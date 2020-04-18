정치·안보

미 전 해군참모총장 “북한의 군사 움직임, 대비태세 시험 의도”

기자 김동현
2020.4.18 오전 12:30
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jonathan Greenert listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 10, 2015, prior to…
조너선 그리너트 전 미 해군참모총장

조너선 그리너트 전 미 해군참모총장은 북한의 최근 단거리 미사일 발사 등 군사적 움직임에 대해, “미군이 격변기에 제대로 대응할 수 있는지 시험하려는 의도가 있다”고 말했습니다.

그리너트 전 총장은 17일 유대국가안보연구소(JINSA) 주최로 열린 전화회견에서 이같이 밝혔습니다.

[그리너트 전 참모총장] “I guess 60 plus years since the end of the Korean War, we've had fits in starts from exercises to readiness to threats to provocations. So we've been through these things before. And I think if the Combined Forces Command and US forces Korea tells the president that, we can do this and still be ready, they know what they're doing. Again, there's precedents for this. And so I'm not personally worried at this point to the provocation by North Korea...These sorts of things, they are checking our readiness and to see if we can deal full ups and downs of the situations.

그리너트 전 총장은 바이러스 확산에 따른 미-한 연합훈련 유예 장기화 전망과 최근 북한의 도발에 대한 평가를 묻는 VOA의 질문에 “연합훈련 조정은 한국전쟁 이후 60년 동안 겪어온 것”이라고 대답했습니다.

그러면서, 한미연합사령부와 주한미군이 대통령에게 여전히 대비태세에 문제가 없다고 강조한 만큼 충분히 감당할 수 있으며, 개인적으로 현 단계에서 북한의 도발에 대해 걱정하지 않는다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.

관련 기사

북한이 지난 2017년 5월 순항미사일을 시험발사했다며 공개한 사진.
정치·안보
북한 순항미사일 역량에 엇갈린 평가…“신무기 과시 전조”
북한이 최근 발사한 지대함 순항미사일의 역량에 대해 엇갈린 평가가 나옵니다. 미-한 해군 함정의 전력과 작전에 큰 위협이 될 것이라는 경고가 나오는 반면, 목표물 탐지와 요격 회피 능력이 떨어져 아군의 공습에 취약하다는 상반된 분석도 제기됩니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 백성원
2020.4.16
북한이 지난 2017년 5월 순항미사일을 시험발사했다며 공개한 사진.
한반도
"북한 순항미사일, 미 해군함 견제 가능성...군용기와 연합훈련"
미국의 군사전문가들은 북한의 순항미사일 발사와 관련해 미 해군 함선을 견제하기 위한 시험 발사 가능성을 제기했습니다.  또 북한 군용기들이 대함 순항미사일 전력과 연합훈련을 했을 것이라고 분석했습니다.
김시영
기자 김시영
2020.4.15
북한이 지난 2017년 5월 순항미사일을 시험발사했다며 공개한 사진.
정치·안보
북, 한국 총선 전날 순항미사일 추정 발사체 발사
북한이 김일성 주석 생일인 태양절과 한국의 국회의원 총선거를 하루 앞둔 14일 순항미사일로 추정되는 발사체 수 발을 발사했습니다. 한국 군 당국은 대비태세에 들어가는 한편 북한의 의도를 파악 중에 있습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 김환용
2020.4.14
김정은 북한 국무위원장이 서부지구 항공 및 반항공사단 관하 추격습격기연대를 시찰했다고 12일 조선중앙통신이 보도했다.
정치·안보
“김정은 군사 행보 강화, 협상 관심 없다는 대외 메시지…대내적으론 국방력 강화”
북한 김정은 국무위원장이 최근 군사 행보를 강화하는 것은 지난해 연말 전원회의에서 설정된 정책 기조를 반영한 것이라고, 미국 전문가들이 말했습니다. 대내적으로 국방력 강화에 대한 의지를 보이면서 대외적으론 미-북 협상에 관심이 없다는 메시지를 전달하고 있다는 분석입니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 지다겸
2020.4.14
김동현
기자의 기사 보기
김동현