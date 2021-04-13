"미 의회 '대북전단금지법' 청문회, 미한 이견 드러내…동맹 영향 없을 것"

미국의 전문가들은 이번주 미 의회에서 열리는 한국의 ‘대북전단금지법’ 관련 청문회에 대해, 대북 전단과 관련한 미국과 한국의 입장 차를 보여주는 것이라고 진단했습니다. 청문회가 미-한 동맹에 별 영향을 미치지는 않을 것으로 내다봤습니다. 김영교 기자가 전해 드립니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아태 담당 수석부차관보는 12일 VOA와의 전화통화에서 한국의 `대북전단금지법’과 관련해 청문회가 열리는 것은 한국과 미국이 북한의 근본 문제에 대해 시각차가 있는 것을 보여주는 또다른 사례라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “It's another example another manifestation of the differences between Seoul and Washington on some fundamental issues when it comes to North Korea.”

리비어 전 부차관보는 바이든 행정부는 미국의 정책을 정상으로 되돌려 놓으려 하고 있다며, 여기에는 인권에 대한 중시가 포함돼 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “The current administration is once again returning to the norm in the US policy, which is that human rights is a major consideration of the United States government of the American people. And we're possible. The United States wants to work to try to put this on the agenda, not just with respect to North Korea, but China and other countries as well. So, this is the norm, this is how American governments normally act. They normally make human rights a priority in our foreign policy. And so as Washington returns that norm. It's going to make some people uncomfortable.”

미국이 인권을 의제에 포함시키려는 것은 북한에만 한정된 것이 아니라 중국 등 다른 나라에 대해서도 마찬가지라는 겁니다.

리비어 전 부차관보는 미국이 인권을 외교정책에서 우선시하는 예전의 기준으로 돌아가려고 하면서 많은 사람들을 불편하게 할 수 있다고 설명했습니다.

마크 피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산담당 부차관보는 미-한 동맹이 갖는 폭넓은 중요성이란 측면에서 볼 때 이번 청문회가 그다지 중요하다고 생각하지 않는다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보] “I don't think this hearing is so important in terms of the broad importance of the US-South Korea alliance, but the hearing does reflect a probably bipartisan concern in the United States over the denial of freedom of expression on the part of those who are trying to send leaflets to North Korea.”

그러나 이번 청문회는 북한으로 전단을 보내려는 사람들의 표현의 자유가 거부되는 데 대한 미국 내 초당적 우려를 반영하는 것으로 보인다고, 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보는 밝혔습니다.

또 미국 정부가 이 문제와 관련해 성명을 내놓고, 그 성명 내용이 한국의 입장과 다를 수도 있을 것으로 예상했습니다.

[녹취: 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보] “The United States government may say something, they may make a statement. And that statement may would be different than what the Republic of Korea government's position is, but those kind of differences are always evident in alliance relationships but it won't affect the policy.”

하지만 이런 시각 차이는 미-한 동맹 관계에서 언제나 존재해 왔으며, 이것이 미국의 정책에 영향을 미치지는 않을 것으로 내다봤습니다.

켄 고스 미 해군분석센터 국장은 대북 전단과 관련된 사안이 향후 최선의 대북정책이 무엇인지를 놓고 한국과 미국 간 긴장을 초래할 수 있을 것으로 전망했습니다.

[녹취: 고스 국장] “This is going to cause tensions between Seoul and Washington on the best way forward, the Biden administration seems to be shoring up to being a recurrent return to a rather traditional North Korea policy, in which we support the issue of human rights and things like that which in theory is a good thing to do, in practice, it can cause all kinds of complications.”

바이든 행정부가 전통적인 북한 정책으로 돌아가는 것을 지지하는 것처럼 보임에 따라 인권 사안을 중요시 여길 것이라는 겁니다.

고스 국장은 이런 정책 방향은 이론적으로는 좋지만 실행에 옮기는데 있어서는 상황을 복잡하게 만들 수 있다고 말했습니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원은 북한에 전단을 날려보내는 것이 한국 정부의 주장대로 위험한 방법이라면 한국 정부는 북한에 정보를 유입할 수 있는 다른 대안을 내놓아야 한다고 말했습니다.

한국 정부가 대북 정보 유입에 초점을 맞추면 더 효과적으로 북한에 정보를 보낼 수 있을 것이라는 겁니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 연구원] “They should have an alternative information program. If the government embarked on it, they could be much more effective in getting information to the North. And, you know, the effort that they are taking to stop Koreans in the south from sending information in the North could be much better focused, and to much better effects, if they were focused on getting information to the North. So I think really their argument doesn't hold water.”

맥스웰 연구원은 한국 정부가 대북 전단을 막는 데 기울이는 노력을 북한에 외부 정보를 보내는 데 기울일 필요가 있다면서, 한국 정부의 대북전단금지법에 대한 설명은 설득력이 떨어진다고 말했습니다.

랜드연구소 수 김 연구원은 바이든 행정부는 미국과 한국이 눈에 띄게 이견을 드러내는 모습을 보이는 것을 피하기 위해 이 사안을 크게 만들고 싶어하지 않을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 수 김 연구원] “I don't think they want to make such a big deal that it's going to be visibly controversial, and show the two countries are going to be there as like completely diverging on different paths. But I think the administration is trying to be firm and consistent in communicating that they have a position, and it's been communicated repetitiously.”

미국과 한국은 북한 문제에서 다른 길을 가고 있는 것처럼 보이는 것을 피하려 할 것이라는 겁니다.

하지만 동시에 바이든 행정부는 지금까지 반복적으로 해왔던 것처럼 이 사안에 대해 확고하고 일관된 입장임을 알리려 할 것이라고, 수 김 연구원은 말했습니다.

미 의회 내 초당적 기구인 ‘톰 랜토스 인권위원회’는 오는 15일 한반도 `표현의 자유’ 실태를 점검하는 청문회를 개최합니다.

이번 청문회는 한국 정부의 ‘대북전단금지법’이 국제사회 논란 속에 지난달 말 시행에 들어간 가운데 열리는 것입니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.