미 전 해군참모총장 “북한의 군사 움직임, 대비태세 시험 의도”

조너선 그리너트 전 미 해군참모총장은 북한의 최근 단거리 미사일 발사 등 군사적 움직임에 대해, “미군이 격변기에 제대로 대응할 수 있는지 시험하려는 의도가 있다”고 말했습니다.

그리너트 전 총장은 17일 유대국가안보연구소(JINSA) 주최로 열린 전화회견에서 이같이 밝혔습니다.

[그리너트 전 참모총장] “I guess 60 plus years since the end of the Korean War, we've had fits in starts from exercises to readiness to threats to provocations. So we've been through these things before. And I think if the Combined Forces Command and US forces Korea tells the president that, we can do this and still be ready, they know what they're doing. Again, there's precedents for this. And so I'm not personally worried at this point to the provocation by North Korea...These sorts of things, they are checking our readiness and to see if we can deal full ups and downs of the situations.

그리너트 전 총장은 바이러스 확산에 따른 미-한 연합훈련 유예 장기화 전망과 최근 북한의 도발에 대한 평가를 묻는 VOA의 질문에 “연합훈련 조정은 한국전쟁 이후 60년 동안 겪어온 것”이라고 대답했습니다.

그러면서, 한미연합사령부와 주한미군이 대통령에게 여전히 대비태세에 문제가 없다고 강조한 만큼 충분히 감당할 수 있으며, 개인적으로 현 단계에서 북한의 도발에 대해 걱정하지 않는다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.