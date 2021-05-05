미 전직 외교관들 "바이든 행정부, 점진적 접근법 취할 듯"

미국의 전직 고위 외교관들은 최근 대북정책 검토를 마무리한 바이든 행정부가 북한에 대해 점진적 접근법을 취할 것이라고 전망했습니다. 북한이 비핵화에 진전을 보일 경우 미국이 그에 상응하는 조치를 취할 의사가 있다는 것을 내비쳤다는 분석입니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

백악관의 젠 사키 대변인과 제이크 설리번 국가안보보좌관, 그리고 토니 블링컨 국무장관은 모두 최근 검토를 완료한 대북정책과 관련해, ‘세밀히 조정된 실용적인 접근법’(calibrated practical approach)이 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 사키 대변인] “Our policy calls for a calibrated practical approach…”

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “… a policy that calls for a calibrated, practical approach…”

마크 피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보는 4일 VOA에 ‘세밀히 조정된’이라는 말은 한 걸음 나아간 뒤 그 영향을 보고 그에 맞춰 조정해 나간다는 뜻으로 해석된다며, 동시에 조심스럽게 조정한다는 뜻도 될 수 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보] “You make a step. You see the impact, then you adjust appropriately. That's my understanding of ‘calibrated,’ but it also can mean that it's carefully adjusted. But I think the concept is that the adjustments can take place over time that it doesn't all have to be made out immediately but will be adjusted depending on North Korea's reaction and the situation at the time.”

피츠패트릭 전 부차관보는 조정에 시간이 걸릴 수 있다며, 즉각적으로 모든 조정이 이뤄져야 하는 것이 아니라 북한의 반응과 그때의 상황에 따라 조정될 것이라는 개념으로 해석했습니다.

필립 윤 전 국무부 대북정책 선임보좌관은 ‘세밀히 조정된’ 접근법이란 한 번에 모든 것을 다 해버리거나 혹은 아무것도 하지 않는 방식이 아니라 그 사이 어디 쯤을 가리키는 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 이는 상호적인 접근 방식으로, 아무것도 주지 않는데 뭔가를 받는다거나 아무것도 하지 않고 아무것도 받지 않는 것이 아닌, 단계적 방식으로 여겨진다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 필립 윤 전 선임보좌관] “I think ‘calibrated’ in certain ways means that it's not going to be all, it's not going to be nothing, so it just means that it's somewhere in between. I would imagine it means, you know, some kind of reciprocal approach that it's, you don't get something for nothing and you don't get nothing for nothing. It's sort of like this step-by-step, or, you know, we've called it many different things, but to me it seems, you know, in terms of the approach is being very realistic and I think what they're saying is practical, so it is, we don't trust you, you don't trust us so the way we have to go about doing this is, you show good faith by taking one step and we will do the same. And it really depends on what it is that you do and what we see you do, so it's all in the actions and not in the words.”

필립 윤 전 선임보좌관은 바이든 행정부가 ‘실용적인’ 접근법을 언급한 것은 “우리도 당신을 못 믿고 당신도 우리를 못 믿으니 한 걸음 씩 나아가며 믿을 수 있게 해주면 우리도 똑같이 하겠다”는 뜻으로 해석된다고 말했습니다.



조셉 윤 전 국무부 대북정책 특별대표는 바이든 행정부가 빠른 시간 안에 완전한 비핵화가 일어나지는 않을 것이라는 현실을 어느 정도 받아들인 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 조셉 윤 전 특별대표] “There is a certain degree of acceptance of reality that quick complete denuclearization is just not going to happen, and that what the administration wants to do, rather, is a step-by-step, incremental progress. I mean, call it what you want, but I think gone are the days of thinking a grand bargain or big deal.”

조셉 윤 전 특별대표는 바이든 행정부가 단계적 혹은 점진적 진전을 추구하는 것으로 보인다며, ‘일괄타결’ 혹은 ‘빅딜’을 추구하는 시기는 이미 지난 것으로 생각한다고 말했습니다.

조셉 디트라니 전 북 핵 6자회담 미국 차석대표는 북한이 2019년 하노이 정상회담에서 제시된 ‘리비아 모델’은 받아들이지 않을 것이라는 점을 바이든 행정부가 인식하고 있는 것이 명백하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “I think it's very clear that the Biden administration realizes the Libya model, what was proposed in Hanoi, is not going to work with North Korea, so they took that off the table...They also recognize that just putting pressure on North Korea and assuming and hoping that they will just cave is not going to happen.”

또 바이든 행정부는 북한을 압박하고 북한이 굴복할 것으로 가정하고 희망해도 그런 일은 일어나지 않을 것이라는 것을 인식한 것으로 보인다고 덧붙였습니다.

디트라니 전 차석대표는 바이든 행정부가 말한 ‘실용적’인 접근을 미국이 한국과 협력하며 안전 보장, 경제 발전 지원, 제재 완화, 관계 정상화 등 북한의 요구에 초점을 맞추면서 동시에 북한이 완전한 검증 가능한 비핵화의 약속을 지킬 것을 고수하는 입장으로 해석했습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “Indeed, the US, working with ROK will focus on what North Korea's needs are, as they are the whole question of, you know, security assurances, economic development assistance, lifting sanctions, a process to normalize, but insisting that North Korea commits to complete, verifiable denuclearization. So I think, in many ways it's coming back to, I don't want to say this but it's very similar to what we did in the six party talks, and the joint statement on 19 September 2005, where was an action-for-action, a very practical, commitment for commitment.”

그러면서 이런 방식은 6자회담에서 도출된, 행동 대 행동을 담은 2005년 9.19 공동 성명과 유사해 보인다고 말했습니다.

바이든 행정부가 새로운 대북정책은 외교가 중점이 될 것이라고 강조한 것과 관련해 조셉 윤 전 특별대표는 이번 정책 검토의 주요 청중은 바로 북한이라면서, 계속 안전 보장을 요구해온 북한에 호응하기 위해 외교적 해법에 방점을 찍었다고 말했습니다.



[녹취: 조셉 윤 전 특별대표] “We all have to understand that the main audience of this review is North Korea, specifically aimed at North Korea, North Korean government, where the basic demand has been for security assurances. And so in order to answer that, the emphasis has been on diplomatic engagement, finding a diplomatic resolution. If the US government came out and said, we're only going to use pressure, that's not going to go down in North Korea. So I think, I believe, the Biden administration, very much had North Korea in mind as they make this review publicly available.”

만약 미국 정부가 북한에 압박만 넣겠다고 선언하면 북한이 받아들이지 않을 것이란 겁니다.

디트라니 전 차석대표는 블링컨 장관이 북한에 대해 외교가 열려 있다고 한 것은 과거 오바마 행정부 당시의 ‘전략적 인내’ 정책을 의식한 발언이라고 풀이했습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “When we talk about strategic patience, where there was a lack of diplomacy, there was a lack of a dialogue, there was a dearth of meetings. So I think what Secretary Blinken is talking about is we will focus on diplomacy that means we will be interacting with North Korea, we'll be communicating we'll be meeting with North Korea, we will be listening to them and they'll be listening to us, we will not ignore them.”

따라서 블링컨 장관이 외교에 중점을 두겠다고 한 것은 북한과 관여하고 소통하며 만나겠다는 뜻으로, 미국은 북한을 무시하지 않겠다는 것으로 해석된다고 디트라니 전 차석대표는 말했습니다.

피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보는 바이든 행정부가 대북 정책에서 외교를 강조한 것이 압박을 줄이겠다는 의미로 해석되지는 않는다고 말했습니다. 발언 어디에서도 제재를 일방적으로 풀겠다는 내용은 없었다는 겁니다.

피츠패트릭 전 부차관보는 바이든 행정부의 실용적 접근법은 북한 비핵화의 진전에 맞춰 일부 제재가 완화될 수 있다는 것을 시사하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보] “I didn't take it to mean that there would be less pressure. They didn't say much about the pressure, but I think nowhere was there a hint that they would be unilaterally lifting sanctions. Implicit in the practical approach that suggested is that some sanctions would be lifted in conjunction with North Korea taking steps toward denuclearization. So I see it as some limited steps for denuclearization exchange for some limited sanctions relief. But the administration did not want to talk too much about the sanctions right now they wanted to make it positive sounding by talking about the diplomacy.”

하지만 현재 바이든 행정부가 외교를 언급함으로써 긍정적인 신호를 보내려고 하기 때문에 제재와 관련해 언급을 많이 하지 않으려고 한다고 말했습니다.

한편 로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 비확산·군축담당 특별보좌관은 4일 VOA에 바이든 행정부가 의도적으로 대북 정책 검토를 조심스럽게, 그리고 선택적으로 공개하기 시작한 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

바이든 행정부가 대북정책 검토와 관련해 내놓은 언어들은 매우 일반적인 표현으로, 현 시점에서 협상의 선택지를 보유하기 위해 구체적인 내용을 내놓지 않고 있다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “My assessment is the administration has purposefully begun to roll out its review in a very kind of cautious, selective way… I think it wants to preserve its negotiating options, so it doesn't want to be specific, at this stage.”

아인혼 전 특보는 바이든 행정부의 대북정책 검토에서 나온 표현에 대해 지나치게 깊이 들어가 의미를 해석할 필요는 없다면서, 바이든 행정부의 접근 방식에 대해서 드러나는 것이 많이 없다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “You shouldn't try to read deep meaning into formulations like that, because it's simply designed to be general and reassuring and not to be very revealing of the administration's approach, and when it says they're open, and we'll explore diplomacy within North, you asked, Does this mean the US will pursue diplomacy rather than pressure? No, it means that it will pursue diplomacy and pressure. It will it you know, the administration surely believes that to get to get a meaningful agreement with North Korea, you have to put pressure on them you have to maintain sanctions pressure, but at the same time, you have to pursue diplomacy and a realistic deal, in order to get a positive outcome. So it's diplomacy and pressure.”

또 바이든 행정부가 북한과의 외교를 모색하겠다고 말하는 것이 압박을 추구하지 않고 외교를 추구하겠다는 뜻이 아니라고 말했습니다.

아인혼 전 특보는 바이든 행정부가 긍정적인 결과로 이어질 현실적인 합의를 얻어내기 위해서는 제재를 통한 압박을 유지하면서 동시에 외교를 추구해야 한다는 것을 알고 있기 때문에 외교와 동시에 압박도 추구할 것이라고 내다봤습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.