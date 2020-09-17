전 주한미군사령관들 “전작권 전환 시기 오판 말아야...북 핵 위협 너무 커져”

전 주한미군사령관들이 미-한 두 나라의 전시작전통제권 전환 논의와 관련해, 전환 시기를 오판할 경우 한국의 안보를 크게 위협할 수 있다고 경고했습니다. 한국군의 작전 수행 능력뿐 아니라 한국 전역을 타격할 수 있는 북한의 핵무기 능력을 고려해야 한다는 건데, 북한의 완전한 비핵화 때까지 전작권 이양 논의를 영구 중단해야 한다는 퇴역 4성 장군의 주장도 나왔습니다. 백성원 기자가 취재했습니다.

버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관은 전시작전통제권을 한국군에 넘기기 위해서는 “북한이 완전히 비핵화돼 더 이상 핵무기를 갖지 않게 되는 것이 가장 우선적이고 중요한 조건”이라고 밝혔습니다.

버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “The first and most important condition is that north Korea fully denuclearized and no longer has nuclear weapons in its arsenal. Until this condition is met, other issues concerning Republic of Korea readiness, etc. are not relevant in my view.”

2006년부터 2008년까지 한국에서 근무했던 벨 전 사령관은 14일 VOA에 “이런 조건이 충족될 때까지 한국의 준비태세 등 다른 전작권 전환 조건은 상관이 없다는 게 나의 견해”라고 말했습니다.

이런 발언은 로버트 에이브럼스 주한미군사령관이 최근 전작권 전환 조건을 충족시키기 위해선 “아직 갈 길이 멀다”고 언급한 데 대해, ‘한국은 전작권 이양 논의를 영구적으로 미뤄야 한다’는 자신의 기존 입장을 거듭 분명히 하면서 나왔습니다.

앞서 에이브럼스 사령관은 지난 10일 미 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 토론회에서 “미래연합사 능력 검증 세 단계가 마치 전작권 전환 조건 세 가지를 검증하는 게 전부로 잘못 알려져 있다”며 “미래연합사 능력 검증은 전작권 전환의 첫 번째 조건, 한국군이 갖춰야 할 핵심군사능력 과제 26개 중 하나일 뿐”이라고 지적했습니다.

벨 전 사령관은 이에 대해 “도발적이고 핵무기로 무장한 북한에 맞서 미국이 전쟁을 주도할 권한을 유지하는 것이 100% 필요하다”며 “미국은 한국에 핵우산을 제공하기 때문”이라는 이유를 들었습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Since the United States provides the nuclear umbrella to the South, it is 100% necessary that the United States retain the warfighting lead against a provocative nuclear armed north Korea. To argue that the South can fight a conventional war against the north and the U.S. will lead the nuclear effort against the north creates untenable division in the military chain of command and national command authorities should war break out. Therefore it is the responsibility of the United States to retain OPCON of all forces and capability to ensure unity of command and effort against the north.

“북한을 상대로 한국은 재래식 전쟁을 주도하고 미국은 핵무기 관련 노력을 주도할 수 있다는 주장은 전쟁 발발 시 군의 지휘 계통과 국가의 지휘권에 분열을 일으킬 것”이라는 지적입니다.

“따라서 미국은 북한에 맞서 지휘권과 노력의 통합을 보장하기 위해 모든 병력과 군사력에 대한 전작권을 유지할 책임이 있다”고 벨 전 사령관은 강조했습니다.

벨 전 사령관은 “전작권 전환이 늦춰져야 할 뿐 아니라 북한의 완전한 비핵화가 이뤄질 때까지 완전히 보류돼야 한다”고 거듭 주장했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “I not only think that the transfer of OPCON should be delayed, I believe it should be totally postponed until the north fully denuclearizes. Any effort by the government of the Republic of Korea to execute OPCON transfer while the north is nuclear armed is dangerous and perhaps foolhardy. It is high risk in my opinion.”

그러면서 “북한이 핵으로 무장한 상황에서 전작권 전환을 실행에 옮기려는 한국 정부의 어떤 노력도 위험하고, 아마도 무모한 행동이 될 것”이라고 말했습니다.

또한, “한국 정부는 북한의 핵 보유를 강력하게 비난하고, 북한의 완전한 비핵화 때까지 모든 미-한 동맹군, 그리고 핵무기를 포함한 군사력의 전작권을 미군이 그대로 유지하기 바란다는 점을 분명히 밝혀야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “The ROK Government should aggressively denounce the north for having a nuclear armada and then state clearly that it, the ROK Government, desires that the US retain OPCON of all ROK-US Alliance forces and military capability -- including nuclear weapons -- until the north fully denuclearizes.”

벨 전 사령관은 지난 2013년 4월 VOA에 보낸 공식 성명을 통해 ‘북한이 핵 공격 능력을 갖춘 만큼, 미국과 한국은 전작권 이양 논의를 영구적으로 미뤄야 한다’는 입장을 처음 밝힌 뒤 줄곧 전작권 전환 논의가 무의미해졌다고 주장해왔습니다.

벨 전 사령관은 특히 자신이 주한미군사령관으로 복무한 이래 한반도 안보 환경이 급격히 변해왔다며, “북한이 한국과 역내를 모두 겨냥하는 운용 가능한 핵무기를 갖게 됐다”는 점을 가장 큰 위협으로 꼽았습니다. “오늘날 북한은 전쟁 발발 시 서울과 대도시권을 포함한 한국 내 어떤 목표물에 대해서도 핵무기 공격을 할 준비가 됐고, 일본과 동북아시아 지역 어디에도 같은 종류의 무기를 사용할 수 있게 됐다”는 겁니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “The security environment has changed immensely since I served at Combined Forces Command in that the north clearly has operational nuclear weapons capability both against South Korea and regionally. During wartime today, the north is ready -- today -- to deliver nuclear weapons to any target in South Korea including Seoul and the other large metropolitan areas of the South. Additionally, they can deliver the same type of weapons to Japan and throughout the Northeast Asian region.”

주한미군사령관과 유엔군사령관, 한미연합사령관을 겸했던 다른 퇴역 4성 장군들도 위험 수위가 크게 높아진 한반도 안보 환경에 대해 우려했습니다.

존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관.

1996년부터 1999년까지 한국에서 근무한 존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관은 15일 VOA에 “내가 주한미군사령관을 지낼 때도 북한의 도발이 계속됐지만, 이후 북한의 핵과 미사일 위협이 심각하게 커져 상황을 더욱 위험하게 만들고 있다”고 지적했습니다.

[존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관] “Security environment has changed. Although there were continual provocations during my time as Commander In Chief, the NK nuclear and missile threat has significantly increased and makes the situation more dangerous.”

미-한 간 전시작전통제권 이양 논의와 관련해서는, 전작권 전환에 앞서 “많은 조건이 평가돼야 한다”며 “군사 역량, 준비태세, 군사 기술, 자원, 위협 요소, 지휘권 통합, 지휘·통제·통신체계(C4I), 상호운용성, 한반도 안보 등을 들 수 있다”고 밝혔습니다.”

[존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관] “There are many conditions that must be assessed...capability, readiness, technology resources, threat, integration of commands,C4I, interoperability, security of the peninsula etc. These must be derived and evaluated by the warfighter, CDR CFC and the ROK CJCS/MOD. To make a mistake on timing might have a negative effect on the security of the people of the Republic of Korea.”

이어 “전투원을 비롯해 미한연합사령관, 한국 합동참모본부 의장과 국방부 장관이 이런 조건을 도출하고 평가해야 한다”며 “(전작권 전환) 시기를 오판할 경우 한국민들의 안보에 부정적 영향을 끼칠 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

틸럴리 전 사령관은 “전작권 이양을 연기하는 것은 모든 조건의 평가 결과와 미-한 양국이 합의한 조건에 근거한 합동 의사 결정에 따라 이뤄져야 한다”며 “선임 전투원과 한미연합사령관이 관련 제안을 할 수 있는 가장 적합한 인사”라고 설명했습니다.

[존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관] “The delay of handover has to be a combined decision based on evaluated achievement of the conditions; the conditions were agreed to by both nations. it cannot be arbitrary. As the senior warfighter in the country, the CDR CFC is best suited to make a recommendation.”

제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령.

2011년부터 2013년까지 한국에서 복무한 제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관은 전시작전통제권의 전환 요건에 대해서는 말을 아끼면서도, “한국과 미국이 합의한 조건부 전작권 전환 계획을 기반으로 한 것”이라는 점을 상기시켰습니다.

[제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “It is based on the agreed conditions between the ROK and the US. It has been that way since I left the Peninsula in 2013 and was reviewed again in 2015.”

앞서 미국과 한국 정부는 2013년 전작권 전환에 합의하고 2015년 조건에 기초한 전작권 전환을 문서로 합의한 바 있습니다.

한편, 전 주한미군사령관들은 주한미군이 한반도에서 전쟁을 억지하고 자유의 가치를 지키는 임무를 수행하는 것은 물론, 역내 평화와 안정에도 중요한 역할을 한다는 데 의견을 같이했습니다.

틸럴리 전 사령관은 “한미연합사령부/유엔사령부/주한미군사령부의 역할은 현재나 미래나 변함이 없다”며 “공격을 저지하고, 필요하다면 싸울 준비를 해 승리를 거두며, 한국의 안보와 민주주의를 유지하는 것”이라고 규정했습니다. 아울러 “휴전협정을 유지·이행하고 한국민을 공격으로부터 보호하는 것도 주한미군의 역할이라고 덧붙였습니다.

[존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관] “The role of CFC/UNC/USFK should remain the same today and in the future: Deter aggression and be prepared to fight and win if necessary, to maintain security and democracy in the Republic of Korea; maintain and enforce the Armistice Agreement, to protect the citizens of the ROK from aggression. In my opinion, security of the people of the ROK is the critical task and test.”

벨 전 사령관은 “핵무장한 북한이 한국을 상대로 전면전을 일으키는 것을 저지하고, 억제력이 실패할 경우 미국의 가까운 동맹인 한국과 함께 북한의 군사력과 정부를 모두 파괴하는 것”을 주한미군의 임무이자 역할로 꼽았습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Deter a nuclear armed north Korea from executing full scale war against the South, And, should deterrence fail and along with America's close ally South Korean, destroy the north's military capability and its government as well.”

아울러 주한미군은 “역내 평화와 번영을 유지하는 노력 역시 주도한다”면서, “중국이 한국에 대해 강압적 태도를 취하거나 군사적 모험주의를 추진하지 못하게 하는 것이 여기에 포함된다”고 설명했습니다. 또한, 미국은 한국과 일본 사이에서 굳건한 동맹국 파트너로서 행동하고 두 나라 간 오랜 적대감을 희석하는 선의의 완충지를 제공한다고 말했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Lead the effort to maintain regional peace and prosperity. This includes ensuring that China does not engage in strong arm or military adventurism against South Korea. Additionally, the United States acts as a solid allied partner between the Republic of Korea and Japan and thus provides both great countries with a friendly buffer to counter decades old animosities between the two countries.

서먼 전 사령관은 “주한미군은 한미 동맹의 상호방위조약에 따른 의무를 계속 이행할 것이고, 여기에 변화가 없을 것”이라고 강조했습니다.

[제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “I think US Forces will continue to fulfill its duties based on the mutual defense treaty and the ROK/US Alliance. I am not sure it will change. We are there to help prevent war. I remind you that all we have is an Armistice.”

이어 “우리는 (북한과) 단지 휴전 상태에 있다는 사실을 상기시키겠다”면서 “우리는 전쟁을 막기 위해 그곳에 있는 것”이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.