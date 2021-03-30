안보리, 30일 북한 탄도미사일 발사 논의...미 대사 "추가조치 모색"

유엔 안보리가 30일 북한의 최근 단거리 탄도미사일 발사에 대해 논의합니다. 이와 관련해 토니 블링컨 미 국무장관은 북한의 탄도미사일 발사는 불법적 행위라고 거듭 밝혔고, 유엔 주재 미국대사는 유엔 내에서 북한에 대한 추가 행동을 모색하고 있다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

유엔 안보리가 30일 북한의 지난 25일 단거리 탄도미사일 발사에 대해 논의한다고, 유엔 소속 외교관이 밝혔습니다.

이 외교관은 29일 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서 안보리가 북한의 최근 발사에 대해 논의할 것인지를 묻는 질문에, “30일 기타 안건으로 다룰 것임을 확인할 수 있다”고 답변했습니다.

앞서 프랑스와 영국, 노르웨이 등 5개 유럽 국가들은 북한의 탄도미사일 발사가 안보리 대북 결의 위반이라고 규탄하면서 이 문제를 다루기 위한 안보리 소집을 요청했습니다.

이런 가운데 토니 블링컨 미 국무장관은 29일 화상으로 진행된 기자회견에서 북한의 최근 발사는 규탄을 받아 마땅하다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “These destabilizing ballistic missile launches are a subject of our condemnation, and those of allies and partners, including the UN system, because they violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and threaten the region and our international community.”

블링컨 장관은 북한의 탄도미사일 발사는 정세를 불안정하게 하는 사안이라며, 미국이 규탄할 대상일 뿐 아니라 동맹과 유엔 체계를 포함한 협력국들의 규탄 대상이라고 말했습니다.

북한의 탄도미사일 발사는 여러 안보리 결의 위반이자 지역과 국제사회를 위협하는 행위라는 지적입니다.

블링컨 장관은 이어 한국과 일본의 안보에 대한 미국의 약속은 철통같다고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan is ironclad. What we see from these unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs is a serious threat to international peace and security, and something that undermines, as well, the global nonproliferation regime, in which we all have a strong interest.”

블링컨 장관은 또 북한의 불법적인 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램은 국제 평화와 안보에 심각한 위협이고, 동시에 국제사회의 비확산 체계도 약화시키는 행위라고 지적했습니다.

그러면서, 미국과 한국, 일본은 이런 도발과 한반도의 비핵화를 진전시키는데 있어 뜻을 함께 하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “And I think that the United States, South Korea, Japan are united in our commitment to standing up against these provocations and advancing the denuclearization of the Peninsula.”

블링컨 장관은 가장 중요한 것은 북한 정권의 도발이 미-한-일 세 나라와 다른 동맹들, 협력국의 결의를 흔들지 못한다는 점이라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “Most important I would just say that, what we're seeing from Pyongyang in terms of these provocations does nothing to shake the resolve of our three countries, along with allies and partners around the world, to approach North Korea from the position of strength, in order to diminish the threat that it poses to the region and beyond.”

북한이 역내와 그밖의 지역에 가하는 위협을 줄이기 위해 유리한 위치에서 북한에 접근하고자 하는 미국과 동맹, 협력국들의 결의를 흔들지 못할 것이라는 설명입니다.

한편 린다 토머스-그린필드 유엔 주재 미국대사는 이날 회견에서 유엔도 북한의 도발에 대해 다루고 있다면서, 일본과 한국 측과 향후 나아갈 방향에 대해 상의했다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 토머스-그린필드 대사] “We've engaged on this, here in New York as well. We consulted with both our Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the way forward. We held a committee meeting of the 1718 Committee on sanctions, and we're looking at additional actions that we might take here in New York.”

토머스-그린필드 대사는 안보리 산하 대북제재위원회가 북한의 탄도미사일 발사에 대해 논의한 사실을 언급하면서, 유엔이 취할 수 있는 추가적인 행동을 모색하고 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.