미 전직 관리들, 왕이 ‘대북제재 완화’ 언급에 “비핵화 진전 없이 불가능”

미국의 전직 관리들은 왕이 중국 외교부장이 미-북 대화를 촉구하며 대북 제재 완화를 주장한 데 대해, 북한의 비핵화에 진전이 없이는 불가능할 것이라는 견해를 밝혔습니다. 이들은 대북 제재는 중국도 유엔 안보리에서 합의한 내용이라고 강조했습니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 비확산.군축 담당 특보는 25일 북한이 핵 프로그램의 제한을 받아들일 진지한 용의가 없는 한 미국은 대북 제재를 완화하려 하지 않을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “I don't think the United States is willing to do that, in the absence of serious North Korean willingness to accept limitations on its nuclear program.”

아인혼 전 특보는 이날 VOA와의 전화통화에서, 미국은 현재 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증 위기와 관련해 북한에 인도주의적 지원이 가능하도록 하겠지만, 의미있는 수준의 제재 완화를 추구하는 데는 관심을 갖지 않을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “ I don't think the Trump administration will be interested in pursuing sanctions relief in a meaningful level. I think it's possible that the US will be prepared to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the North in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic. But beyond that, in terms of the kind of sanctions relief, China and Russia have in mind…”

인도주의적 지원을 넘어 중국과 러시아가 원하는 수준의 제재 완화는 없을 것이라는 겁니다. 앞서 왕이 중국 외교부장은 지난 24일 중국 전국인민대표대회 기자회견에서 "중국과 러시아는 안보리가 대북 제재 결의 중 가역 조항에 대한 논의를 시작할 것을 여러 차례 제안했다”며, “지난 몇 년 간 북한이 정세 완화와 비핵화에 적극적인 조처를 해 왔지만 유감스럽게도 미국 측의 실질적인 호응을 얻지 못했다"고 주장했습니다.

아인혼 전 특보는 왕이 외교부장의 이런 발언에 전혀 동의하지 않는다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “I completely disagree with his assessment… I completely disagree. My understanding is that since the Hanoi summit in February 2019, the United States has been actively seeking to make progress, and the North Koreans have been stalling and stonewalling, unwilling to have working level meetings.”

미국은 지난해 2월 하노이 미-북 정상회담 이후 대화를 진전시키기 위해 적극적으로 임해 왔지만, 북한은 실무급 회담을 피하거나 진행을 방해하는 등 진지하게 임할 의지가 없었다는 겁니다.

아인혼 전 특보는 또 지금은 부장관이 된 스티븐 비건 국무부 대북특별대표가 상당한 융통성을 보이며 초기 단계 조치를 제시하고 건설적인 아이디어도 내놓았다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “US Representative Steve Biegun, now Deputy Secretary of State, came with considerable flexibility, talking about first stage agreement, first step, put out some constructive ideas, and suggesting that the United States was prepared to make a number of concessions in exchange for North Korean restraint in first stage measure. But the North Koreans rejected it out of hand.”

미국은 북한이 비핵화 조치 초기 단계를 취하면 그에 상응하는 여러 양보를 할 준비가 돼 있었지만, 북한은 즉각 거부했다는 겁니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아태 담당 수석부차관보도 미국이 제재 완화를 고려하지 않을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “The United States is just not, I don't think, going to entertain such an idea.”

리비어 전 부차관보는 대북 제재 조치는 북한이 유엔 안보리 결의를 위반했기 때문이며, 북한은 여전히 그 결의를 위반하고 있다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “The sanctions were put in place because of North Korean violations of UN Security Council resolutions. And North Korea remains in violation of those UN Security Council resolutions. And so it makes little sense to talk about sanctions easing, when the North Koreans are still violating, the very sanctions that China have put in place.”

북한이 여전히 핵 프로그램을 추구하는 상황에서 중국 스스로도 이행에 합의한 대북 제재 완화에 대해 논의하는 것은 앞뒤가 맞지 않는다는 겁니다. 리비어 전 부차관보는 미국과 중국은 늘 대화를 나누고 있다면서, 하지만 미국 정부가 대북 제재 완화를 논의할 의사가 있는지는 의심스럽다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “The United States talks with China all the time. But I seriously doubt that there is any appetite in Washington for a discussion about how to ease sanctions on North Korea. If anything, there is interest on the part of the administration and enhancing sanctions on North Korea not easing.”

미국은 제재 완화 보다는 오히려 제재 강화에 대한 논의를 하려고 할 것이라는 겁니다. 조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 차석대표는 제재 완화와 관련한 논의는 미국과 북한이 ‘비핵화 협상’을 통해 서로 마주 앉아야 가능하지만, 북한이 대화에 임하지 않고 있다고 말했습니다.

디트라니 전 차석대표는 북한이 됐든 미국이 됐든 이런 논의를 일방적으로 할 수 없다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “That's going to have to be done, not on unilateral decisions, either from the North Koreans or from the United States.”

그러면서 미국과 북한이 협상장에서 서로 마주 앉아 솔직하게 대화를 나눠야 한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “We've got to sit down and that you don't get there unless you negotiate and that's to be very candid with you. That's the thing that surprises me that we've offered and North Korea has not been willing to sit down with our lead negotiator. This is not a summit.”

디트라니 전 차석대표는 미국은 그런 대화의 자리를 제안했지만, 북한은 정상회담이 아닌, 실무급 회담에 임할 의지가 없었다고 지적했습니다.

한편, 미국 국무부는 왕이 부장의 발언에 대해 공식적인 입장을 내놓지 않았습니다. 국무부는 앞서 지난 3월 장쥔 유엔주재 중국 대사가 대북 제재 완화를 요구했을 때는 “지금은 성급히 제재를 완화할 시기가 아니”라면서 대북 제재 완화는 핵과 미사일 개발을 멈추지 않는 북한에 잘못된 신호를 줄 것이라고 밝힌 바 있습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.