EU "북한 원자로 가동 징후, 심각한 우려...건설적 대화 응해야"

유럽연합은 북한의 영변 원자로 가동 징후에 심각한 우려를 표시했습니다. 북한이 미국과 한국의 대화 제안에 건설적으로 응할 것을 촉구했습니다. 안소영 기자입니다.

유럽연합(EU)은 북한이 유엔 안전보장이사회 결의에 따른 의무를 반드시 준수해야 한다고 밝혔습니다.

[EU 대변인] “The United Nations Security Council has decided that the DPRK shall abandon its existing nuclear programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. The report of the IAEA Director General on the Application of Safeguards in the DPRK contains information about indications that the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Plant (5MW/(e)) may be operational, and that the Radiochemical Laboratory may have been operational for a period of time consistent with that needed to reprocess a complete core of irradiated fuel from the (5MW(e)) reactor. This is a matter of serious concern for the European Union. The DPRK must comply with its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions.”

EU 대변인은 1일 국제원자력기구(IAEA)의 최근 보고서에 대한 VOA 서면질의에 유엔 안보리는 북한이 완전하고 검증 가능하며 되돌릴 수 없는 방식으로 핵 프로그램을 포기해야 한다고 결정했다면서 이같이 전했습니다.

그러면서 IAEA 사무총장 보고서에는 영변 핵시설 내 5MW 원자로가 가동된 징후가 있고, 방사화학연구소가 5MW 원자로에서 나온 폐연료봉을 재처리하는 필요한 시간과 일치하는 기간 동안 가동됐다는 정황이 있다는 정보가 들어 있다며, 이는 EU의 심각한 우려 사안이라고 지적했습니다.

북한이 핵무기급 플루토늄을 생산할 수 있는 영변 원자로를 재가동한 정황을 포착했다고, 유엔 산하 국제원자력기구(IAEA)가 최근 보고서에서 밝혔다.

이어 EU는 북한이 IAEA의 복귀를 촉진하고 IAEA 안전협정과 핵무기 미보유국으로서 핵확산금지조약(NPT)에 따른 의무를 준수하며 IAEA 안전협정 추가 의정서를 발효시킬 것을 촉구한다고 말했습니다.

[EU 대변인] “The EU urges the DPRK to facilitate a return of the IAEA to the country and to comply with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty as a non-nuclear weapon State, the IAEA Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and to bring into force an Additional Protocol to that agreement.”

아울러 이 대변인은 북한이 미국과 한국이 표명한 대화 제의에 건설적으로 호응할 것을 촉구했습니다.

[EU 대변인] “The EU calls on the DPRK to respond constructively to the readiness for dialogue expressed by the United States and the Republic of Korea and stands ready to support any new diplomatic processes in an appropriate manner.”

이어 EU는 어떤 새로운 외교 과정도 적절한 방식으로 지원할 준비가 돼 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 안소영입니다.

관련 기사

Nuclear facility
정치·안보
“북한 ‘영변 재가동’은 바이든 정부 겨냥 치밀한 노림수…대미 압박 더 세질 것”   
영변 핵 시설이 다시 가동에 들어간 정황들이 드러난 데 대해 북한이 조 바이든 행정부 출범 즈음해서부터 영변을 고리로 미국을 압박하겠다는 치밀한 셈법이 작동한 결과라는 분석이 제기되고 있습니다. ‘조건 없는 대화’ 원칙을 고수하고 있는 미국에 대한 북한의 압박이 차츰 강화될 것이라는 전망도 나옵니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 김환용
2021.9.1 6:19 오후
IAEA 사무차장을 지낸 올리 하이노넨 미국 스팀슨센터 특별연구원.
정치·안보
[인터뷰: 하이노넨 전 IAEA 사무차장] "북한 핵 물질 핵심은 고농축 우라늄…영변 플루토늄은 압박용"
북한 핵 물질의 핵심은 고농축 우라늄이며 북한이 최근 영변에서 플루토늄 생산을 위한 원자로를 가동한 것은 대미 압박 성격이라고, 올리 하이노넨 전 국제원자력기구(IAEA) 사무차장이 밝혔습니다. 하이노넨 전 사무차장은 핵 협상이 재개되면 북한에 핵 물질 생산과 핵무기 제조 중단을 가장 먼저 요구해야 한다고 말했습니다. 워싱턴 소재 스팀슨센터의 하이노넨 특별연구원을 박형주 기자가 인터뷰했습니다.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021…
정치·안보
백악관 "북한에 문 열려 있어…만남 제안 여전히 유효"
미국 백악관은 북한 핵 문제와 관련해 대화의 문이 열려 있으며 조건 없는 만남 제안이 여전히 유효하다고 밝혔습니다. 북한의 최근 상황과 관련해 동맹국과 면밀히 조율하고 있다는 점도 거듭 강조했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 박형주
2021.9.1 7:32 오전
이인영 한국 통일부 장관이 31일 서울 전경련회관에서 열린 ‘2021 한반도국제평화포럼’에 참석해 개회사를 하고 있다. 사진=한국 통일부.
정치·안보
“북한 ‘영변 재가동’에 한국의 미북 협상 중재역 더 어려워져”
북한이 영변 핵 시설을 재가동한 정황이 알려지면서 미-북 협상 재개를 위한 한국의 중재 역할도 한층 어려운 상황에 빠졌다는 관측이 나옵니다. 대화 재개의 조건을 놓고  팽팽한 기싸움을 벌이고 있는 미-북 사이에서 한국 측이 마땅한 중재안을 찾기가 쉽지 않다는 분석입니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 김환용
2021.8.31 6:19 오후
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters…
정치·안보
유엔 "북한, 핵 활동 자제하고 대화 나서야"
유엔이 북한의 핵 활동에 관한 국제원자력기구 IAEA 보고서와 관련해 우려를 나타냈습니다.
안소영
기자 안소영
2021.8.31 4:00 오전
젠 사키 미국 백악관 대변인이 30일 정례브리핑을 하고 있다.
정치·안보
미국, '영변 재가동' 정황에 "대화와 외교 긴급성 강조"…성 김 대표 "북한 회신 기다려"
미국 정부는 영변 원자로 재가동 정황과 관련해 대북 외교의 필요성을 강조하면서 북한과의 대화를 계속 모색할 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 미 국무부 대북특별대표도 북한의 회신을 기다린다며 대화 의지를 거듭 확인했습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.8.31 6:00 오전
