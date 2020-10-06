“트럼프 코로나 확진으로 대선 전 미북대화 가능성 더 낮아져”

미국의 전문가들은 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증 확진으로 11월 미국 대통령 선거 전 미북 대화 가능성이 더 낮아졌다고 진단했습니다. 또 북한도 미국 대선 결과를 기다리며 큰 도발에 나서지는 않을 것으로 전망했습니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

로버트 갈루치 전 미 국무부 북 핵 특사는 5일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서, 트럼프 대통령의 신종 코로나 확진에 따라 미국과 북한이 11월 미국 대통령 선거 전에 대화할 가능성이 더 낮아진 것은 맞다며, 하지만 대선 전 미북 대화 가능성은 원래 낮았다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “I think that's inevitably true, but I never thought that there was much of a chance of progress between the US and the DPRK before the presidential election in the United States… It's almost unseemly for the United States to rush into a negotiation with the North just before an election.”

미국이 선거 전에 서둘러 북한과 협상하지는 않았을 것이라는 겁니다. 갈루치 전 특사는 이달 7일로 예정됐다 연기된 마이크 폼페오 국무장관의 방한이 성사됐더라도 미국이 한국을 통해 북한과 접촉하려고 하지는 않았을 것으로 예상했습니다.

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “I would not have guessed that the way for the United States to reach out to North Korea would be through Seoul… they were not going to do anything directly with the North that compromise America's position on sanctions with the North.”

대북 제재에 대한 미국의 입장을 양보하는 일을 폼페오 장관이 하지 않았을 것이라는 겁니다.

[녹취: 갈루치 전 특사] “Maybe he's been attempting to move the South to a position close to ours on economic relations with China.”

그러면서 애초 폼페오 장관이 방한을 통해 중국과의 경제 관계에 있어서 한국을 미국 쪽에 가깝게 움직이려 시도했을 것으로 예상했습니다. 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관도 트럼프 대통령의 코로나 감염 여부와 상관 없이 대선 전 미북대화 가능성은 낮았다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “I think that was very small to begin with, because Trump has shown no interest in changing his position…there'd be no reason to have a meeting to announce an agreement, because the US and DPRK are still very far apart.”

트럼프 대통령은 입장을 바꿀 생각이 없었고, 미국과 북한은 여전히 입장 차가 크기에 합의를 발표할 회담을 열 이유가 없다는 겁니다. 세이모어 전 조정관은 폼페오 장관의 방한 목적을 알지 못하지만, 대북 접촉 시도가 폼페오 장관의 우선 순위에서 높지 않았을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “I'm not exactly sure why Pompeo was going to Seoul. He may have wanted to talk about North Korea with President Moon’s government, or perhaps they want to talk about other issues like China, but I don't think reaching out to North Korea was very high on Pompeo’s list.”

한국의 문재인 정부와 북한에 관한 협의를 하거나 중국 관련 사안을 논의하려고 했을 것이라는 겁니다. 미국 해군분석센터의 켄 고스 국제관계국장 역시 미국 대선 전 미북 간 대화가 이뤄질 가능성은 처음부터 높지 않았다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 고스 국장] “I never thought it was great in the first place. Why would North Korea agree to meet with an administration they don't know is going be there in a couple of months…I’ve seen no indication that we’re doing back channel communications.”

북한이 몇 달 있으면 그 자리에 없을 지도 모를 미국 행정부와 만나려고 하지 않았을 것이란 겁니다.

그러면서 미국이 비공식 경로를 통해 북한과 소통하고 있다는 어떤 조짐도 보지 못했다고 덧붙였습니다.

스캇 스나이더 미국 외교협회 미한정책국장은 대선 전 미북 대화 가능성이 높아졌던 적은 없었다면서, 2020년 한 해는 한국과 미국, 북한 모두 국내 사안에 몰두했던 시기였기에 미북 간 외교적인 움직임을 더 어렵게 만들게 했다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 스나이더 국장] “I'm not sure that it was ever very high. But I think that the defining feature of 2020 has been a preoccupation in Seoul, Washington and Pyongyang with domestic concerns. And I think that that factor has reduced the prospect for any kind of diplomatic engagement between the US and North Korea.”

해리 카지아니스 미국 국익연구소 한국담당 국장은 현재 모든 상황이 ‘옥토버 서프라이즈’, 즉 ‘10월의 이변’을 어렵게 만들고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 카지아니스 국장] “Every possible thing is against any sort of October surprise…I just think a confluence of events have all come together to really make any sort of meaningful dialogue.”

트럼프 대통령의 코로나 감염과 폼페오 장관의 방한 취소와 같은 요소들이 모두 미국과 북한이 의미 있는 대화를 하기 어렵게 한다는 겁니다. 카지아니스 국장은 그러면서 북한이 미국 대선 전 도발을 통해 ‘10월의 이변’을 만들려고 하지는 않을 것으로 내다 봤습니다.

[녹취: 카지아니스 국장] “I think North Korea knows what the red lines are for this administration…the two things that are going to provoke a negative response and change Washington's approach is an ICBM test or nuclear weapons test.”

북한은 미국 행정부가 정해 놓은 ‘레드라인’을 알고 있다면서, 북한이 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험이나 핵 무기 실험을 할 경우 미국 정부는 부정적으로 대응하고 접근 방식을 바꾸게 될 것이라는 겁니다.

카지아니스 국장은 북한이 오는 10일 조선노동당 창건 75주년 열병식에서 고체 연료 ICBM을 선보일 수 있지만, 미국은 이에 반응하지 않을 것으로 예상했습니다.

[녹취: 카지아니스 국장] “I think it's going to be a solid field ICBM…I don't think that's going to really elicit a response from the United States…I think Trump has made it clear what his red line is, I think the North Koreans understand that, showing off the missiles isn't the same thing as firing off a missile.”

켄 고스 해군분석센터 국장 역시 북한이 미국 대선 전 ICBM 시험이나 핵 실험과 같은 도발에 나서지 않을 것으로 예상했습니다.

[녹취: 고스 국장] “I would think that, as long as North Korea and Kim Jong-un and believes the Trump has a chance, I think they will keep their options open, which means they won't do anything too provocative -- that means no ICBM, no nuclear tests.”

김정은 북한 국무위원장은 트럼프 대통령이 재선될 가능성이 있다고 판단되면 도발하지 않을 것이란 겁니다. 고스 국장은 그러면서 김정은 위원장이 코로나 확진 판정을 받은 트럼프 대통령에게 위로 전문을 보낸 것은 트럼프 대통령이 회복하고 재선되길 바라기 때문일 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 고스 국장] “I think he generally wants Trump to win. No, I think he wants generally wants Trump to be okay, because Trump is the only person, the only American politician that can deliver the goods to North Korea.”

김정은 위원장에게 트럼프 대통령은 북한에 무엇인가를 줄 수 있는 유일한 미국 정치인이라는 겁니다. 외교협회의 스나이더 국장은 북한이 열병식에서 새로운 무기를 내놓을 수 있지만, 어떤 형식으로든 ‘깜짝 놀라게 할’ 일을 벌일 가능성은 낮다고 봤습니다.

[녹취: 스나이더 국장] “It's possible that we might see something new from North Korea in the context of the parade. But I think that the likelihood of some kind of surprise test in the near term actually has gone down. You know, I think the North Koreans are keenly interested in who will win the election, and that it's likely that any critical decisions that they're making about how to respond at this point, have probably been deferred until after they know who has won the election.”

스나이더 국장은 북한은 미국 대선에서 누가 이길지에 관심이 많다며, 현 시점에서는 미국에 어떻게 대응할지에 대한 결정을 누가 대선을 이겼는지 알 때까지 미룰 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.