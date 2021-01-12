안보 전문가들 "북한 신형무기 개발 언급, 당장의 위협보다는 외교적 메시지” 

최근 북한 노동당 8차 대회에서 핵추진 잠수함과 극초음속 미사일 개발계획 등이 처음 언급됐습니다. 미국의 안보전문가들은 당장의 위협보다는 향후 외교전략을 의식한 발언이라고 분석합니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

김정은 위원장은 이번 노동당 8차대회 사업총화보고에서 핵잠수함과 극초음속 미사일 개발을 공식 언급했습니다.

북한 노동당 대회서 핵잠수함, 극초음속미사일 개발 공식화

특히 핵추진 잠수함의 경우 설계연구가 끝나 최종 심사단계에 있다고 강조했고, 핵 장거리 타격 능력을 제고할 수 있는 핵잠수함과 수중발사핵전략무기 보유를 국정과제로 제시했습니다.

전략핵무기의 경우 1만 5천km 사정권 안의 명중률을 개선해 핵선제와 보복 타격 능력을 고도화해야 한다고 밝혔고, 다탄두개발 유도 기술의 경우 마감단계에 이르렀다고 강조했습니다.

또 전술핵무기의 소형경량화를 더욱 발전시키고 초대형 핵탄두도 지속적으로 추진하겠다고 공표했고, 가까운 기간 내에 극초음속 활공비행체 개발과 정찰위성을 개발하겠다는 점도 강조했습니다.

미 국방부, 극초음속 활공체 비행 성공…전문가들 “북한도 관련 기술 확보 가능성 미 국방부가 차세대 전략무기 체계 전력화 일환으로 개발을 추진 중인 극초음속 활공체의 시험에 성공했다고 밝혔습니다. 대륙간 탄도미사일 보다 속도가 압도적으로 빠른 것이 특징인데, 전문가들은 북한 역시 기술 확보 가능성이 있다고 지적합니다.

미국의 안보전문가들은 이 같은 북한의 최첨단 무기 개발 계획 공표가 외교적 목적에 무게를 두고 있다고 분석했습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관 “대부분 성능실험 부재…대내-외교 겨냥”

한미연합사령관을 지낸 빈센트 브룩스 주한미군전우회(KDVA) 회장은 11일 VOA에 “군사적 메시지였다면 성능시범이 동반됐을 것지만 그렇지 않았다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취 : 브룩스 전 사령관] “So I view more as a diplomatic message, not a military message. And it is evident that Kim Jong Un is resetting the arrangement that makes possible an engagement with South Korea and with the United States. That's my conclusion… That's why I say it is a diplomatic message, not a military one. So if it were a military message, it would be coupled with demonstrated capability and this is not demonstrated capability. This is projected capability, and maybe some demonstrated capability within it but mostly projected capability…And that's why the ranges that were included, the hypersonic glide vehicles, multiple reentry vehicles, those are things that concern the United States. And so that was a way of saying, 'And we want the United States to remain interested in us’…”

북한이 예고한 신형 무기개발 계획의 대다수가 현재 실전 역량이 아닌 “기대 역량”에 해당한다는 설명입니다.

특히 극초음속미사일과 다탄두 재진입체는 미국이 가장 우려하고 있는 분야라는 점을 노린 것으로 보인다며, 바이든 새행정부에 미국이 북한에 계속 관심을 두기를 원한다는 일종의 신호를 발신했다고 분석했습니다.

미 전문가들, '북한 ICBM 재진입 역량 완성' 평가에 엇갈린 견해 미국 전문가들은 북한이 ICBM 재진입체를 정상 작동시킬 수준으로 향상시켰다는 일각의 평가에 대해 엇갈린 견해를 밝혔습니다. 다만, 이런 평가가 사실이라면 이후 다탄두화를 추진할 가능성이 크다고 내다봤습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 이번 무기계획 내용은 구체적으로 세 종류의 청중을 겨냥했다며, 가장 최우선 대상은 북한 군 내 강경론자들로, 당내 군부 영향 축소와 주요 보직 변화에 따른 파급효과를 최소화하기 위한 의도가 있다고 분석했습니다.

[녹취 : 브룩스 전 사령관] “I view it as messaging to three primary audiences. And I would say in priority they are to hardliners in North Korea. So his first priority is to internal audiences to signify a continuance of military strength, even after he has reduced military power over the period of this last Congress and with the changes of positions that he made, perhaps moving away from some of the older generation hardliners...The second audience is South Korea. Most of the weapon systems are in the array of things that directly threaten South Korea and Japan, but especially South Korea. Submarine launched ballistic missiles, reconnaissance in depth, etc, satellite. I believe that has the purpose of saying that North Korea wants to have dialogue with South Korea, but that South Korea has to respect North Korea's strength in this dialogue... This was a message for South Korea, saying that 2021 will be the year for dialogue... I believe that within the next two months, we will see some sort of engagement at very senior levels between North Korea and South Korea.

“한국과의 대화 목적 더 커…조만간 고위급 대화 재개 가능성”

또 대외적으로는 한국과 일본, 미국을 향한 신호지만, 대다수 언급한 무기들이 한국에 직접적인 위협이 된다는 점을 감안하면, 미국보다는 한국과 대화에 관여하기 위한 의도가 더 짙다고 분석했습니다.

특히 올해는 남북 대화의 해라는 메시지를 한국에 발신하면서 향후 대화가 현실화될 경우, 한국이 북한의 힘을 존중해야 한다는 조건을 명시했다며, 향후 2개월 내에 남북 고위급 회담이 성사될 가능성이 높다고 전망했습니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관도 북한이 열거한 첨단무기들은 현실적으로 가까운 시일 내에 확보할 수 있는 성격이 아니라며 외교를 목적에 둔 대외 메시지로 분석했습니다.

세이모어 전 조정관 “핵-장거리 미사일 실험 재개 미언급...매우 긍정적”

특히 세이모어 전 조정관은 미국에 보내는 대외 신호로서 장거리 미사일 실험 재개 여부를 명시하지 않는 대목은 매우 흥미롭고 중요한 지표라고 말했습니다.

[녹취 : 세이모어 전 조정관] “What I found most interesting is that Kim Jong Un did not mention resumption of testing, which is very important because the most immediate concern we've all had is that North Korea would resume nuclear or long range missile testing this year. And the fact that Kim Jong Un was silent, I think is a very positive, encouraging indication that North Korea is waiting to hear what the Biden administration has to say about resumption of diplomacy...”

세이모어 전 조정관은 외교 재개에 대한 바이든 신행정부의 입장을 지켜보겠다는 북한의 신호일 가능성이 높다며, 바이든 신행정부도 싱가포르 비핵화 합의에 기초해 외교를 재개할 의사가 있다고 화답할 필요가 있다고 밝혔습니다.

브루스 베넷 “한정된 자원 고려할 때 목표 비현실적”

브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원은 북한의 한정된 자원을 고려하면, 이번 당대회에서 언급한 각종 첨단 무기들을 당장 실전배치하기에는 현실적인 어려움이 많다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취 : 베넷 선임연구원] “First, you've got to say, do they have the financial resources to do that? And the answer is got to be no. Secondly, do they have the technology to do all of that? and it's unlikely they've developed their own technology to do all that.”

특히 중국이나 러시아 등 외부의 도움으로 이 같은 목표를 촉진시킬 가능성도 있지만 열거한 모든 계획을 실현하는 것은 여전히 비현실적이라고 본다며, 그 보다는 대외적으로 정치적 목적이 더 짙다고 분석했습니다.

홈즈 교수 “핵추진 잠수함 실전배치 역량 회의적”

제임스 홈즈 미 해군참모대학 교수는 핵추진 잠수함의 설계가 최종단계에 들어섰다는 대목에 대한 평가를 묻는 VOA의 질의에 개인의견을 전제로 “미국에 대항하려는 정치적 열망을 실현하기 위해서는 기술이 따라줘야 한다”고 답했습니다.

[홈즈 교수 VOA 서면질의 답변] “Being able to deter the United States directly is surely an aspiration, but the technology has to catch up with political aspirations for a deterrent strategy to work... North Korea has defied predictions many times in the past, but it still has to obey the laws of physics and engineering to field advanced military hardware…I would also point out that high-tech arms could be aimed at mobilizing national pride and support for the Kim regime, no small thing.”

홈즈 교수는 과거 북한이 외부의 예상을 깬 이력은 있지만, 핵추진 잠수함의 실전배치는 매우 난도 높은 기술을 요구한다며, 높은 이상에도 불구하고 물리와 고등군사공학의 법칙을 따를 수밖에 없는 분야라고 설명했습니다.

홈즈 교수는 다만 북한이 열거한 첨단 기술 목표가 자국에 대한 자긍심을 고취시키고 김정은 정권에 대한 지지를 끌어올리는 데 효과적이라는 점에서 대내 정치적 목적을 겨냥한 성격도 있다고 분석했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.