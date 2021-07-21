"대북제재 더 강하게 이행해야" vs. "핵 포기 이끌지 의문"

북한에 대한 국제사회 제재의 효과를 논의하는 전문가 토론이 워싱턴에서 열렸습니다. 제재를 더 강하게 시행해야 한다는 주장과, 제재가 더 강력해도 효과는 여전히 의문이라는 지적이 제기됐습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

브루스 벡톨 미 앤젤로주립대 교수는 20일 북한의 핵 프로그램을 폐기시키기 위해서는 경제 제재가 효과가 있다는 것을 명심해야 한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 벡톨 교수] “My suggestion would be, do we really want to shut that down? Then keep one thing in mind -- sanctions work. We should not forget about the sanctions, the sanctions that we have on them right now cause their oil program to lose 67% of its profits. It is hurting the North Korean right.”

벡톨 교수는 이날 민간단체인 천주평화연합(UPF)과 `워싱턴 타임스’ 신문이 공동 주최한 웨비나에서 제재로 인해 북한 내 석유 관련 산업의 수익이 67% 줄었다며 이같이 밝혔습니다.

제재가 북한 정권을 어렵게 하고 있다는 겁니다.

워싱턴의 민간단체인 안보정책센터 그랜트 뉴샴 선임연구원도 제재는 효과가 있다며, 다만 대북 제재가 심각한 수준으로 적용된 적이 없었다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 뉴샴 선임연구원] “Sanctions do work. I would submit that they've never been tried, with any degree of seriousness towards North Korea… Applying pressure on them that way to further isolate them.”

북한을 더 고립시키기 위해 더욱 압박해야 한다는 겁니다.

뉴샴 선임연구원은 특히 북한과 거래하는 중국의 은행들을 강력히 제재하는 것이 필요하다고 말했습니다.

중국 은행들이 북한과 거래를 하든지 아니면 미국 달러를 거래하지 않든지 하는 선택지를 줘야 한다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 뉴샴 선임연구원] “Give them a choice between dealing with North Korea or not dealing in US dollars. It really has to be at about that level of intensity. That is the key point.”

뉴샴 선임연구원은 대북 제재는 그런 정도의 심각성을 갖고 시행하는 것이 핵심이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 뉴샴 선임연구원] “They do work and we could make them, we could apply them. We just choose not to.”

대북 제재를 작동하며, 강력하게 시행할 수 있지만 그렇게 하지 않고 있다는 겁니다.

반면 워싱턴 소재 케이토연구소의 더그 밴도우 선임연구원은 제재와 관련해 두 가지 문제가 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 밴도우 선임연구원] “The first is whether you know even more effective sanctions would stop the North would force it to give up nuclear weapons.”

더 효과적인 제재가 북한 정권으로 하여금 핵무기를 포기하게 할 수 있겠느냐는 겁니다.

밴도우 선임연구원은 북한 정권이 신종 코로나바이러스 차단을 위해 국경을 봉쇄하면서 스스로를 고립시키는데 익숙해져 왔다고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 제재를 효과적으로 시행하더라도 북한을 지금보다 더 열악한 상태에 처하게 할 것으로 상상하기 어렵다고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 밴도우 선임연구원] “It's hard to imagine that even effective sanctions would make the North worse off. And it's been over the last year, and it has chugged forward with, as far as we can tell, not much interest in talking to the US.”

지난 1년 반 동안 북한은 천천히 움직이면서 미국과의 대화에는 관심이 없어 보였다는 지적입니다.

밴도우 선임연구원은 제재와 관련해 또다른 문제는 중국이라고 말했습니다. 미국이 북한 문제를 놓고 중국과 벼랑 끝 대치를 하거나 중국과 완전히 단절할 준비가 돼 있느냐는 겁니다.

[녹취: 밴도우 선임연구원] “Are we prepared to go to the brink over this? … And are we prepared to try to cut them off. The difficulty with that is that, unlike the Soviet Union, China is very well integrated into the world economy.”

밴도우 선임연구원은 옛 소련과 달리 중국은 세계 경제와 매우 잘 통합돼 있어 다루기 어렵다고 말했습니다.

밴도우 선임연구원은 중국은 쉬운 상대가 아니라면서 미국이 대북 제재와 관련해 중국을 압박하기 위해서는 그 비용을 지불할 각오가 돼 있어야 된다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 밴도우 선임연구원] “The real difficulty is China's not an easy player to go after. This would be a huge game of international chicken. We have to make sure we're prepared to pay the cost, that we have the political backing and that we have enough cooperation internationally. It couldn't be a half-assed job.”

정치적 지지와 국제사회의 협력이 충분해야 하며, 어정쩡하게 추진돼서는 안 된다는 겁니다.

벡톨 교수는 대북 제재를 이행하는데 있어 중국을 압박하는 문제와 관련해, 처벌을 하기 위해 외국 은행을 제재할 필요는 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 벡톨 교수] “We don't have to sanction a bank in a foreign country to punish it. For example, Grant, mentioned that he's correct, the Bank of China, where we have to sanction the Bank of China, but we can issue heavy fines against the Bank of China, as we did against Deutsche Bank, for example in Europe, when Iran was under sanctions. It was very effective.”

벡톨 교수는 과거 이란 제재와 관련해 유럽에서 도이체방크에 큰 과징금을 물게 하는 방법이 효과적이었다며, 북한과 거래하는 중국 은행에 대해서도 비슷하게 접근할 수 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.