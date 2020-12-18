정치·안보

미 전문가들 "북한, 미국과의 협상에서 여러 사안 다룰 여력 없어…유엔이 역할할 수 있어"

기자 김영교
2020.12.18 1:30 오전
U.N. undersecretary-general for political affairs Jeffrey Feltman, center, meets with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho…
북한을 방문한 제프리 펠트먼 전 유엔 정무담당 사무차장(중앙)이 평양 만수대 의사당에서 이용호 북한 외무상과 회담하고 있다.

미국 전문가들은 북한이 미국과의 협상에서 동시에 여러 사안을 다룰 여력이 없다고 지적했습니다. 그러면서 이에 따른 공백을 메우는 역할을 유엔이 할 수 있다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

제프리 펠트먼 전 유엔 사무차장은 17일 북한이 미국과 비핵화 협상에서 여러 사안을 한꺼번에 다룰 여력이 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 펠트먼 전 사무차장] “Because there isn't a symmetry between the way, the two systems work in terms of negotiations…we need to be smart enough to figure out how to fill that gap.”

펠트먼 전 사무차장은 이날 전미북한위원회와 코리아소사이어티가 공동으로 개최한 "한반도 평화 프로세스에 있어서 유엔의 역할"이라는 주제의 인터넷 화상 간담회에서 이같이 말했습니다.

미국과 북한의 체계가 작동하는 방식에 대칭적이지 않기 때문에 그 공백을 채울 수 있는 방법을 찾아야 한다는 겁니다.

펠트먼 전 사무차장은 실무급에서 많은 일이 진행되는 미국의 방식과 달리 북한은 지도부에서 직접적인 지시가 내려오는 반대의 방식을 취하고 있다고 지적했습니다. 

[녹취: 펠트먼 전 사무차장] I think that the answer to that asymmetry of the sorts of track to things… the type of test technical discussions, workshops, in a non-politicized fashion that the UN can host whether it's on chemical weapons or on just negotiated practices.”

펠트먼 전 사무차장은 이런 비대칭적 협상 방식을 해결하는 방법으로, 유엔이 비정치적인 형식으로 기술적인 논의나 워크샵을 열어, 미북 협상에서 당장 다뤄지기 어려운 화학 무기나  협상의 절차 등에 대해서 논의하는 방안을 제시했습니다.

빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관.
빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관.

빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관 겸 유엔군사령관은 북한이 많은 주제에 대해 논의하고 관여하는 것을 감당하지 못할 것이라고 말했습니다. 

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] "North Korea cannot handle too many of these sorts of discussions and engagements at the same time."

그러면서 핵무기나 화학무기, 재래식 무기, 인권, 실종자  문제 등 북한과 논의해야 할 수많은 사안들이 있지만, 북한이 동시에 이를 다루지 못할 것이라 생각한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “And while chemical weapons is absolutely a topic that needs to be discussed, just as nuclear weapons and nuclear armament is concerned, conventional force reductions, human rights, missing persons, there are many things that are stacked up that need to be addressed with North Korea. And I don't believe that North Korea can handle them simultaneously.”

또 미국이 비핵화를 먼저 논의하고자 하면 북한은 관계 정상화를 먼저 논의하자고 할 것이기 때문에 재래식 무기나 화학 무기, 인권 등의 문제에는 결코 도달하지 않을 것이라고 말했습니다.  

브룩스 전 사령관은 그렇게 되면 과거에 그랬던 것처럼 미북 대화가 또 교착 상태에 빠지게 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “So if we say denuclearization comes first, but North Korea thinks that relationship comes first. We'll never get to things like conventional weapons or chemical weapons, or human rights. And we'll find ourselves stopped again, as has happened so many times in the past, I think that we have to be very, very mindful of sequence when it comes to approaching North Korea and volume when it comes to approaching North Korea.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 따라서 미국이 북한과의 협상에서 어떤 순서로 북한에 접근할 지 사전에 준비하는 것이 중요하다고 강조했습니다.

수전 디마지오 카네기 평화재단 선임연구원은 유엔이 비정치적인 중도적 환경에서 북한이 협상의 역량을 키울 수 있도록 도울 수 있는 큰 역할이 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 디마지오 연구원] “And that is where the UN can play a very big role in helping North Koreans expand their capacity to deal with these issues in a neutral setting that is apolitical.”

디마지오 선임연구원은 북한 협상단은 지도부로부터 허가를 받지 못한 것과 관련해서는 협상을 벌이지 못하지만, 유엔이 협상에 임하는 기술적인 훈련을 제공하는 것은 가능하다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.

관련 기사

오바마 행정부에서 백악관 아시아 담당 선임보좌관을 지낸 에반 메데이로스 전 보좌관이 17일 워싱턴의 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)가 개최한 온라인 토론회에서 발언하고 있다.
정치·안보
전 백악관 아시아보좌관 "중국의 북한 문제 협력 회의적…북한 도발은 적극적으로 막을 것"
오바마 행정부 시절 아시아 문제를 담당했던 고위관리가 중국을 이용한 미국의 북한 문제 해결에 회의적인 입장을 보였습니다. 북 핵 문제를 바라보는 미국과 중국의 시각이 다르기 때문이라는 건데요, 다만 중국이 북한의 도발은 적극적으로 막을 것이라고 관측했습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2020.12.18 4:00 오전
북한 평양 김일성 광장에서 10일 자정을 기해 열린 노동당 창건 75주년 기념 열병식에 신형 장거리 탄도미사일로 보이는 무기가 등장했다.
정치·안보
미 싱크탱크 "북한 핵 문제, 내년 국제사회 10대 위기"
미국의 민간단체가 북 핵 문제를 내년에 예상되는 국제사회 주요 위기 요소로 꼽았습니다. 행정부 취임 초기 때마다 관측됐던 북한의 도발이 긴장을 높이는 결과로 이어질 수 있다고 경고했습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2020.12.18 3:30 오전
[VOA 뉴스] “유엔 통해 ‘북한 인권 개선’ 압박 재개해야”
00:02:49
[VOA 뉴스] “유엔 통해 ‘북한 인권 개선’ 압박 재개해야”
미국의 바이든 차기 행정부는 다른 행정부들처럼 인권을 비핵화나 관계 개선의 도구로 활용해서는 안 된다고 전직 미국 관리들이 제언했습니다. 특히 북한인권특사를 조속히 임명해 유엔과 유럽연합, 한국 등과 북한 인권 개선을 위한 실질적인 조율에 적극 나서야 한다고 권고했습니다. 조상진 기자가 보도합니다. (영상편집: 이상훈)
Default Author Profile
기자 조상진
2020.12.18 4:00 오전
미국 워싱턴의 회계감사원(GAO) 건물.
정치·안보
미 회계감사원 "북한 등 사이버 위협국, 연방기관 정보통신기술 공급망 위협"
미국 연방 기관들이 이용하는 컴퓨터 소프트웨어 등 정보통신기술의 공급망을 보호하기 위한 관리가 시급하다는 미 회계감사원 보고서가 발표됐습니다. 북한 등 사이버 위협국들이 이 공급망을 위협하고 있다는 지적입니다. 
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2020.12.17 2:00 오전
지난 2015년 8월 을지프리덤가디언(UFG) 미한연합군사훈련에 참가한 장병들이 오산공군기지 내 지휘통제소에서 작전을 수행하고 있다.
정치·안보
전 미사일방어청 부청장 "북한 위협 대처할 지휘통제 통합 중요"
미국의 미사일 방어 전략을 담당했던 전직 미군 고위관계자들이 북한 등 불량국가들의 진화하는 위협에 맞서기 위한 지휘통제 구조 변화가 시급하다고 강조했습니다. 특히 동맹 참여의 중요성을 강조하면서 논의를 지체할수록 손해라고 지적했습니다.
김동현
기자 김동현
2020.12.17 1:10 오전
로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사가 29일 워싱턴에서 열린 북한자유주간 행사에서 VOA와 인터뷰했다.
사회·인권
미 전직 관리들, 차기 행정부에 '북한인권 협상 도구화 말아야' 제언
바이든 차기 행정부가 다른 행정부들처럼 인권을 비핵화나 관계 개선의 도구로 활용해서는 안 된다고 전직 미국 관리들이 제언했습니다. 특히 북한인권특사를 조속히 임명해 유엔과 유럽연합, 한국 등과 대북 인권 개선을 위한 실질적인 조율에 적극 나서야 한다고 권고했습니다
Default Author Profile
기자 김영권
2020.12.17 6:00 오전
김영교
기자
김영교

김영교 기자는 2019년 7월부터 VOA 에서 한반도 분야 취재기자로 활동하고 있습니다. 2006년 한국 연합뉴스에서 영어기자로 기자 생활을 시작해, 2010년에서 2013년에 걸쳐 연합뉴스의 홍콩 특파원을 역임했습니다. 2014년부터는 한국 SBS미디어그룹의 경제채널인 SBS CNBC에서 경제 기자로 일하면서, “모닝벨” “백브리핑 시시각각” “비즈플러스” 등 평일 경제종합뉴스와 영어 프로그램 “코리아리포트 (Korea Report)”의 앵커를 맡았습니다.