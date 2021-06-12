정치·안보

EU "북한 관련 미국과 자주 접촉…CVID·인권 목표 공유"

기자 박형주
2021.6.12 1:00 오전
토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관과 호세프 보렐 유럽연합(EU) 외교안보고위대표.
토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관과 호세프 보렐 유럽연합(EU) 외교안보고위대표.

유럽연합(EU)은 미국의 조 바이든 행정부와 대북 정책 검토 이후 논의 등을 위해 “빈번한 접촉을 유지하고 있다”고 밝혔습니다. 

피터 스타노 EU 외교·안보정책 담당 대변인은 11일, 바이든 정부와 EU의 대북 문제 협력에 대한 VOA의 문의에 이같이 답했습니다. 

[녹취: EU 외교·안보 대변인] “The EU and United States maintain frequent contact in regard to the DPRK, including discussions following the completion of the US policy review. The EU stands ready to support new diplomatic processes. The EU and the United States share the objective of convincing the DPRK to respect its obligations under UN Security Council Resolutions which require it to abandon its weapons of mass destruction, ballistic missiles and existing nuclear programmes in complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. In this regard, the EU and US work with other partners to encourage the full implementation of sanctions decided by the UN Security Council. The EU and United States also share the objective of promoting respect for human rights in the DPRK.”

스타노 대변인은 “EU는 새로운 외교 과정을 지지할 준비가 돼 있다”고 밝혔습니다. 

이어 “EU와 미국은 북한이 대량살상무기, 탄도미사일, 기존 핵 프로그램을 완전하고 검증 가능하며 되돌릴 수 없는 방식으로 포기하도록 요구한 유엔 안보리 결의에 따른 의무를 존중하도록 북한을 설득하는 목표를 공유한다”고 설명했습니다. 

이와 관련해 “EU와 미국은 유엔 안보리 대북 제재의 완전한 이행을 독려하기 위해 다른 파트너와 협력”하고 있으며, “북한 내 인권 존중 증진이라는 목표도 공유한다”고 밝혔습니다. 

유럽을 순방 중인 바이든 대통령은 오는 15일 벨기에 브뤼셀에서 열리는 미-EU 정상회의에 참석할 예정입니다. 

VOA 뉴스 박형주입니다. 

관련 기사

조 바이든 미국 대통령과 부인 질 바이든 여사가 지난달 28일 워싱턴 인근 메릴랜드주 앤드루스 공군기지에서 에어포스원 전용기에 오르고 있다.
미국
바이든 대통령, 10~16일 영국·벨기에·스위스 순방
조 바이든 미국 대통령이 오는 10~16일 영국, 벨기에, 스위스를 방문한다고 백악관이 어제(3일) 공식 발표했습니다. 바이든 대통령의 해외순방은 취임 이후 처음입니다. 백악관은 성명에서 이번 순방을 통해 “동맹 회복과 대서양 연안 관계 활성화, 그리고 세계적 도전과제에 대응하고 미국의 이익을 더욱 보장하기 위해 동맹국과 다자간 파트너와 긴밀히 협력하는 미국의 노력을 강조할 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.
북한 평양 순안 국제공항의 고려항공 여객기.
경제·지원
EU, 11년 연속 북한 고려항공 역내 운항 제한
북한 국영 항공사인 고려항공이 11년 연속 유럽연합 회원국 내 운항이 엄격히 제한되는 항공사로 지정됐습니다. 러시아제 여객기 2대를 제외한 나머지 항공기 모두 국제 안전기준을 충족시키지 못한다는 겁니다.
안소영
기자 안소영
2021.6.3 1:00 오전
27일 스가 요시히데 일본 총리가 샤를 미셸 EU 정상회의 상임의장, 우르줄라 폰데어라이엔 EU 집행위원장과 화상회담을 했다.
아시아
EU-일본 화상 정상회담 "도쿄올림픽, 백신, 북한 비핵화 등 협력"
유럽연합(EU)과 일본이 오늘(27일) 화상으로 정상회담을 개최하고 도쿄올림픽 개최와 코로나 백신 보급, 북한 비핵화 문제 등에 협력하기로 했습니다.
안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장.
정치·안보
유엔 "북한, 관련국들과 외교적 관여 재개해야"…EU "대화 저해하는 행동 멈춰야"
유엔 사무총장은 북한의 미사일 발사에 우려를 표명하며 외교적 관여를 재개할 것을 북한에 촉구했습니다. 유럽연합은 북한에 대화 분위기를 저해하는 행동을 즉각 멈출 것을 촉구했습니다.
안소영
기자 안소영
2021.3.26 4:00 오전
Default Author Profile
기자
박형주