미 전문가들 "한국 당국자, 동맹 평가절하 발언 삼가야...방위조약 훼손"

‘한국이 반중 군사동맹에 참여하면 중국의 적으로 간주될 수 있다’는 한국 정부 당국자의 주장이 워싱턴에서 논란이 되고 있습니다. 첨예한 미-중 갈등 국면 속에서 미국의 아시아 전략에 부담을 준다며, 동맹을 평가절하하는 듯한 발언을 삼가야 한다는 비판이 나왔습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

미국의 한반도 전문가들은 문정인 한국 대통령 통일외교안보 특별보좌관의 잇따른 발언을 동맹인 미국의 ‘쿼드’ 확대 구상에 대한 공개적인 반대로 받아들이고 있습니다.

문 특보는 지난달 27일 미국의 애틀랜틱카운슬과 한국의 동아시아재단이 개최한 화상 세미나에서 한국이 미국의 ‘반 중국 군사훈련’에 동참할 경우 “중국은 한국을 적으로 간주할 것”이라고 우려했습니다.

또한 한국이 고고도미사일 방어체계, 사드를 추가 배치하거나 중국을 겨냥한 중거리탄도미사일 등을 배치하거나, 또는 남중국해 등의 군사 훈련에 합류하는 경우 등을 거론하면서 중국이 한국을 향해 둥펑 미사일을 겨냥하고 한국방공식별구역은 물론 서해에서 군사적 도발을 할 것이며

러시아·북한을 포함한 ‘북부 3자 동맹 시스템’을 강화할 것이라고 주장했습니다.

전문가들은 그러나 문 특보의 발언에 대해 미-한 상호방위조약의 근간을 흔들 위험이 있다고 평가했습니다.

브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원은 “문정인 특보를 비롯한 한국의 많은 안보 전문가들이 한국의 안보에 집중하면서 미-한 동맹이 ‘상호방위조약’에 의해 구축됐다는 사실을 잊고 있다”고 지적했습니다. 두 나라의 조약 명칭에 “상호”라는 단어가 들어간 것은 “양측이 서로 돕기로 합의했다는 뜻”이라는 설명입니다.

[브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원] “I think Moon Chung-in is like many national security experts in Korea: They are focused on ROK security, and forget that the US/ROK alliance was established by a ‘Mutual Defense Treaty.’ ‘Mutual’ means that both sides agree to help protect the other.”

베넷 연구원은 “북한의 위협에 처해있던 한국에 지난 70년간 상당한 군사적 지원을 제공해온 미국이 이제 중국을 미국에 대한 냉전을 적극 수행하는 나라로 보고 있다”며 “한국이 미국에 진 많은 빚을 일부 갚아야 할 때라는 게 미국의 관점”이라고 설명했습니다.

[브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원] Because North Korea has threatened the ROK for 70 years, the US has provided substantial military support to the ROK over that period. Now the United States is saying that China is not just threatening the U.S.—China is carrying out an active Cold War against the United States. From a US perspective, the ROK owes the United States substantially, and it is time to meet some of that debt.”

랠프 코사 태평양포럼 명예회장은 특히 “문정인 교수가 쿼드를 군사동맹으로 묘사한 것은 잘못된 것”이라며 “현재 쿼드는 어떤 종류의 동맹도 아니며, 법치와 항해의 자유에 의해 인도되는 자유롭고 열린 인도태평양을 촉진하려는, 뜻을 같이하는 민주주의 국가들의 모임”이라고 설명했습니다.

[랠프 코사 태평양포럼 명예회장] “Professor Moon is wrong in describing the Quad as a military alliance; it is not an alliance of any sort at the present time but a gathering of like-minded democracies to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific guided by the rule of law and freedom of navigation. It is curious if Professor Moon objects to those principles, or perhaps he just objects to anything that the US government endorses.”

미 공군에서 30년간 복무하고 미 태평양사령관 특별 보좌관을 역임한 코사 명예회장은 “문 교수가 이런 원칙에 반대하는 것인지, 아니면 미국 정부가 지지하는 것은 무조건 반대하는 것인지 궁금하다”고 말했습니다.

특히 “시진핑 중국 국가주석이 최근 한국전쟁을 미국의 ‘침략’에 대항해 한반도를 자유롭게 만들기 위한 중국의 애국적 노력으로 찬양했다”며 “문정인 교수는 시 주석의 이런 발언에 대해 답변을 요구받아야 한다”고 말했습니다. 그러면서 “그가 한국과 미국에 대한 중국의 이런 모욕에 대해 목소리를 내지 못하는 것은 놀라운 일”이라고 비판했습니다.

[랠프 코사 태평양포럼 명예회장] “Perhaps Professor Moon should be asked about President Xi’s recent celebration of China’s patriotic efforts to free the Korean Peninsula by intervening against the US “aggression” during the Korean War. His inability or refusal to speak out about such Chinese insults to the ROC and US are astonishing to me.”

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임 연구원은 “문정인 특보의 발언은 동맹에 도움이 되지 않는다”면서 ‘한국이 중국을 겨냥한 미국 중심의 동맹에 참여하면 신냉전 시대 최전선에 설 수 있다’는 문정인 특보의 발언을 중국 신화통신이 자세히 소개한 것은 “중국이 무엇을 원하는지 보여준다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임 연구원] “Moon Chung-in’s comments are not helpful to the alliance, and as we have seen, China loves them. And that should be a real indicator that, you know, what China wants. Those kinds of comments damage the alliance and really indicate Moon Chung-in is no friend of the ROK-US Alliance.”

이어 “쿼드와 보조를 같이하는 것은 자유 민주주의, 시장 경제, 법치, 인권의 가치를 공유하는 것을 뜻한다”며 “중국은 이 모든 것을 반대하는 입장”이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임 연구원] “South Korea, by aligning with the quad, is simply aligning with its values of liberal democracy, free market economy, rule of law and human rights, and of course, China stands in opposition to those.”

또한 ‘(중국이 한국을 적으로 간주하면) 러시아, 북한을 포함한 ‘북부 3자 동맹 시스템’을 강화하고 북한에 대한 군대, 무기 등 지원을 재개할 것’이라는 문 특보의 발언과 관련해서도, “중국은 한국의 쿼드 관련 결정 때문이 아니라 자국 정책에 따라 북한과의 관계를 강화할 것”이라며 “앞으로도 한국의 행동과 관계없이 북한에 지원을 제공하고 제재 회피를 도울 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임 연구원] “I don't think that the quad will cause that to happen. It's obvious that relations between China and North Korea are again strengthening...I think that China will continue to provide support to North Korea. It has certainly been helping evade sanctions and that simple act allows North Korea to commit resources to advancing its military capabilities and developing nuclear weapons and missiles. Those actions are contrary to South Korean security, and they're happening because of China's policy decisions, not because of South Korea's potential decision to align with the quad and other like-minded freedom loving democracies.”

브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원은 ‘한국이 중국을 겨냥한 미국 중심의 동맹에 참여하면 신냉전 시대 최전선에 설 수 있다’는 문정인 특보의 발언을 인용하며, “현실은 한국이 1950년 북한의 침공 이래 냉전의 최전선에 서 왔다는 것”이라고 반박했습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “Moon also commented that South Korea would find itself on the front line of the new Cold War if it joined an anti-China coalition. The reality is that South Korea has been on the front line of the Cold War since June 1950 when North Korea invaded.”

클링너 연구원은 “코로나바이러스 감염증 은폐로 중국이 끼친 끔찍한 사회적, 경제적 영향에 대해 미국에서는 초당적 분노가 일고 있다”며 “불법적 사업 관행, 남중국해와 동중국해에서의 위협적 행동, 인권 침해 등 중국의 잘못된 행동에 대한 오랜 우려가 표면화된 것은 이 때문”이라고 지적했습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “There is strong bipartisan anger in the United States for the dire societal and economic impact of China covering up the COVID disease. That has brought to the forefront many longstanding areas of concern with Chinese misbehavior -- illegal business procedures, incursions into the South and East China Seas, and human rights violations.”

브루스 베넷 연구원은 “중국은 미국에 무력 공격을 수행할 준비가 안 됐다는 판단하에 경제, 사이버, 스파이 활동, 정치 부문에서 공격을 가하고 있으며 이는 매우 큰 피해를 주고 있다”고 지적했습니다. 더 나아가 “미국은 이제 중국의 행동에 대응할 준비를 갖췄고, 한국이 이 충돌의 시기에 어떻게 행동하느냐에 따라 한국에 대한 미국의 지속적인 군사적 지원 여부가 결정될 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원] “Now, I will be the first to admit that the Mutual Defense Treaty refers specifically to armed attacks by adversaries. China has decided that for now, it is not ready to carry out armed attacks on the United States, but is carrying out economic and cyber and espionage and political attacks on the US which have been very damaging. It has taken the United States some time to recognize this, but now the United States is attempting to organize to counter China’s action. How the ROK acts in this time of conflict may well determine the US willingness to continue to support the ROK militarily.”

미국의 한반도 전문가들은 중국의 위협적 세계 전략의 가장 큰 피해자는 한국이라며, 미국을 중심으로 한 반중국 연합에 적극적으로 참여하는 것이 중장기적 국익에 도움이 될 것이라고 진단했습니다.

베넷 연구원은 “대중 무역 의존도가 높은 한국은 중국이 수십 년 동안 한국에 대해서도 냉전을 벌여왔다는 것을 인식해야 한다”며 “중국은 한국 경제를 중국에 예속시켜 영향력을 행사하려는 정책을 추진해왔고, 문정인 특보의 이번 발언은 한국에 대한 중국의 상당한 영향력을 인정하고 있음을 보여준다”고 지적했습니다.

[브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원] “I also realize that the ROK has allowed its economy to become substantially dependent upon trade with China. The ROK should recognize that China has also been practicing the Cold War against the ROK for decades. China has sought to make the ROK economically dependent on China in order to gain leverage over the ROK, and Moon Chung-in’s statements reflect his recognition that China has substantial leverage on the ROK.”

아울러 “한국은 중국이 벌이는 경제 전쟁의 희생자이고, 특히 고고도미사일 방어체계, 사드의 한반도 배치에 대한 중국의 보복으로 큰 피해를 겪었다”는 점도 상기시켰습니다.

[브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원] “To be fair, the ROK has also been the victim of Chinese economic warfare, and in particular suffered considerable damage from the Chinese response to the THAAD deployment. Unfortunately, the United States failed to respond to those economic attacks like an ally should—I have been disappointed in the US lack of support for the ROK against Chinese economic warfare. And as best as I can tell, some of the Chinese economic warfare is ongoing. The United States needs to take this more seriously and support the ROK against these Chinese economic attacks.”

다만 “불행하게도 미국은 그런 경제적 공격에 대해 동맹으로서 응당히 해야 할 대응을 하지 못했고, 이는 실망스러운 일”이라고 지적했습니다. 그러면서 “미국은 중국의 경제 전쟁이 일부 지속되고 있다는 점을 심각하게 받아들이고, 한국이 중국의 이런 경제적 공격에 맞서는 것을 지원해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임 연구원은 “안보야말로 가장 중요한 요소라며, 한국은 최대 교역국 여부와 관계없이 중국의 악의적 행동에 대해 매우 우려해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임 연구원] “Even though China is a South Korea's largest trading partner, South Korea must be very concerned with Chinese malign activities. You know security is paramount.”

클링너 연구원은 “중국의 잘못된 행동에 대해 국제사회가 어떻게 대응해야 하고, 특히 국가 간의 연합을 얼마나 공식화해야 하는지에 대한 합리적인 논의가 있을 것”이라며 “한국과 일부 아시아 국가들은 트럼프 행정부가 내세우는 공식 기구 창설이나 중국과의 경제 관계 단절 요구를 받아들이지 않고 있지만, 한국에서 중국에 행동에 대해 더욱 강력한 비판이 나와야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원] “There can be reasonable debate about how the international community should respond to Chinese misbehavior, such as how formal to make such a coalition. South Korea and other Asian nations don't accept the Trump administration's call for formal institutions and severing economic engagement. But there should be stronger South Korean criticism of Chinese actions.”

한편, 로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원은 “쿼드는 아시아 내 많은 안보 협력체와 마찬가지로 점점 더 고압적이고 불쾌해지는 중국의 행동에 대한 직접적 대응이지만 현재로선 어떤 목적과 열망을 갖고 있는지 불분명하다”고 평가했습니다. “쿼드의 성격과 방향에 대해 참가국마다 다른 개념을 갖고 있으며, 아시아의 북대서양조약기구(NATO)로 자리 잡기에는 갈 길이 멀고 현실성 여부도 상당히 의심스럽다”는 설명입니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “The Quad is, like a lot of intra-Asian security cooperation, a direct response to China’s increasing imperious, obnoxious behavior. At present, the Quad is still vague of purpose and aspirational. Each of its participants have differing notions of what it is and where it might go. It is a long way from an Asian NATO, which I seriously doubt is a realistic possibility.”

하지만 “이 문제는 중국의 행동을 어떻게 상쇄하고 밀어낼 것인가를 묻는 틀에서 다뤄져야 하며, 쿼드가 추구하는 기능에 따라 그 형태를 결정해야 할 것”이라고 말했습니다. 또한 “중국은 이런 움직임 중 일부가 중국에 바람직하지 않다고 해서 ‘억제되지 않은 강대국’ 혹은 5살 어린이처럼 행동해서는 안 된다”고 덧붙였습니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “But the issue should be framed as: how to counter-balance and push back against Chinese behavior? I think the form it takes should follow the function it seeks to create. China’s reaction is predictable, and disturbing: It should not like an unrestrained great power, and then act like a 5 year old, pouting and whining because some are not nice to it. That said, some of the concrete actions – like sharing geospatial intelligence information – appear similar to the broader regional trend of informal security cooperation networks – Japan-Vietnam, India-Vietnam , Japan-Philippines, ASEAN maritime cooperation. Broadly, I would say that all such activities should cause China to think twice, and can over time, give counter-China coalitions more leverage to push back.”

매닝 연구원은 “군사지리정보 공유와 같은 일부 구체적 조치는 아세안 해양 협력과 일본-베트남, 인도-베트남, 일본-필리핀 간 광범위한 역내 정보·안보 협력 네트워크와 비슷해 보인다”며 “이런 모든 활동은 중국의 경솔한 행동을 막고 시간이 흐르면서 반중국 연합에 더 많은 지렛대를 제공할 것”이라고 전망했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.