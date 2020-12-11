"비건, 실용적 외교관…북한 정상회담 집착에 실질적 성과 못내"

미국 바이든 행정부의 출범을 앞두고 사실상 마지막으로 한국을 방문한 스티븐 비건 미 국무부 부장관은 실용적인 외교관이었다고, 미국의 전직 대북 협상가들이 평가했습니다. 하지만 북한의 김정은 정권이 정상회담에만 매달렸기 때문에 대북 협상에서 실질적인 성과를 거두지는 못했다는 지적입니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 비확산.군축담당 특보는 10일 VOA와의 전화통화에서 스티븐 비건 부장관이 실용적인 외교관이었다고 평가했습니다.

북한과 어떻게든 진전을 이루고 싶어했다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “Biegun is pragmatic. He wanted to achieve progress. And I think, unfortunately, he was up against the North Korean regime that didn't want to engage with him. And he also faced the constraints within the US bureaucracy.”

하지만 북한 정권은 비건 부장관과 직접 관여하려고 하지 않았고, 또 비건 부장관은 미국 관료주의 안에서 제약적인 상황에도 직면했다고 아인혼 전 특보는 말했습니다.

아인혼 전 특보는 트럼프 행정부 내에 북한과의 협상에 진정성이 없는 사람들이 있었다고 주장하면서, 이들이 극단적인 입장을 취했다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “There were several in the Trump administration that really weren't interested in negotiations with the North. And they took a very extreme position, extreme negotiating position that had very little chance of success…I think that Biegun was much more realistic about what we could achieve above. And he tried his best to pursue an approach that had a chance of being accepted by the North, but the North wasn't interested.”

반면 비건 부장관은 북한과의 협상에서 무엇을 성취할 수 있을지에 대해 더 현실적이었고 북한이 받아들일 수 있는 접근 방법을 취하기 위해 최선을 다했지만, 북한이 받아들이지 않았다는 설명입니다.

아인혼 전 특보는 또 비건 부장관이 한국이나 일본과 같은 동맹과 긴밀히 상의하며 북한과의 협상을 진행하려 했다고 덧붙였습니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아태 담당 수석부차관보는 비건 부장관이 대북 협상을 최대한 안정적으로 이끌어가려고 했지만, 상황은 비핵화 목표를 진전시키는 그의 임무를 거의 불가능하게 만들었다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “He's kept things on a steady keel to the extent that he could, but unfortunately circumstances were such that it made his job of advancing the cause of denuclearization almost impossible. Try as he might look at the core problem that he and the administration are dealing with is that the North Koreans are not interested in denuclearization and they've never been interested in denuclearization and that became pretty clear during the course of the Hanoi summit.”

비건 부장관이 본인과 트럼프 행정부가 직면한 핵심 문제를 들여다보면 볼수록 북한이 비핵화에 전혀 의지가 없다는 것을 알게 됐고, 이점이 2019년 2월 하노이 정상회담에서 명백해졌다는 겁니다.

마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관과 김영철 북한 노동당 부위원장, 스티븐 비건 국무부 대북정책특별대표가 지난해 1월 워싱턴에서 고위급 회담에 앞서 기념촬영을 했다.

리비어 전 부차관보는 북한이 정상회담에만 초점을 맞춘 것도 큰 장애물로 작용했다고 말했습니다.

북한은 비건 부장관과 실무진으로부터 얻어낼 수 없는 것을 트럼프 대통령으로부터 얻어낼 수 있을 것이라고 판단하고 있었다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “They were focused on the summit level talks and I think the North Koreans for a number of ways reasons we can talk about were convinced that they could get something from President Trump that they could not get from Steve Beigun and his team. I think the North Koreans arrived in Hanoi convinced that there was flexibility on the President's part that they were not necessarily going to get on the part of Steve Biegun and others. And as it turns out that they were wrong. But that's not Biegun’s fault. That's not even President Trump's fault, but somehow the North Koreans had that impression.”

북한은 하노이 정상회담에서 트럼프 대통령이 융통성을 발휘할 것이라고 기대하고 왔지만, 결과적으로는 북한의 판단이 잘못됐다는 겁니다.

리비어 전 부차관보는 이는 비건 부장관이나 트럼프 대통령의 잘못이 아니라 북한의 판단에 따른 것이라고 말했습니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 국가안보회의 대량살상무기 조정관은 안타깝게도 비건 부장관이 대북 협상에서 아무 것도 이루지 못했다고 말했습니다.

김정은 북한 국무위원장이 실무진에게 협상을 할 수 있는 권한을 위임할 생각이 전혀 없었다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “I would say, unfortunately, he's achieved, absolutely nothing. And is it because Kim Jong-un was unwilling to authorize his negotiators to engage in any serious negotiation would be good. And that's a very unfortunate missed opportunity, because I think Steve Beigun was very knowledgeable. He was very capable. He could have delivered progress on denuclearization agreement. But the North Koreans were simply uninterested. They wanted to deal only with President Trump. And so as a consequence poor Stephen Beigun was left without any opportunity to negotiate with his North Korean counterpart. And so he achieved nothing.”

그리고 이에 따라 북한은 기회를 놓쳤다는 겁니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 비건 부장관이 지식과 능력을 갖춘 외교관으로 비핵화 협상에서 진전을 이룰 수 있었다고 말했습니다.

하지만 북한이 관심을 보이지 않고 트럼프 대통령과의 협상에만 관심을 가짐에 따라 비건 부장관에게는 북한과 협상할 기회도 주어지지 않았다고 설명했습니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 이에 따라 2019년 10월 스톡홀름에서 열린 미북 실무협상도 완전한 실패로 끝났다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “There was one meeting, I think, in Stockholm, which was a complete failure because the North Koreans came without any instructions to negotiate. All they could do is just repeat the standard position and the meeting broke up after just one day of meetings, and since then the North Koreans haven't even been willing to meet with.”

북한의 실무협상단은 협상에 대한 어떤 지시도 받지 못한 채 왔기 때문에 기존의 입장만 되풀이하는데 그쳤다는 겁니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 실무협상이 하루 만에 결렬됐고 북한 정권은 그 이후로 만나려고 하지 않는다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “So as I say I think it's a great missed opportunity, because I think Beigun would have been a good negotiator, and could have, you know, produced an agreement that would be North Korea’s interest. But, Kim Jong-un, you know, made a blunder. He made a mistake.”

세이모어 전 조정관은 비건 부장관이 좋은 협상가로 북한에 이익이 되는 합의를 만들어낼 수도 있었지만, 김정은 위원장이 그 기회를 놓친 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.