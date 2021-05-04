블링컨 장관 "미국 새 대북정책 중심은 외교…관여 여부 북한에 달려"

토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관은 최근 검토를 마친 미국의 대북정책은 외교가 중심이라고 밝혔습니다. 그러면서 외교적 관여를 할지 안 할지는 북한의 결정에 달렸다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 전해 드립니다.

토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관은 3일 미국의 새로운 대북정책은 외교를 중심에 두고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] "We have, I think, a clear, a very clear policy that centers on diplomacy. And it is, I think, up to North Korea to decide whether it wants to engage or not on that basis.

블링컨 장관은 이날 영국 런던에서 시작된 주요 7개국 G7 외교·개발 장관회의 중 연 기자간담회에서 미국의 새 대북정책은 외교에 중점을 둔 매우 분명한 정책이라며, 이를 토대로 관여할지 안 할지를 결정하는 것은 북한에 달려있다고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 북한이 외교적으로 관여할 수 있는 기회를 잡기를 바란다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] "I hope that North Korea will take the opportunity to engage diplomatically, and to see if there are ways to move forward toward the objective of the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.”

북한이 관여를 통해 한반도의 완전한 비핵화라는 목표를 향해 나아갈 수 있는 방법이 있는지 살펴보기를 바란다는 겁니다.

블링컨 장관은 이어 미국은 향후 수일, 수개월 동안 북한의 말뿐 아니라 실제 행동도 지켜볼 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] "And so we'll look to see not only what North Korea says but what it actually does in the coming days and months."

블링컨 장관은 미국 정부의 대북정책 검토는 두 가지 방법으로 신중하게 이뤄졌다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “On North Korea, yes, you're exactly right, we completed the policy review, and we conducted this review, very deliberately in two ways.”

먼저 이 문제가 매우 어렵다는 것, 그리고 과거 오랫동안 민주당과 공화당 행정부를 거치면서 해결하지 못했다는 것을 인식하면서 접근했다는 것입니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “First with the recognition that this is an incredibly hard problem, and to state the obvious, it has yet to be solved from administration to administration, Democrat and Republican over the years and so we wanted to take account that history to look at what works, what doesn't work, and how we could have an effective policy to advance the goal that we have, which is the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

따라서 바이든 행정부는 역사를 돌아보며 무엇이 효과가 있었고 무엇이 효과가 없었는지를 감안해, 한반도의 완전한 비핵화라는 목표를 진전시키기 위해 효과적인 정책을 어떻게 마련할 수 있을지 숙고했다고 블링컨 장관은 밝혔습니다.

블링컨 장관은 또 이해관계가 매우 분명한 한국, 일본과 같은 가까운 동맹을 시작으로 관련국 모두와 활발히 상의하면서 신중한 검토를 진행했다고 말했습니다.



[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “Second, we did it in a deliberate way because we wanted to make sure that we were very actively consulting with all of the concerned countries, starting with our close allies, South Korea and Japan, given their own very strong equities in this issue.

블링컨 장관은 이 두 가지를 시간을 들여 신중히 검토했다며, 미국의 정책은 면밀히 계산된 실용적인 접근방식을 추구하며 이는 북한과의 외교에 열려 있고 탐색하는 방식이 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “And so we did that we took the time to do that. And what we have now is a policy that calls for a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with North Korea to try to make practical progress, that increases the security of the United States, our allies and our deployed forces. And as we're doing that, we will continue to be in very close coordination and consultation with allies and partners, starting with the Republic of Korea and Japan, as well as others along the way.”

이를 통해 미국과 동맹, 해외 주둔 미군의 안보를 강화할 것이며, 이를 추진하면서 미국은 한국과 일본을 시작으로 여러 동맹국과 협력국과 계속 긴밀히 협력하고 상의해 나갈 것이라고 강조했습니다.

앞서 블링컨 장관은 G7 외교장관 회의에 참석한 한국의 정의용 외교장관과 일본의 모테기 도시미쓰 외무상과 각각 만났습니다.



국무부는 보도자료를 통해 블링컨 장관이 정의용 장관과의 회담에서 미-한 동맹이 인도태평양 지역과 세계 평화와 안보, 번영의 핵심축(linchpin)임을 재확인했다고 밝혔습니다.

국무부는 또 두 장관이 한반도 비핵화를 향한 미-한-일 삼각 협력을 포함한 공동의 안보 목표를 지키고 진전시키기 위한 약속을 강조했다고 전했습니다.

블링컨 장관은 이에 앞서 모테기 외무상과 북한 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램에 대한 우려를 공유하고 한반도 비핵화를 향한 미-한-일 삼각 협력에 대한 약속을 재확인했으며, 일본인 납치 문제를 즉각 해결하기 위한 미국의 약속도 다시 강조했다고, 국무부는 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.