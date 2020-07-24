미 핵개발연구소 관계자 “동북아, 나토식 핵계획그룹 필요”

동북아시아에도 북대서양조약기구, 나토와 같은 핵무기 사용 조율기구가 필요하다고, 미국의 3대 핵 개발 연구소 고위 간부가 주장했습니다. 국방부 부차관보를 지낸 이 간부는 미국의 핵 정책에 깊이 관여해 왔습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

미국의 3대 핵무기 개발기관인 국립 로렌스리버모어연구소의 브래드 로버츠 국제안보연구 국장은 23일 진화하는 북한과 중국의 위협에 대응하기 위해 북대서양조약기구 핵계획그룹(NPG)과 유사한 기구 설립을 검토할 필요가 있다고 말했습니다.

로버츠 국장은 이날 워싱턴의 민간단체인 허드슨연구소가 주최한 화상회의에서 수 년 간 일본과 한국, 그리고 확장된 의미에서 호주와의 대화에 관여하면서 이들 나라가 미국의 확장억지력 이상을 원하고 있는 점을 잘 알고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서, 그것은 바로 유럽의 북대서양조약기구와 같은 상설 논의기구라고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 로버츠 국장] “It's also the case that in Japan as in South Korea as to an extent in Australia. There is a desire for something more. And there is a desire for NATO like consultations. I have been engaged in this discussion for a dozen years. I think there is a great deal of confusion about what NATO-like actually means. One of the most important forms of nuclear consultation that NATO does in the nuclear planning group.”

나토와 같은 상설기구가 무슨 의미인지에 대해 상당한 혼선이 있지만, 나토의 핵 협의에서 가장 중요한 건 핵계획그룹이라는 설명입니다.

“NPG, 미국 대통령 독단적 결정 미연 방지 효과”

“미국 핵무기 투사 결정 시 일본, 한국 의견반영 필요”

로버츠 국장은 나토 핵계획그룹은 미국 대통령이 회원국의 의사를 반영하지 않은 채 독단적으로 핵무기 사용을 단행하는 상황을 미연에 방지하는 효과가 있다고 말했습니다.

또 북한과 중국의 도발로 일본과 한국의 핵심 이익이 위험에 처하는 극단적 상황에 처할 경우 미국 대통령의 핵무기 사용결정에 대해 모든 역내 동맹국들의 의견이 반영되길 요구하는 것은 적절하며 필요한 일이라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 로버츠 국장] “It's natural and appropriate that US allies in East Asia would want to know where that table is, when the President of the United States is making a decision about the employment of nuclear weapons and in their defense, in an extreme circumstance, when the vital interests of Japan or South Korea are at risk, because of aggression by North Korea or China, it's appropriate and necessary that those allies have a seat at the table when the President is deciding it's appropriate and necessary that those allies have a seat at the table when the President is deciding.”

로버츠 국장은 바락 오바마 행정부에서 국방부 핵미사일 방어정책 담당 부차관보로 2010년 핵 태세 검토보고서 작성을 주도했고, 미국과 일본 간 확장억지력 대화 설립에도 깊이 관여했습니다.

나토 핵계획그룹(NPG)은 회원국 국방장관들이 모두 참여하는 조율기구로, 핵무기운용에 대한 의사결정과 핵 전략을 논의할 목적으로 1966년 설립됐습니다.

이 그룹은 유사시 미국과 핵무기 공유협정을 맺은 독일, 이탈리아, 네덜란드, 벨기에, 터키 5개 나라의 전술핵무기 사용과 관련한 협의도 관장합니다.

“일본 공격역량 확보 불필요…방어자산 투자 힘써야”

“미국의 보복역량, 북한과 중국 패전시킬 것”

한편, 로버츠 국장은 최근 일본정부가 지상배치형 탄도미사일 요격체계인 이지스어쇼어 도입 계획을 중단하고 장거리 원점타격 등 공격 역량 확보를 목표로 추진하고 있는데 대해, 우선 북한과 중국이 생각하는 승리 이론에 대해 깊이 숙고해야 한다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 로버츠 국장] “Our adversaries have theories of victory they believe that in an extreme circumstance, they can create a military fait accompli, which we would find it very difficult and costly to reverse… They believe that they, have the upper hand in an escalating war because their interests are more vital. Stake in the conflict is more vital than ours”

북한과 중국은 미국과 동맹들이 반격하는 행위를 취하면 훨씬 더 손해를 볼 것임을 위협하면서 도발과 협박을 확대하는 승리방식을 취하고 있다는 설명입니다.

로버츠 국장은 이런 `승리 이론’에 대처하기 위해서는 공격과 방어 모두 중요한 수단이라고 밝혔습니다.

그러나, 북한과 중국은 재래식이든 핵 전쟁이든 대규모 확전을 염두에 둔 것이 아닌 협박에 기초해 있다며, 미사일 방어의 본질은 완벽한 본토 방어가 아닌 그 같은 위협의 신뢰성을 떨어뜨리는 데 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 로버츠 국장] “Because the strategies I've described in North Korea and China are not about fighting in large scale whether it is conventional or nuclear war. If they choose to fight a large scale conventional or nuclear war against us they will lose, and it will be terrible. The strategy is about blackmail and brinksmanship. It is about coercion. And if they were to conduct strikes on Japanese homeland or the US homeland. They would be doing so with an attempt to make good on their blackmail threat with a warning ‘if you don't stop now there's more to come’. The role of missile defense is to strip away the credibility of that threat.”

로버츠 국장은 미국이 보유한 공격 역량은 이미 북한과 중국에 충분히 신뢰할 만한 위협이라며, 정말로 재래식이나 핵전쟁을 먼저 일으키려고 한다면 그들은 패배할 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.