미 전문가들 "북한, 미국과의 협상에서 여러 사안 다룰 여력 없어…유엔이 역할할 수 있어"

미국 전문가들은 북한이 미국과의 협상에서 동시에 여러 사안을 다룰 여력이 없다고 지적했습니다. 그러면서 이에 따른 공백을 메우는 역할을 유엔이 할 수 있다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

제프리 펠트먼 전 유엔 사무차장은 17일 북한이 미국과 비핵화 협상에서 여러 사안을 한꺼번에 다룰 여력이 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 펠트먼 전 사무차장] “Because there isn't a symmetry between the way, the two systems work in terms of negotiations…we need to be smart enough to figure out how to fill that gap.”

펠트먼 전 사무차장은 이날 전미북한위원회와 코리아소사이어티가 공동으로 개최한 "한반도 평화 프로세스에 있어서 유엔의 역할"이라는 주제의 인터넷 화상 간담회에서 이같이 말했습니다.

미국과 북한의 체계가 작동하는 방식에 대칭적이지 않기 때문에 그 공백을 채울 수 있는 방법을 찾아야 한다는 겁니다.

펠트먼 전 사무차장은 실무급에서 많은 일이 진행되는 미국의 방식과 달리 북한은 지도부에서 직접적인 지시가 내려오는 반대의 방식을 취하고 있다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 펠트먼 전 사무차장] I think that the answer to that asymmetry of the sorts of track to things… the type of test technical discussions, workshops, in a non-politicized fashion that the UN can host whether it's on chemical weapons or on just negotiated practices.”

펠트먼 전 사무차장은 이런 비대칭적 협상 방식을 해결하는 방법으로, 유엔이 비정치적인 형식으로 기술적인 논의나 워크샵을 열어, 미북 협상에서 당장 다뤄지기 어려운 화학 무기나 협상의 절차 등에 대해서 논의하는 방안을 제시했습니다.

빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관.

빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관 겸 유엔군사령관은 북한이 많은 주제에 대해 논의하고 관여하는 것을 감당하지 못할 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] "North Korea cannot handle too many of these sorts of discussions and engagements at the same time."

그러면서 핵무기나 화학무기, 재래식 무기, 인권, 실종자 문제 등 북한과 논의해야 할 수많은 사안들이 있지만, 북한이 동시에 이를 다루지 못할 것이라 생각한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “And while chemical weapons is absolutely a topic that needs to be discussed, just as nuclear weapons and nuclear armament is concerned, conventional force reductions, human rights, missing persons, there are many things that are stacked up that need to be addressed with North Korea. And I don't believe that North Korea can handle them simultaneously.”

또 미국이 비핵화를 먼저 논의하고자 하면 북한은 관계 정상화를 먼저 논의하자고 할 것이기 때문에 재래식 무기나 화학 무기, 인권 등의 문제에는 결코 도달하지 않을 것이라고 말했습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 그렇게 되면 과거에 그랬던 것처럼 미북 대화가 또 교착 상태에 빠지게 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “So if we say denuclearization comes first, but North Korea thinks that relationship comes first. We'll never get to things like conventional weapons or chemical weapons, or human rights. And we'll find ourselves stopped again, as has happened so many times in the past, I think that we have to be very, very mindful of sequence when it comes to approaching North Korea and volume when it comes to approaching North Korea.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 따라서 미국이 북한과의 협상에서 어떤 순서로 북한에 접근할 지 사전에 준비하는 것이 중요하다고 강조했습니다.

수전 디마지오 카네기 평화재단 선임연구원은 유엔이 비정치적인 중도적 환경에서 북한이 협상의 역량을 키울 수 있도록 도울 수 있는 큰 역할이 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 디마지오 연구원] “And that is where the UN can play a very big role in helping North Koreans expand their capacity to deal with these issues in a neutral setting that is apolitical.”

디마지오 선임연구원은 북한 협상단은 지도부로부터 허가를 받지 못한 것과 관련해서는 협상을 벌이지 못하지만, 유엔이 협상에 임하는 기술적인 훈련을 제공하는 것은 가능하다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.