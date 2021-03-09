정치·안보

미 국방부 "방위비 분담금 합의안 도출 만족…인도태평양 핵심축 재확인"

기자 김동현
2021.3.9 10:01 오전
미 국방부는 미한 양국 실무진이 방위비 분담금 협상안에 합의를 도출한 것에 만족한다고 밝혔습니다. 이번 합의를 통해 미한 동맹이 동북아와 인도태평양의 핵심축이라는 점을 재확인했다고 강조했습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다. 

존 커비 미 국방부 대변인은 8일 기자들과 만나 “미국과 한국의 협상팀이 동맹과 상호방위를 강화할 방위비분담특별협정(SMA)의 문구에 합의를 이룬 것에  만족한다”고 말했습니다. 

[녹취 : 커비 대변인]  “We are pleased obviously that the United States and the Republic of Korea negotiating teams have reached consensus on a proposed text of a special measures agreement that we believe will strengthen our alliance and our shared defense. The proposed agreement reaffirms that the United States, Republic of Korea Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity for Northeast Asia, and a free and open Indo Pacific region” 

커비 대변인은 이번 합의는 미한동맹이 동북아와 자유롭고 개방된 인도태평양 지역의 평화와 안보, 번영의 핵심축이라는 점을 재확인하는 것이라고 의미를 부여했습니다. 

그러면서 양국은 현재 분담금 협정에 서명하기 위한 최종단계를 추구하고 있다며, 관련 내용은 국무부가 주관부서이기 때문에 구체적으로 언급하지 않겠다고 답했습니다. 

다만 이번 협상 과정에서 미국이 적용한 노력들은 세계에서, 특히 해당 지역에 대한 동맹, 우방의 중요성을 거듭 강조한 로이드 오스틴 국방장관의 앞선 발언을 재확인한 것이라고 덧붙였습니다. 

미한당국은 방위비분담금 협상안 합의에 도출했다는 사실은 발표했지만 구체적인 내용에 대한 언급은 자제하고 있습니다. 

브룩스 전 사령관 “동맹에 영향을 준 문제에 진전 ‘고무적’” 

“양국선거 영향 차단할 수 있는 유효기간 기대 ” 

빈센트 브룩스 전 주한미군사령관.
한미연합사령관을 지낸 빈센트 브룩스 주한미군전우회(KDVA) 회장은 8일 VOA에, 동맹의 군사적 측면에서 매우 중요한 문제이자 전반적인 동맹 관계에 영향을 준 문제에 진전이 이뤄져 고무적이라고 평가했습니다. 

[녹취 :브룩스 전 사령관] “It is certainly encouraging news that there is progress being made on a matter that is very important to the military part of the Alliance and has implications for the broader alliance as we have seen over the last few years where it became a point of friction, not a point of union and so I'm encouraged by the progress that is being described. There's no decision yet and so we don't want to get in front of the decision makers but it is quite evident that there's progress.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 향후 공개될 합의금액과 관련해, 어떤 액수가 나오더라도 상호가 합의했다는 사실이 중요하다며, “양측이 동의했다면 그것은 좋은 숫자”라고 강조했습니다. 

또 협정 유효기간도 다가오는 양국 정부선거의 여파로부터 완벽히 차단되는 기간이기를 희망한다고 밝혔습니다. 

[녹취 : 브룩스 전 사령관] “The right number is the one that is mutually agreed upon and so I don't know what that's going to be but if it's mutually agreed upon, it's a good number. And I have hoped that the duration of it also will have taken into account insulating the special measures agreement from the wind of political elections in either one of the countries. I hope that that is taken into account also but we will see” 

리스 전 실장 “트럼프 정부 일정 평가해야…분담부담 증액 지렛대 역할

미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장.
미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장도 미한관계에 주의를 분산시키는 요소가 사라졌다는 점에서 긍정적으로 평가한다며, 향후 역내 주요 위협에 대처할 수 있는 발판을 마련하는 계기가 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취 :리스 전 실장] “Having an agreement with your allies is essential to being able to work through common problems and common challenges together. So it's no longer a distraction between the United States and South Korea. That's a good thing. 

다만 리스 전 실장은 트럼프 행정부가 동맹의 부담분담 문제를 제기했다는 측면은 평가해야 한다고 생각한다며, 많은 미국민들은 한국과 동맹들이 공정한 몫으로 더 많이 지불할 수 있는 것으로 믿고 있다고 말했습니다. 

[녹취 : 리스 전 실장] “I think I would give the Trump administration some credit for raising this issue. I think many Americans feel it was legitimate. I think many Americans feel that the South Koreans and other allies need to pay more of their fair-share and it looks like the Biden Administration took advantage of that and locked in an increase in burden sharing by the South Korea. So you can make the argument that the Trump administration gave the Biden Administration some leverage at the negotiating table.” 

트럼프 행정부의 협상전략은 한국정부가 이 문제에 진지하게 임하도록 만들었으며, 바이든 행정부가 이 같은 이점을 살려 새 협상에서 분담금 증액을 요구할 수 있도록 지렛대 역할을 했다는 겁니다.

리스 전 실장은 실질적 분담금 증액을 도출할 수 있도록 트럼프 행정부가 산파역할을 한 점은 평가해야 한다고 말했습니다. 

샴포 전 사령관 “모든 동맹국에 일괄잣대 부과해선 안돼” 

버나드 샴포 전 미8군 사령관
버나드 샴포 전 주한 미8군 사령관은 양측이 구체적 협상 결과에 대한 언급은 피했지만 일단 합의를 도출 했다는 점에서 미한 정부가 모두 강한 관계를 유지하고 있다는 메시지를 대외로 발신하려는 의도가 있다고 평가했습니다.

2014년 당시 분담금 협상 지원에 관여했던 샴포 전 사령관은 대서양조약기구(NATO) 회원국과 한국의 부담분담 문제를 동일선상에서 바라보는 트럼프 전 행정부와 일부 워싱턴의 시각에 동의하지 않는다고 말했습니다. 

[녹취 : 샴포 전 사령관] “I think it's unfair to compare the NATO burden sharing with the Republic of Korea burden sharing with the United States and historically, the Republic of Korea has always been very generous in understanding its obligation and its responsibility to share some of the burden of US forces on the peninsula.” 

미한동맹은 양자적 관계인 반면 대서양조약기구는 다자적 기구라는 본질적인 차이가 있으며, 양쪽이 처해있는 전구환경도 완벽히 다르기 때문에 모든 동맹들에 일률적인 부담분담 기여 잣대를 적용하는 방식은 잘못됐다는 지적입니다. 

특히 한국은 동맹 가운데에서도 매우 모범적인 기여를 한 나라라며, 수년간 기대 예상치 보다 낮춘 유럽의 동맹국과 똑같이 비교하는 것 자체가 잘못됐다고 말했습니다. 

또 샴포 전 사령관은 최근 미일 방위비분담금 협상이 1.2% 인상으로 합의된 것과 관련해서도 미국이 각각의 동맹과 맺은 세부 협상은 각 전구에 처한 환경에 따라 셈법이 달라진다며 절대 수치만 놓고 비교할 수 있는 사안이 아니라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다. 

