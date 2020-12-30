일상화되는 중·러 카디즈 진입…"한국, 취약한 방공역량 보완 시급"

미국의 군사 전문가들이 한반도 인근에서 일상화되고 있는 중국과 러시아의 공중 전략 훈련에 대한 체계적 대비를 촉구했습니다. 두 나라 공군이 연합훈련을 벌이며 한국방공식별구역(KADIZ·카디즈)을 마구 드나드는 것은 미국의 아시아 전략에 대한 경고이기도 하다며, 미-한 군사 공조 강화를 주문했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

워싱턴에서는 지난 22일 재발한 중국·러시아 전투기들의 카디즈 진입을 철저히 계산된 장기적 대외 전략의 일환으로 간주하면서, 미국의 강력한 지원 아래 한국이 단호한 대응에 나서야 한다는 목소리가 높습니다.

당일 미 국무부가 중국·러시아 군용기의 대규모 출격을 “도발적인 공군작전”으로 규정하고 “역내를 불안정하게 만들려는 시도를 막겠다”고 즉각 반발한 것은 점증하는 두 군사 강국의 무력시위에 대한 미 조야의 위기의식을 반영합니다.

버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관은 28일 VOA에 “중국과 러시아의 도발은 사전에 조율된 것이 명백하다”며 “중국과 러시아 모두 양국 군이 한국과 일본을

겨냥한 작전을 거의 돌발적으로 동시에 벌일 수 있다는 것을 보여주기 위해 모의했다는 뜻”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “This provocation by China and Russia was clearly a coordinated event. That means that both China and Russia conspired to demonstrate that their militaries can operate together to target South Korea, Japan or both simultaneously with little warning.”

2006년부터 2008년까지 주한미군사령관과 유엔군사령관, 한미연합사령관을 역임한 벨 전 사령관은 “우리의 상호 방위 조약이 확고한 가운데 한국이나 일본, 혹은 두 나라 모두를 공격하는 것은 곧 미국에 대한 공격이기도 하다”며 “비행 계획을 통보하지 않은 채 방공식별구역에 침입한 것은 한국과 일본, 미국에 중대한 우려가 될 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Of course attacks on either or both South Korea or and Japan would also be an attack on the United States as our mutual defense treaties with both countries stand firmly in partnership with both nations. Nonetheless, such coordinated ADIZ incursions (presumably without flight plan notification as required by international law) as described should be of great concern to both South Korea, Japan and the United States.”

중국·러시아 군용기가 동시에 카디즈에 진입한 것은 지난해 7월 두 나라 연합훈련 이후 이번이 처음입니다. 당시에는 중국 군용기 2대와 러시아 군용기 3대가 카디즈에 진입했지만 이번엔 19대가 무더기로 출격해 파문이 일었습니다.

전 미 국방부 고위 관리를 비롯한 군사 전문가들은 앞으로 한반도 주변을 종횡무진하는 중국·러시아의 공군 작전이 더욱 빈번해질 것으로 전망하면서, 미국의 대중 공세에 맞선 두 나라의 전략적 협력이 한국에 직접적 영향을 미칠 것으로 분석했습니다.

로렌스 코브 전 국방부 차관보는 수위와 빈도가 높아지고 있는 중국과 러시아의 역내 무력시위와 관련해, “아시아태평양 지역에 초점을 맞추며 많은 자원을 투입하고 있는 미국을 겨냥한 조치”로 풀이했습니다. “역내 영향력을 늘리려는 미국을 향해, 무슨 일을 하든 두 태평양 국가를 먼저 상대해야 할 것이라는 신호를 보내고 있다”는 설명입니다.

[로렌스 코브 전 국방부 차관보] “Don't forget the US government now is saying we're going to focus on the Pacific, we're going to send a lot of our resources there. So I think it's basically saying we've got our own capabilities here...Now, they might think, well, the United States is going to be more involved. And they're basically that we're Pacific powers, both of us, and you're gonna have to deal with us if you want to do anything…”

더 나아가 “중국과 러시아가 이런 행동을 통해 역내 평화가 정착되지 않았다는 점을 상기시키며 미-북 간 평화조약 체결 필요성을 부각시킬 수 있지만, 그런 수사는 무의미하다”고 지적했습니다.

최근 들어 중국과 러시아는 공고한 관계를 대외에 과시하며 동반자 국가로서 광범위한 협력을 부쩍 강조하고 있습니다.

앞서 시진핑 중국 국가주석은 28일 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령과 전화 통화를 나누며 “전략적 협력 관계”를 강화하고 “전략적 지도력”을 발휘하겠다는 의지를 재확인했습니다.

벨 전 사령관은 “중국과 러시아가 한국 등과의 군사적 조율 없이 방공식별구역을 비행하는 일이 너무 잦아졌다”며 “한반도에서 전쟁이 발발할 경우 두 나라가 북한을 지원하고 북한과 더불어 싸울 수 있다는 신호를 한국과 일본, 미국에 보내려는 의도”라고 진단했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “ADIZ incursions by China and Russia (almost always independently without indication of prior military coordination until now) are not new and all too frequent...The first signal is that both China and Russia support and could both fight alongside north Korea should a general war break out on the Korean Peninsula including Japan.”

또한 “중국과 러시아는 미국과의 동맹이 미-중-러 세 강대국 간 긴장의 근원이며, 미국과의 동맹을 끝내고 동아시아 지역에서 중국과 러시아의 지도력, 즉 무언의 패권을 받아들이는 것이 한국과 일본의 이익에 부합한다는 신호를 보내고 있다”고 분석했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Second, both China and Russia are signaling that the Alliances with the United States are causes of great tension between the three powers (China, Russia and the United States) and that it would be in the best interests of South Korea and Japan to terminate their Alliances and accept Chinese and Russian leadership (which actually means unspoken but guaranteed hegemony) in the east-Asian area.”

실제로 중국에서는 중·러가 미국에 맞서기 위해서는 연합훈련을 더 늘려야 한다는 주장이 관영 매체 등을 통해 나오고 있습니다.

중국 관영 글로벌 타임스는 지난 24일 “중·러가 연합훈련을 진행하자 미국과 아시아 태평양 동맹국, 일부 서방 국가가 큰 관심을 보였다"면서 "우리는 중·러가 과거에 너무 적은 연합 훈련을 했기 때문에 이런 관심을 받게 됐다고 생각한다"고 밝혔습니다.

랠프 코사 태평양포럼 명예회장은 “러시아와 중국이 방공식별구역에 거듭 진입하고 있는 것은 거대한 두 나라가 서로 협력하고 있으며 문재인 정부를 압박하겠다는 의지를 한국 등에 보내고 있다”고 말했습니다.

[랠프 코사 태평양포럼 명예회장] “Coordinating Russian and Chinese penetrations nonetheless send a signal to the ROK (among others) that the two giants are cooperating with one another and are willing to put pressure on the Moon administration. To what end is still not clear. Regardless of Chinese or Russian motives, it is a useful reminder that China’s rise will not be totally peaceful and that China will conduct sabre rattling when it likes.”

이어 “무슨 목적인지는 분명하지 않지만, 중국이나 러시아의 동기가 무엇이든 방공식별구역 침입은 중국의 부상이 완전히 평화롭게 이뤄지지 않을 것이라는 점과 중국은 원하면 무력적인 위협을 서슴지 않을 것이라는 사실을 상기 시켜 준다”고 설명했습니다.

마이클 오핸론 브루킹스 연구소 선임연구원은 “이번 사건은 우려스러운 일이지만 국제적인 맥락에서 볼 필요가 있다”며 “중국과 러시아 군은 때로는

개별적으로, 가끔은 함께 미국의 동맹과 미군에 누를 끼치면서 그런 활동을 해왔다”고 지적했습니다.

[마이클 오핸론 브루킹스 연구소 선임연구원] “This is concerning. However, it needs to be seen in global context. Chinese and Russian forces have been doing such things at the expense of U.S. allies and American armed forces in many theaters in recent years—sometimes separately, occasionally together. Seoul needs to find a way to push back—but probably not militarily. And it can keep its calm in the process…”

이어 “한국은 이런 상황에 대처하기 위한 방안을 찾아야 한다”며 “비군사적인 방식을 택하고, 그 과정에서 냉정을 잃지 않아야 한다”고 밝혔습니다.

하지만 군사 전문가들은 중·러의 역내 군사 작전이 궁극적으로는 미국의 아태전략을 겨냥하는 만큼, 미-한 동맹이 더욱 단호한 공동 대응 의지를 보여야 한다고 강조했습니다.

벨 전 사령관은 “평화와 자유를 사랑하는 모든 나라, 특히 한국은 이런 도발적 침입에 강력히 항거해야 한다”며 “이런 행동을 예삿일로 받아들일 경우 한국은 자유를 확고히 지킬 의지가 없으며 미국과의 동맹이 약화하고 불확실해지고 있다는 인식을 중국과 러시아에 줄 것”이라고 지적했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Clearly, these provocative incursions must be met with strong resistance by all peaceful and freedom loving countries in the area and in the world, especially South Korea. To accept these

incursions as “business as usual” would tell the Chinese and Russians that South Korea is not willing to defend its freedom and liberty staunchly, and that its Alliance with the United States is becoming weak and unsure.

그러면서 “한국은 중국과 러시아 모두에 방공식별구역을 예고 없이 부적절하게 침범하는 것은 위험하고, 의도치 않게 불가피한 군사적 대응으로 이어질 수 있다는 강력한 외교적 메시지로 대응해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

또한 “한국은 주권국으로 자국 영공과 고유 영토를 방어할 권리와 책임이 있고, 미국도 같은 외교적 대응을 하면서 한국과의 동맹이 강력하고 확고하다는 것을 모두에게 확신시켜야 한다”고 덧붙였습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “It is in the best interests of South Korea to take the following actions: Respond with a strong diplomatic message to both China and Russia that unannounced and improperly coordinated ADIZ incursions are dangerous and could lead to an unintended but necessary military response by South Korea. South Korea is a sovereign country and has a right and responsibility to defend its airspace and sovereign territory. The United States should make the same diplomatic response and reassure everyone that our Alliance with South Korea is strong and resolute.”

코브 전 차관보도 “한국은 중국과 러시아에 공식적으로 항의하고 미국 역시 이를 지원해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[로렌스 코브 전 국방부 차관보] “You want to lodge a formal protest and, you know, South Korea should do it and the United States could back it up.”

코사 명예회장은 “한국의 적절한 대응책은 미-한 동맹을 강화하고, 대공 방어능력을 끌어올리며, 중국을 믿을 수 없다는 사실을 이해하는 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[랠프 코사 태평양포럼 명예회장] “The proper Korean response is the strengthen the US-ROK alliance and improve its air defense capabilities and understand that China cannot be trusted.”

벨 전 사령관은 더욱 구체적으로, “한국은 방공식별구역에 대한 정당한 이유 없는 침입에 대해 유엔에 이의를 제기하고, 미국과의 군사 동맹에 대한 한국의 공약을 재확인하며, 특히 탄도미사일 요격체계인 패트리엇(PAC-3)과 고고도 미사일 방어체계, 사드를 추가로 구매하거나 배치해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Make objections to the United Nations for this unprovoked incursion into South Korea’s ADIZ, Restate clearly South Korea’s commitment to its military alliance with the United States, Make a military demonstration to China and Russia by purchasing or inviting stationing of additional defensive Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) air defense missile capability. The absolute best way to ensure north Korea, China and Russia understand South Korea’s full commitment to its continued sovereignty and freedom is to have a world class military capable of inflicting significant punishment to all three of these nations should war break out. The most glaring deficiencies in South Korea’s defenses right now are insufficient air defense assets.”

특히 “현재 한국의 가장 두드러진 취약점은 불충분한 공중방어 자산”이라며, “한국의 주권과 자유에 대한 의지를 북한과 중국, 러시아에 이해시키기 위한 최선의 방안은 전쟁 발발 시 이 세 나라 모두를 심각하게 징벌할 수 있는 군사적 역량을 갖추는 것”이라고 지적했습니다.

또한 “한국은 자국 방공식별구역이나 고유 영토에 대한 어떤 침입에도 대응할 수 있는 협력과 역량을 확보하기 위해 일본과 군사적 동반자 관계 구축 작업을 시작해야 한다”고 제안했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Resolve and begin to work now with Japan to establish a military partnership to ensure coordination of capability against any incursion into either nations ADIZ or sovereign territory. Despite historical grievances concerning treatment of South Korean citizens during WWII, it is time for South Korea to recognize that the threat to its sovereignty and its people today is not Japan but China and Russia. Failure to act in this area could prove to be the greatest mistake in the history of the Korean people.”

벨 전 사령관은 “2차대전 중 한국민에 대한 처우 등 일본과의 역사 문제에 불구하고 오늘날 한국의 주권과 국민에 대한 위협은 일본이 아니라 중국과 러시아라는 점을 깨달을 때”라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.