미국 본토에 대한 주요 군사적 위협이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 벤허크 사령관] China is appear with Russia in the cyber and space capabilities. Russia is the primary military threat to the homeland today. They've developed capabilities that didn't exist 20 years ago, capabilities to circumvent our legacy warning systems and capabilities, very low radar cross section, cruise missiles, submarines on par with with our submarines that can, you know be very quiet and present cruise missiles, threat to the homeland”

그들이 20년 전에 존재하지 않았던 능력들, 즉 미국의 경고 시스템과 능력을 우회할 수 있는 역량을 갖고 있고 미국에 위협을 가할 수 있는 순항미사일과 잠수함 등을 개발했다는 겁니다.

벤허크 사령관은 지난 1950년대 이후 러시아가 핵무기와 대륙간탄도미사일, 폭격기 등의 역량을 갖춘 사실을 언급하며 미 본토 방위의 기초는 핵 억제력이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 벤허크 사령관] “So for many years, you know since the 1950s certainly Russia has had nuclear capabilities to include in. Continental ballistic missiles as you've referred to and bombers, the differences, the capabilities today, and I'm going to take the nuclear piece off the table because those are always there And to address that the foundation of homeland defense is our nuclear deterrent”

벤허크 사령관은 본토 방위가 미국 본토에서 시작되는 것이 아니라 해외에서 시작되는 것이라며, 미국 수도권 상공에서 순항미사일을 격추하고 싶지는 않다고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 박동정입니다.