정치·안보

미 핵개발연구소 관계자 “동북아, 나토식 핵계획그룹 필요”

기자 김동현
2020.7.24 12:10 오전
지난 1987년 11월 미국 캘리포니아주 몬터레이에서 나토 회원국 국방장관들이 참석한 '핵계획그룹(NPG)' 회의가 열렸다.
지난 1987년 11월 미국 캘리포니아주 몬터레이에서 나토 회원국 국방장관들이 참석한 '핵계획그룹(NPG)' 회의가 열렸다.

동북아시아에도 북대서양조약기구, 나토와 같은 핵무기 사용 조율기구가 필요하다고, 미국의 3대 핵 개발 연구소 고위 간부가 주장했습니다. 국방부 부차관보를 지낸 이 간부는 미국의 핵 정책에 깊이 관여해 왔습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다. 

미국의 3대 핵무기 개발기관인 국립 로렌스리버모어연구소의 브래드 로버츠 국제안보연구 국장은 23일 진화하는 북한과 중국의 위협에 대응하기 위해 북대서양조약기구 핵계획그룹(NPG)과 유사한 기구 설립을 검토할 필요가 있다고 말했습니다. 

로버츠 국장은 이날 워싱턴의 민간단체인 허드슨연구소가 주최한 화상회의에서 수 년 간 일본과 한국, 그리고 확장된 의미에서 호주와의 대화에 관여하면서 이들 나라가 미국의 확장억지력 이상을 원하고 있는 점을 잘 알고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서, 그것은 바로 유럽의 북대서양조약기구와 같은 상설 논의기구라고 주장했습니다. 

[녹취: 로버츠 국장] “It's also the case that in Japan as in South Korea as to an extent in Australia. There is a desire for something more. And there is a desire for NATO like consultations. I have been engaged in this discussion for a dozen years. I think there is a great deal of confusion about what NATO-like actually means. One of the most important forms of nuclear consultation that NATO does in the nuclear planning group.” 

나토와 같은 상설기구가 무슨 의미인지에 대해 상당한 혼선이 있지만, 나토의 핵 협의에서 가장 중요한 건 핵계획그룹이라는 설명입니다. 

“NPG, 미국 대통령 독단적 결정 미연 방지 효과” 

“미국 핵무기 투사 결정 시 일본, 한국 의견반영 필요” 

로버츠 국장은 나토 핵계획그룹은 미국 대통령이 회원국의 의사를 반영하지 않은 채 독단적으로 핵무기 사용을 단행하는 상황을 미연에 방지하는 효과가 있다고 말했습니다. 

또 북한과 중국의 도발로 일본과 한국의 핵심 이익이 위험에 처하는 극단적 상황에 처할 경우 미국 대통령의 핵무기 사용결정에 대해 모든 역내 동맹국들의 의견이 반영되길 요구하는 것은 적절하며 필요한 일이라고 강조했습니다. 

[녹취: 로버츠 국장] “It's natural and appropriate that US allies in East Asia would want to know where that table is, when the President of the United States is making a decision about the employment of nuclear weapons and in their defense, in an extreme circumstance, when the vital interests of Japan or South Korea are at risk, because of aggression by North Korea or China, it's appropriate and necessary that those allies have a seat at the table when the President is deciding it's appropriate and necessary that those allies have a seat at the table when the President is deciding.” 

로버츠 국장은 바락 오바마 행정부에서 국방부 핵미사일 방어정책 담당 부차관보로 2010년 핵 태세 검토보고서 작성을 주도했고, 미국과 일본 간 확장억지력 대화 설립에도 깊이 관여했습니다.  

나토 핵계획그룹(NPG)은 회원국 국방장관들이 모두 참여하는 조율기구로, 핵무기운용에 대한 의사결정과 핵 전략을 논의할 목적으로 1966년 설립됐습니다. 

이 그룹은 유사시 미국과 핵무기 공유협정을 맺은 독일, 이탈리아, 네덜란드, 벨기에, 터키 5개 나라의 전술핵무기 사용과 관련한 협의도 관장합니다. 

“일본 공격역량 확보 불필요…방어자산 투자 힘써야” 

“미국의 보복역량, 북한과 중국 패전시킬 것”

한편, 로버츠 국장은 최근 일본정부가 지상배치형 탄도미사일 요격체계인 이지스어쇼어 도입 계획을 중단하고 장거리 원점타격 등 공격 역량 확보를 목표로 추진하고 있는데 대해, 우선 북한과 중국이 생각하는 승리 이론에 대해 깊이 숙고해야 한다고 밝혔습니다. 

[녹취: 로버츠 국장] “Our adversaries have theories of victory they believe that in an extreme circumstance, they can create a military fait accompli, which we would find it very difficult and costly to reverse…  They believe that they, have the upper hand in an escalating war because their interests are more vital. Stake in the conflict is more vital than ours” 

북한과 중국은 미국과 동맹들이 반격하는 행위를 취하면 훨씬 더 손해를 볼 것임을 위협하면서 도발과 협박을 확대하는 승리방식을 취하고 있다는 설명입니다.  

로버츠 국장은 이런 `승리 이론’에 대처하기 위해서는 공격과 방어 모두 중요한 수단이라고 밝혔습니다. 

그러나, 북한과 중국은 재래식이든 핵 전쟁이든 대규모 확전을 염두에 둔 것이 아닌 협박에 기초해 있다며, 미사일 방어의 본질은 완벽한 본토 방어가 아닌 그 같은 위협의 신뢰성을 떨어뜨리는 데 있다고 말했습니다. 

[녹취: 로버츠 국장] “Because the strategies I've described in North Korea and China are not about fighting in large scale whether it is conventional or nuclear war. If they choose to fight a large scale conventional or nuclear war against us they will lose, and it will be terrible. The strategy is about blackmail and brinksmanship. It is about coercion. And if they were to conduct strikes on Japanese homeland or the US homeland. They would be doing so with an attempt to make good on their blackmail threat with a warning ‘if you don't stop now there's more to come’. The role of missile defense is to strip away the credibility of that threat.” 

로버츠 국장은 미국이 보유한 공격 역량은 이미 북한과 중국에 충분히 신뢰할 만한 위협이라며, 정말로 재래식이나 핵전쟁을 먼저 일으키려고 한다면 그들은 패배할 것이라고 말했습니다. 

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다. 

관련 기사

제임스 리시 공화당 상원의원.
정치·안보
미 공화 상원의원들 '대중전략법안' 발의..."북한 문제 공조 우선"
미국의 공화당 상원의원들이 중국과의 경쟁 전략을 포괄적으로 담은 법안을 발의했습니다. 북한 문제에서는 미-중 양국 간 경쟁이 아닌 공조 방안을 제시했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2020.7.24 2:30 오전
FILE - This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near…
정치·안보
미 과학자들, 핵실험 재개 반대 공동기고...“북한 등에 명분 줄 것”
최근 미국의 핵실험 재개 가능성이 제기되는 가운데 미국의 저명 과학자들이 반대 입장을 밝히고 나섰습니다. 북한 등 다른 나라에 핵실험의 명분을 줄 수 있다는 주장입니다. 트럼프 대통령은 핵무기가 국가안보의 핵심이라고 말했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 박형주
2020.7.18 12:30 오전
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 16일 규제 개혁 관련 행사에서 연설하고 있다.
미국
트럼프, 핵실험 75주년 기념 성명 발표...핵실험 재개 시사
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 세계 최초 핵실험인 '트리니티 핵실험' 75주년 기념 성명을 발표했습니다. 
지난 2018년 6월 12일 싱가포르에서 열린 첫 미-북 정상회담에서 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 악수하고 있다.
정치·안보
하스 미 외교협회 회장 "북한 핵 위협 줄일 수 있다는 확신 있어야 정상회담"
미국과 북한의 3차 정상회담이 성사되기 위해서는 북한의 위협을 줄일 수 있다는 확신이 있어야 한다고, 리처드 하스 미 외교협회 CFR 회장이 밝혔습니다. 하스 회장은 또 미-한 연합훈련이 축소되거나 취소됐던 1차 미-북 정상회담 이후에도 북한의 재래식 위협이 줄어들지 않았다며, 8월로 예정된 미-한 연합훈련이 재개돼야 한다고 주장했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 김카니
2020.7.16 1:15 오전
반기문 전 유엔 사무총장.
정치·안보
반기문 “트럼프 노력 성과 없어... 북한 핵야심 포기 안해”
반기문 전 유엔 사무총장은 “북한은 계속해서 핵 능력을 강화하면서 사실상의 핵무기 보유국으로 인정받으려는 야심을 포기한 적이 없다”고 지적했습니다.
FILE - This Friday, Feb. 11, 2005 file picture shows an image of a mushroom cloud at the ground zero theater of the Atomic…
정치·안보
미국, 28년 만에 핵실험 재개 검토?…"중·러시아와 3자 핵군축 합의 압박용”
도널드 트럼프 행정부가 30년 가까이 중단했던 미국의 핵실험 재개를 검토 중인 것으로 알려졌습니다. 중국과 러시아와의 3자 핵 군축 합의를 압박하기 위한 것으로 알려졌는데, 반대의 목소리가 잇따르고 있습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2020.6.11 12:30 오전
김동현
기자
김동현