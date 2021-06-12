EU "북한 관련 미국과 자주 접촉…CVID·인권 목표 공유"

유럽연합(EU)은 미국의 조 바이든 행정부와 대북 정책 검토 이후 논의 등을 위해 “빈번한 접촉을 유지하고 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

피터 스타노 EU 외교·안보정책 담당 대변인은 11일, 바이든 정부와 EU의 대북 문제 협력에 대한 VOA의 문의에 이같이 답했습니다.

[녹취: EU 외교·안보 대변인] “The EU and United States maintain frequent contact in regard to the DPRK, including discussions following the completion of the US policy review. The EU stands ready to support new diplomatic processes. The EU and the United States share the objective of convincing the DPRK to respect its obligations under UN Security Council Resolutions which require it to abandon its weapons of mass destruction, ballistic missiles and existing nuclear programmes in complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. In this regard, the EU and US work with other partners to encourage the full implementation of sanctions decided by the UN Security Council. The EU and United States also share the objective of promoting respect for human rights in the DPRK.”

스타노 대변인은 “EU는 새로운 외교 과정을 지지할 준비가 돼 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

이어 “EU와 미국은 북한이 대량살상무기, 탄도미사일, 기존 핵 프로그램을 완전하고 검증 가능하며 되돌릴 수 없는 방식으로 포기하도록 요구한 유엔 안보리 결의에 따른 의무를 존중하도록 북한을 설득하는 목표를 공유한다”고 설명했습니다.

이와 관련해 “EU와 미국은 유엔 안보리 대북 제재의 완전한 이행을 독려하기 위해 다른 파트너와 협력”하고 있으며, “북한 내 인권 존중 증진이라는 목표도 공유한다”고 밝혔습니다.

유럽을 순방 중인 바이든 대통령은 오는 15일 벨기에 브뤼셀에서 열리는 미-EU 정상회의에 참석할 예정입니다.

VOA 뉴스 박형주입니다.