EU "북한 원자로 가동 징후, 심각한 우려...건설적 대화 응해야"

유럽연합은 북한의 영변 원자로 가동 징후에 심각한 우려를 표시했습니다. 북한이 미국과 한국의 대화 제안에 건설적으로 응할 것을 촉구했습니다. 안소영 기자입니다.

유럽연합(EU)은 북한이 유엔 안전보장이사회 결의에 따른 의무를 반드시 준수해야 한다고 밝혔습니다.

[EU 대변인] “The United Nations Security Council has decided that the DPRK shall abandon its existing nuclear programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. The report of the IAEA Director General on the Application of Safeguards in the DPRK contains information about indications that the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Plant (5MW/(e)) may be operational, and that the Radiochemical Laboratory may have been operational for a period of time consistent with that needed to reprocess a complete core of irradiated fuel from the (5MW(e)) reactor. This is a matter of serious concern for the European Union. The DPRK must comply with its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions.”

EU 대변인은 1일 국제원자력기구(IAEA)의 최근 보고서에 대한 VOA 서면질의에 유엔 안보리는 북한이 완전하고 검증 가능하며 되돌릴 수 없는 방식으로 핵 프로그램을 포기해야 한다고 결정했다면서 이같이 전했습니다.

그러면서 IAEA 사무총장 보고서에는 영변 핵시설 내 5MW 원자로가 가동된 징후가 있고, 방사화학연구소가 5MW 원자로에서 나온 폐연료봉을 재처리하는 필요한 시간과 일치하는 기간 동안 가동됐다는 정황이 있다는 정보가 들어 있다며, 이는 EU의 심각한 우려 사안이라고 지적했습니다.

북한이 핵무기급 플루토늄을 생산할 수 있는 영변 원자로를 재가동한 정황을 포착했다고, 유엔 산하 국제원자력기구(IAEA)가 최근 보고서에서 밝혔다.

이어 EU는 북한이 IAEA의 복귀를 촉진하고 IAEA 안전협정과 핵무기 미보유국으로서 핵확산금지조약(NPT)에 따른 의무를 준수하며 IAEA 안전협정 추가 의정서를 발효시킬 것을 촉구한다고 말했습니다.

[EU 대변인] “The EU urges the DPRK to facilitate a return of the IAEA to the country and to comply with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty as a non-nuclear weapon State, the IAEA Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and to bring into force an Additional Protocol to that agreement.”

아울러 이 대변인은 북한이 미국과 한국이 표명한 대화 제의에 건설적으로 호응할 것을 촉구했습니다.

[EU 대변인] “The EU calls on the DPRK to respond constructively to the readiness for dialogue expressed by the United States and the Republic of Korea and stands ready to support any new diplomatic processes in an appropriate manner.”

이어 EU는 어떤 새로운 외교 과정도 적절한 방식으로 지원할 준비가 돼 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 안소영입니다.