미 전직 대북 협상대표들 "바이든 행정부, 적극적 관여 의사 없는 듯...북한에 선택지 명확히 제시해야"

과거 북한과 협상에 나섰던 전직 고위 외교관들은 바이든 행정부의 대북정책 검토 결과는 북한과 적극적인 관여 의사가 없는 것으로 보인다고 평가했습니다. 북한이 택할 수 있는 선택지를 더 분명히 제시해야 한다고 밝혔습니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

로버트 갈루치 전 국무부 북 핵 특사는 13일 전략국제문제연구소 CSIS 주최로 열린 화상 간담회에서 바이든 행정부 대북정책 검토의 결론은 현 상태를 유지하는 게 괜찮다는 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “I think the bottom line is that the plateau is okay… In other words, if things don't change here for a while, this isn't horrific. There are no big long range ballistic missile test, there are no nuclear weapons tests. Yes, there have been some ballistic missile tests, yes, has been some language which is regrettable, but so far, quote, the provocation, close quote, we haven't seen. And if we avoid that, we've got enough.”

갈루치 전 특사는 바이든 행정부의 대북정책은 현 상태에서 변화가 일어나지 않으면 이는 나쁘지 않다고 받아들인 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

비록 단거리 탄도미사일 시험이나 비난담화가 있었지만 북한이 장거리 탄도미사일 시험이나 핵실험과 같은 ` 도발’에 나서지는 않았기에, 그런 도발을 피할 수 있다면 충분한다고 바이든 행정부가 판단했다는 겁니다.

갈루치 전 특사는 또 바이든 행정부가 대북특별대표와 같은 북한 문제를 전담할 당국자를 임명하지 않은 점을 지적하면서, 바이든 행정부가 현재로서는 북한과 적극 관여할 의사가 없어 보인다고 말했습니다.



[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “Everybody has noticed there's no point person, special envoy or whatever, because I don't know that I get a feeling that they are wildly, the administration are wildly enthusiastic about engaging right now…I think that's okay for a while, but I think eventually they're going to have to do better.”

그러나 갈루치 전 특사는 단기적으로는 그것이 괜찮을 수 있지만, 궁극적으로는 바이든 행정부가 더 보여줘야 한다고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 바이든 행정부가 더 적극적인 접근법을 택해야 하며, 이는 다소 창의적이 될 수도 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “We'd like to see the administration eventually adopt a more aggressive approach, maybe somewhat creative, it'll involve the elements of normalization, the elements of the sanctions regimes and apply, and maybe other things as well.”

거기에는 미-북 관계 정상화와 제재 문제, 그리고 다른 요소들도 포함될 수 있다는 설명입니다.

특히 북한을 정상국가로 받아들이는데 있어서 비핵화에 더해 인권 개선도 추구할 수도 있다고 말했습니다.

크리스토퍼 힐 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 차관보는 북한의 반응을 기다려보고 정책을 그에 맞춰 가서는 안된다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 힐 전 차관보] “I don't think just waiting, I mean you can wait for negotiation, but I don't think you can wait on a policy. And I think we need to sharpen the choices for North Korea. I think we need to sharpen the economic choices.”

협상이 재개되기를 기다릴 수는 있지만 정책을 놓고 기다려서는 안 된다는 겁니다.

그러면서, 북한이 택할 수 있는 선택지, 특히 경제적 선택지를 더 명확히 할 필요가 있다고 말했습니다.

힐 전 차관보는 시간이 경제적으로 어려움에 처한 북한의 편인지는 분명치 않다며, 어느 시점에 북한이 도발에 나설 수 있겠지만 그 도발에 미국이 어떻게 행동할 것인지가 관건이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 힐 전 차관보] “I think it's not at all clear to me that time is on the North Korean side. They may provoke at some point, and a key question will be how will you react to that provocation and I think we need to be careful not to be paying them not to provoke. So I think we need to kind of keep the pressure on.”

힐 전 차관보는 북한 정권이 도발하지 않도록 하기 위해서 보상해서는 안 된다며, 대북 압박을 이어가야 한다고 말했습니다.

빅터 차 전략국제문제연구소 한국석좌는 바이든 행정부의 대북정책 검토 결과는 비핵화가 여전히 목표라는 점을 분명히 한 점에서 목적 의식이 뚜렷해 보인다고 말했습니다.



[녹취: 빅터 차 석좌] “It's very purposeful in the sense that it makes clear that denuclearization is still the goal… It's realistic in a sense that this is unlike Iran, this is a developed arsenal that continues to grow, and that we need to take it's like chopping down a tree, we need to take this down bit by bit, branch by branch, and may take some time.”

차 석좌는 바이든 행정부의 대북정책 검토가 동시에 현실적으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

이란과 달리 북한은 핵무기를 이미 개발했고 계속해서 개발을 진행하고 있으며, 비핵화를 나무를 베는 것에 비유하면 조금씩 조금씩, 가지 하나 하나를 베는 것처럼 시간이 걸리는 작업이라는 것을 바이든 행정부가 인식하고 있다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 빅터 차 석좌] “It's not flashy, unfortunately, but it's a very realistic policy review, and we have to wait to see how the North Koreans respond because… it takes two to tango.”

차 석좌는 이번 대북정책 검토 발표가 화려하게 치장되지는 않았지만 현실적이라며, 손바닥도 마주쳐야 소리가 나기에 북한이 어떻게 대응할지 지켜봐야 한다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.