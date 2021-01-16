미 안보전문가들 "북한 북극성5형 실제 역량 의문…지상형 개조 가능성"

북한이 최근 당 대회 기념 열병식에서 공개한 새로운 모습의 잠수함발사 탄도미사일이 관심을 모으고 있습니다. 미국의 전문가들은 이 미사일의 실제 역량에 대해 의문을 제기하고 있습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

한미연합사령관을 지낸 빈센트 브룩스 주한미군전우회(KDVA) 회장은 북한이 열병식에서 공개한 신형 잠수함발사 탄도미사일(SLBM)에 대해, 한국과 일본을 겨냥한 역내 위협의 범주에 들어간다고 말했습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관 “공개 SLBM, 한국 등 역내 위협 해당”

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “I believe the submarine launched ballistic missiles are primarily a threat for South Korea and Japan. And potentially if they could make it far enough to Guam and Okinawa. So it is the region. Submarine launched ballistic missiles are threats to the region, principally South Korea. So I believe that message is to say to the South Korea that we are going to maintain pressure on you and we want to have dialogue and we expect the South Korea to cooperate with us. So this is an attempt to create pressure on South Korea while at the same time maintaining the attention of the United States without directly threatening the United States at the present time.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 15일 VOA와의 전화통화에서 북한이 공개한 미사일의 사거리가 괌이나 오키나와에까지 도달할 가능성을 배제할 수 없지만, 일차적으로는 역내 위협으로 평가한다고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 북한은 한국과의 대화에 관여하기 앞서 압박을 유지하는 동시에 미국에도 직접적 위협은 가하지 않으면서 관심을 집중하길 바란다는 신호를 보냈다고 분석했습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 잠수함발사 탄도미사일을 포함해 이번에 선보인 신형 무기들이 모두 가짜일 수 있지만 실제 역량을 반영한 것일 수도 있다며, 자신은 재직 시절 절대 북한이 과시하는 잠재적 역량을 과소평가하지 않는 태도를 취했다고 설명했습니다.

다만, 이번 행사를 뒤늦게 녹화 형식으로 선별적으로 공개한 점을 고려할 때 실제 역량 과시보다는 외부를 대상으로 대화를 주도하고 신호를 보내는데 무게를 뒀다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “I believe a specific effort to control the narrative. So they were very selective about what they wanted to show. And that tells me that this was more about signaling than it was about just honoring the end of the party conference.”

제프리 루이스 “기존 북극성 계열과 차별점 없어…실제 성능도 의문”

제프리 루이스 미들버리비확산연구센터 소장은 이번에 공개한 잠수함발사 탄도미사일이 외형에 조금 변화가 있는 것은 사실이라면서도, 북극성3, 4형과 어떤 차이가 나는지 판단하기 어렵다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 루이스 소장 ] “But The 5 looks like it has a longer payload section but looks like it's basically the same. The same missile. So I think they're messing around with the front end more than they are...I mean, I know people keep saying these things are getting bigger and bigger and bigger, but I don't see that yet.”

탄두를 싣는 부분(payload)이 조금 길어진 것으로 보이지만 일각에서 주장하는 것처럼 과거에 비해 점점 커지고 있다는 분석에 동의하지 않으며, 기본적으로 화성 3형 또는 2형을 기반으로 한 설계에서 차별성이 보이지 않는다는 겁니다.

루이스 소장은 또 북한이 신형 잠수함을 공개하지 않아 무기체계와의 통합성 등의 불확실 요소가 있는 상황에서 어떤 실전 역량이 있는지 분석하기도 어렵다고 말했습니다.

다만, 이번 미사일을 잠수함에 탑재하지 않더라도 향후 북극성2형처럼 지상기반으로 개조할 가능성은 충분히 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

북한이 지난10월 10일 평양 김일성광장에서 열린 노동당 창건 75주년 열병식에서 '북극성-4ㅅ(시옷)' 잠수함발사탄도미사일(SLBM)을 공개했다.

조셉 버뮤데즈 “역량 기만 가능성… 향후 지상기반 개조 가능성 있어”

조셉 버뮤데즈 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 위성분석 선임연구원 겸 한국석좌는 북한이 열병식에서 신형 무기라고 과시할 때는 각별한 주의가 필요하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 버뮤데즈 석좌] “And for parade, I can have different shrouds on to imply that I have different capability. We just don't know. We can't look under the shroud. Okay, so we have to be very careful about what assessment we give to equipment we see or SLBMs that we see in this case. Because North Korea has always practiced camouflage, concealment and deception. They could probably...there's a good chance they're trying to deceive us here.”

이번에 공개한 잠수함발사 탄도미사일의 전투부 덮개(Shroud) 모습이 기존과 달라졌지만 북한은 항상 이 같은 행사에서 위장, 은닉과 속임수를 활용했다는 것입니다.

따라서 단순히 전투부 덮개의 외형만으로 역량의 차이를 평가하는 것은 금물이며, 이번에도 속임수를 썼을 가능성이 크다고, 버뮤데즈 연구원은 주장했습니다.

“최근 북한 내 육해상 상호운용 염두 기반시설 건설지표 포착”

버뮤데즈 연구원은 북한이 이번 미사일을 지상 기반으로 개조할 가능성은 충분히 있다고 말했습니다.

위성사진에서 북한 내 해상과 지상 기반형 미사일을 상호운용하려는 목적의 기반시설 건설 움직임을 포착하고 있다는 것입니다.

[녹취 : 버뮤데즈 석좌] “They are prepared. They are building and developing infrastructure that could support both. I am not saying they are doing both. I'm saying that they are building the infrastructure, you know, people, equipments, and factories, things like that, that could support either... I don't want to say dual use, but it can be used across many different platforms that could also support a land based version of the Bukkeksung 5. Additionally, a land based SLBM makes perfect sense...We know they have the ability to build TELs for these systems…”

버뮤데즈 연구원은 특히 북한이 이미 잠수함발사 탄도미사일을 탑재할 수 있는 이동형차량(TEL)의 생산 능력을 보유하고 있는 점도 이런 방향성을 추정할 수 있는 단서라고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 이번 미사일이 고체연료를 사용하는지는 아직 입증되지 않았지만 사실일 경우 지상기반으로 개조하는 것이 미사일의 생존성 측면이나 운용 비용면에서 훨씬 설득력이 있다고 분석했습니다.

브루스 베넷 “지상기반이 생존성 월등…역내 위협 염두”

브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원도 실제 북한의 잠수함 건조 수준이나 증명되지 않는 역량을 고려할 때 지하시설 격납고(사일로) 등에서 발사하는 방식을 고려할 가능성이 크다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 베넷 선임연구원] “In 20 years, maybe the submarine but today? I think it's ground base, you know, easily ground base is more survivable...The one anomaly here is how much different is this from a Hwasung-12? Is it going to have a longer range than a Hwasung- 12? And if not, why are you making another missile that is roughly the same as it?... Unless your objective is pollical more than military in which case then you show a missile that is a threat to all of the neighboring countries.”

하지만 베넷 연구원은 지상기반으로 개조하더라도 기존 화성 12형과 차별성이 없다며, 이는 미사일 공개 의도가 이웃나라들에 대한 위협에 초점을 두고 있다는 점을 방증한다고 말했습니다.

한편 루이스 소장은 일각에서 개량형 KN-23 이스칸데르형 미사일로 분석하고 있는 무기에 대해 동의하기 어렵다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 루이스 소장] “KN-23, tends to be short and stout right? And their fin on their back, the front end of of the fin is angled but the back end of the fin is straight… That's not a KN- 23. No, that's something new. That is not an Iskander. Now that's a different missile. That's a brand new reveal that we have to work out what it is”.

루이스 소장은 외형과 미사일 후미 등을 종합적으로 고려할 때 이 무기는 전혀 다른 종류인 것으로 판단된다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김동현입니다.