미 전문가들 “북 핵, ‘억제용’ 넘어서…핵탄두 크게 늘려 영향력 확대”

북한이 핵무기 보유수를 크게 늘려 역내 패권국이 되려는 목표를 추진 중이라는 진단이 제기됐습니다. 현 수준보다 몇 배 증강된 핵무력으로 강압적인 영향력을 행사할 목적이라는 주장인데, 북한 핵무기가 이미 자위적 수단을 넘어섰다는 분석은 워싱턴에서 널리 공감을 얻고 있습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

북한은 그동안 핵무기 개발과 관련해, 미국 등의 선제공격 가능성을 차단하기 방어용 수단 임을 강조해 왔습니다.

공격용이 아닌 ‘억제용’이며, 자국에 대한 미국 등의 개입을 피하기 위한 목적이라는 수동적 측면을 부각해온 겁니다.

김정은 국무위원장은 지난 7월 27일 전국노병대회에 참석해 자위적 핵 억제력으로 북한의 안전과 미래가 담보된다고 밝혔습니다.

그보다 앞서 박춘일 이집트 주재 북한 대사는 지난 2016년 1월 외국이 북한 주권을 침해할 때 이를 억제하는 목적 이외에는 핵무기를 사용하지 않을 것이라며 핵무기 개발을 ‘억제용’으로 한정했습니다.

하지만 북한이 미국에 선제공격 여지를 주지 않기 위해 핵무기 개발을 계속한다는 논리는 역사적으로 보더라도 앞뒤가 맞지 않는다는 게 미 전문가들의 평가입니다.

브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원은 1953년 이래 미국이 북한을 공격하기 어려웠던 것은 북한 핵무기 때문이 아니라 서울을 직접 위협하는 재래식 무기 때문이었다며, 북한이 1차 핵 위기 당시 미국의 정밀 타격을 피한 것도 수도권에 큰 피해를 줄 수 있는 북한의 장사정포 때문이었다는 예를 들었습니다.

이런 배경을 고려할 때 50~100개 사이로 추정되는 북한의 핵무기 수는 ‘억제용’ 수준을 크게 벗어나는 것으로, 실제 목적은 주변국에 강압적 의지를 관철할 수 있는 ‘역내 패권국(regional hegemon)’이 되려는 데 있다고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 베넷 연구원] “They probably at this stage, according to my estimates, have maybe 50 to 100 nuclear weapons. They don't need that many for deterrence. The objectives that they seem to be wanting to happen for are to establish North Korea as a real nuclear power, which can exercise that power in terms of coercion, in terms of trying to dominate the region.”

베넷 연구원은 북한이 심각한 대가를 치르면서도 200~300개 핵무기를 보유하려는 목표를 추진 중인 것으로 내다봤습니다. 그런 수준의 핵 역량을 갖춰야 주변국들에 영향력을 행사할 수 있다는 판단 아래 역내에서 마치 ‘고구려 왕조’와 같은 지위를 꿈꾸고 있다는 분석입니다.

[녹취: 브루스 베넷 연구원] “I look at the North’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, and I see them pressing towards 200 or 300 nukes and paying a really serious price for getting there. I believe they are doing so because they assume that that size nuclear force will give them influence on their neighbors. After all, Kim has told his people that if they can only gain a significant nuclear capability, their economic difficulties will be resolved. Kim wants his family to lead another Koguryo-like dynasty.

베넷 박사가 북한의 목표로 제시한 200~300개 핵무기는 중국의 핵탄두 보유수에 맞먹는 수치입니다. 미 국방부는 1일 의회에 제출한 중국 군사력 연례 보고서에서 “현재 200개 초반 수준으로 추정되는 중국의 핵탄두 보유량이 중국의 핵전력 확장과 현대화에 따라 앞으로 10년 동안 최소 두 배 늘어날 것으로 예상된다”고 밝혔다.

이에 앞서 스웨덴의 스톡홀름국제평화연구소(SIPRI)와 미국과학자연맹(FAS)은 중국의 핵탄두 숫자를 300개에 약간 못 미치는 것으로 추정하기도 했습니다.

베넷 박사는 북한 정권이 엄청난 재원을 투자하고 온갖 내부적 어려움을 감수하면서까지 핵무기 보유량을 늘리는 것은 ‘억제력’ 확보에 그치지 않고 미 본토 위협을 통한 미-한 동맹의 파기 등을 겨냥한 것이라고 풀이했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 베넷 연구원] “Now, that sounds crazy, but why is Kim Jong-un causing so many problems internally, where he can't even feed people in Pyongyang? Why is he spending so much money on nuclear weapons then not even taking care of his elites? And he's got to have a reason, and it's not deterrence. It's something more than that. I think what he would like to be able to do is to, for example, convince the US to break its alliance with South Korea, which I think he wants to be able to do when he fields ICBMs and threatens the US with attacks on the US.”

워싱턴의 전문가들은 북한 핵무기가 자위적 억제력이라는 수동적인 개념을 벗어나 훨씬 적극적이고 공격적인 수단으로 변모하고 있다는 평가에 대체로 동의합니다.

수미 테리 미국 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 선임연구원은 북한 핵 프로그램은 미국의 공격을 억제하기 위한 목적을 넘어선다며, 결국 비공인 핵보유국 지위를 인정받아 체제 보장은 물론 경제적 지원까지 받았던 파키스탄을 롤모델로 삼고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 수미 테리 연구원] “I do agree that North Korea's quest nuclear program goes beyond just trying to deter the United States. North Korea also seeks to ultimately secure international acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear weapons power. They want to be accepted as nuclear weapons power like Pakistan. I think that's more of a model for North Korea...But ultimately, I do think they could be interested in potential arms control negotiation like the U.S. did with the Soviet Union, but that's how they want to be treated as such is serious nuclear weapons power.”

미 중앙정보국(CIA)과 백악관 국가안보회의(NSC)에서 한반도 문제를 담당했던 테리 연구원은 더 나아가 북한의 최종적인 관심사는 옛 소련과 같은 핵 강국으로 부상해 미국과 대등한 위치에서 군축 협상을 하는 것이라고 진단했습니다.

북한은 중국이나 러시아, 미국과 경쟁할 수 없다는 점을 자각하고 있지만, 미국을 협상에 임하게 할 정도의 핵 무력 국가로 인정만 받으면 된다고 생각하고 있다는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 수미 테리 연구원] “They know they can’t compete with China or Russia, or the U.S. but all they have to do is become a force enough for the US to deal with them as such...They want to be a force to be reckoned with. They want to be treated like the former Soviet Union. If they want to return to the negotiation, it's for arms control negotiation, not denuclearization negotiation.”

테리 연구원은 북한은 무시할 수 없는 강국으로 간주되고 싶어 한다며, 북한이 협상에 복귀하고자 한다면 이는 핵 협상이 아니라 핵 군축 협상을 하려는 것이라고 내다봤습니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의 수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원도 북한은 여전히 핵 강국으로서의 권위를 인정받고 싶어 하고 그런 지위를 바탕으로 미국과 비핵화가 아닌 전략무기 제한과 감축에 대한 협상을 하려는 것이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “One of the ways that they would achieve success would be for us to recognize them as a nuclear power, and then negotiate not denuclearizatio but disarmament. They would very much be willing, I think, to be called a nuclear power and then negotiate with the United States on a Strategic Arms Limitation Talks, and then Strategic Arms Reduction Talks. However, that would mean they would keep their nuclear weapons.”

베넷 박사는 북한이 핵무력 강화를 통해 지역 패권국 지위를 노리는 중요한 이유로 ‘중국 변수’를 들었습니다. 역사적으로 북한의 적은 미국이 아니라 중국이라며, 북한 핵은 ‘중국 견제용’ 성격도 강하다고 분석했습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 베넷 연구원] “I think he knows that China wants to be a global hegemon. North Korea's enemy historically wasn't the United States. It was China. North Korea has never liked China telling it what to do. They don't stand for that. And the only chance they've got to prevent China from dominating them is by being prepared to make limited use of nuclear weapons when you've got several hundred of them, so that if China decides to escalate, they too can escalate, and China might be convinced not to do that.”

북한은 세계 패권국을 노리는 중국의 입김에 좌지우지되는 상황을 피하려고 하며, 핵무기의 제한적 사용 가능성을 열어두는 것을 중국의 영향력을 줄이는 유일한 방안으로 보고 있다는 설명입니다.

베넷 연구원은 중국의 압박을 느낀 한국이 코로나 발생 초기 중국인 입국을 막지 못했고 고고도 미사일 방어체계(사드) 배치 때문에 중국으로부터 경제 보복을 당한 것을 상기시키며, 북한은 이런 한-중 관계의 불균형을 교훈으로 삼고 있다고 말했습니다.

이어 북한을 미국에 대항하는 유용한 카드로 활용해온 중국이 언제든 북한에 대한 태도를 바꿀 수 있는 만큼, 북한은 핵 역량 강화를 통해 한국이 중국에 당한 수모를 답습하지 않으려고 한다고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 브루스 베넷 연구원] “I think North Korea sees that China is being calm with North Korea for now because North Korea has been a useful proxy and China wants to break the US influence on Northeast Asia and North Korea is really helping it do that. So China wants to encourage North Korea to further be its proxy against the US. But sooner or later, that is going to change and China is going to want North Korea to act towards China like South Korea does and North Korea is not willing to do that.”

맥스웰 연구원은 북한 핵무기가 ‘협박 외교’를 뒷받침하는 수단으로도 사용돼 왔다고 지적했습니다. 1994년 제네바합의를 통해 원하는 조건을 얻어내고, 1997년부터 2007년까지 10년 동안 한국의 햇볕정책을 끌어내는 등 유용한 수익 창출 도구로 핵무기를 활용해왔다는 예를 들었습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “It fully supports their blackmail diplomacy. It provides the regime with an ability to really coerce and extort primarily the South but also the United States and the international community. So its development of nuclear weapons-It has really paid dividends for them up until really the Trump administration.”

북한이 미-한 동맹을 상대로 전쟁을 일으키는 것은 ‘자살 행위’로 흔히 평가되지만, 전문가들은 한반도에서 전쟁이 발발할 경우 북한의 핵무기 사용 가능성을 배제할 수 없다고 전망합니다.

맥스웰 연구원은 북한의 핵 개발에는 당연히 전쟁 수행 목적도 포함된다고 말했습니다. 북한이 한국을 공격할 경우 미군력 증강이 이뤄지기 전에 신속히 승리를 거두기 위해 핵무기를 중요한 수단으로 사용할 것이라는 우려입니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “It is warfighting. If there is a war, if they choose to attack the South, nuclear weapons are going to play a key role because they know that they have to win a war very quickly before the United States can reinforce the peninsula.”

구체적으로는, 북한이 핵무기로 부산항과 주일미군기지를 공격해 미군 증파를 차단하고 재빨리 한반도 전체를 점령하는 시나리오를 염두에 둬야 한다고 강조했습니다.

한편 쑨 윤 스팀슨센터 선임연구원은 북한 핵무기가 장기적으로 훨씬 큰 목적에 사용될 가능성을 배제할 수 없지만, 현재로선 자위적 수단을 크게 벗어나지 않고 있다며 온도차를 보였습니다.

[녹취: 쑨 윤 스팀슨센터 선임연구원] “I will say that the weapons are primarily for defensive purposes, but it does not preclude this scenario that in the future that North Korea were wanting to use nuclear weapons to achieve bigger agenda, but that also needs to be discussed in a very specific way...When we talk about the nuclear blackmail, the target is most likely either South Korea or Japan. So then, it gets into the question as well ‘What has North Korea tried to achieve, or extract out of South Korea and Japan that serve their national interests?’...but I wouldn't call those all offensive or aggressive purpose.”

쑨 윤 연구원은 이는 한국이나 일본을 겨냥해 지원이나 관계 재정립을 끌어내기 위한 목적으로, 아직은 지역 패권을 쥐려는 야심이나 공격적 목적에 미치지 않는다고 평가했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.