정치·안보

안보리, 30일 북한 탄도미사일 발사 논의...미 대사 "추가조치 모색"

기자 김영교
2021.3.30 6:53 오전
토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관이 29일 워싱턴 국무부 청사에서 화상으로 시리아 인권 상황 등을 주재로 한 유엔 안보리 회의를 주재했다.
토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관이 29일 워싱턴 국무부 청사에서 화상으로 시리아 인권 상황 등을 주재로 한 유엔 안보리 회의를 주재했다.

유엔 안보리가 30일 북한의 최근 단거리 탄도미사일 발사에 대해 논의합니다. 이와 관련해 토니 블링컨 미 국무장관은 북한의 탄도미사일 발사는 불법적 행위라고 거듭 밝혔고, 유엔 주재 미국대사는 유엔 내에서 북한에 대한 추가 행동을 모색하고 있다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

유엔 안보리가 30일 북한의 지난 25일 단거리 탄도미사일 발사에 대해 논의한다고, 유엔 소속 외교관이 밝혔습니다.

이 외교관은 29일 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서 안보리가 북한의 최근 발사에 대해 논의할 것인지를 묻는 질문에, “30일 기타 안건으로 다룰 것임을 확인할 수 있다”고 답변했습니다.

앞서 프랑스와 영국, 노르웨이 등 5개 유럽 국가들은 북한의 탄도미사일 발사가 안보리 대북 결의 위반이라고 규탄하면서 이 문제를 다루기 위한 안보리 소집을 요청했습니다.

이런 가운데 토니 블링컨 미 국무장관은 29일 화상으로 진행된 기자회견에서 북한의 최근 발사는 규탄을 받아 마땅하다고 밝혔습니다. 

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “These destabilizing ballistic missile launches are a subject of our condemnation, and those of allies and partners, including the UN system, because they violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and threaten the region and our international community.”

블링컨 장관은 북한의 탄도미사일 발사는 정세를 불안정하게 하는 사안이라며, 미국이 규탄할 대상일 뿐 아니라 동맹과 유엔 체계를 포함한 협력국들의 규탄 대상이라고 말했습니다. 

북한의 탄도미사일 발사는 여러 안보리 결의 위반이자 지역과  국제사회를 위협하는 행위라는 지적입니다. 

블링컨 장관은 이어 한국과 일본의 안보에 대한 미국의 약속은  철통같다고 거듭 강조했습니다. 

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan is ironclad. What we see from these unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs is a serious threat to international peace and security, and something that undermines, as well, the global nonproliferation regime, in which we all have a strong interest.”

블링컨 장관은 또 북한의 불법적인 핵과 탄도미사일 프로그램은 국제 평화와 안보에 심각한 위협이고, 동시에 국제사회의 비확산 체계도 약화시키는 행위라고 지적했습니다.

그러면서, 미국과 한국, 일본은 이런 도발과 한반도의 비핵화를 진전시키는데 있어 뜻을 함께 하고 있다고 말했습니다. 
[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “And I think that the United States, South Korea, Japan are united in our commitment to standing up against these provocations and advancing the denuclearization of the Peninsula.”

블링컨 장관은 가장 중요한 것은 북한 정권의 도발이 미-한-일 세 나라와 다른 동맹들, 협력국의 결의를 흔들지 못한다는 점이라고  강조했습니다. 

[녹취: 블링컨 장관] “Most important I would just say that, what we're seeing from Pyongyang in terms of these provocations does nothing to shake the resolve of our three countries, along with allies and partners around the world, to approach North Korea from the position of strength, in order to diminish the threat that it poses to the region and beyond.”

북한이 역내와 그밖의 지역에 가하는 위협을 줄이기 위해 유리한 위치에서 북한에 접근하고자 하는 미국과 동맹, 협력국들의 결의를 흔들지 못할 것이라는 설명입니다.

한편 린다 토머스-그린필드 유엔 주재 미국대사는 이날 회견에서  유엔도 북한의 도발에 대해 다루고 있다면서, 일본과 한국 측과 향후 나아갈 방향에 대해 상의했다고 말했습니다. 

[녹취: 토머스-그린필드 대사] “We've engaged on this, here in New York as well. We consulted with both our Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the way forward. We held a committee meeting of the 1718 Committee on sanctions, and we're looking at additional actions that we might take here in New York.”

토머스-그린필드 대사는 안보리 산하 대북제재위원회가 북한의 탄도미사일 발사에 대해 논의한 사실을 언급하면서, 유엔이 취할 수 있는 추가적인 행동을 모색하고 있다고 말했습니다. 

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다. 

관련 기사

조 바이든 미국 대통령이 29일 워싱턴 백악관에서 신종 코로나바이러스 사태 대응에 관해 연설했다. 왼쪽은 카멀라 해리스 부통령.
정치·안보
미 백악관 "바이든 대통령, 김정은 만날 의향 없어"
조 바이든 미국 대통령은 김정은 북한 국무위원장을 만날 의향이 없다고, 백악관이 29일 밝혔습니다. 젠 사키 백악관 대변인은 이날 정례브리핑에서 '바이든 대통령이 북한과의 외교에도 준비돼 있다고 밝혔는데, 여기에 김정은 위원장과 만나는 것이 포함되느냐'는 질문에 이같이 대답했습니다.  
Default Author Profile
기자 이연철
2021.3.30 4:59 오전
미국 뉴욕의 유엔 본부 건물. (자료사진)
정치·안보
"안보리 유럽 이사국, 30일 북한 미사일 관련 이사회 소집 요구"
유엔 안전보장이사회 유럽 이사국들이 북한 미사일 발사 문제를 논의하기 위해 오는 30일 회의 소집을 요구했습니다.
미국 뉴욕의 유엔 본부 건물. (자료사진)
정치·안보
"안보리 대북제재위 전문가패널, 북한 미사일 발사 조사 예정"
유엔 안보리 대북제재위원회 산하 전문가패널이 북한의 최근 미사일 발사에 대한 조사에 나섭니다. 안보리는 전문가패널의 임기 연장에 만장일치로 동의했습니다.
오택성
기자 오택성
2021.3.27 2:30 오전
조 바이든 미국 대통령이 지난달 4일 워싱턴 국무부 청사에서 미국 정부의 외교정책에 관해 연설했다. 카멀라 해리스 부통령(왼쪽)과 토니 블링컨 국무장관(오른쪽)이 배석했다.
정치·안보
바이든 행정부에서 달라진 북한 미사일 대응..."안보리 결의 위반, 제재위 소집"
북한의 단거리 탄도미사일 발사에 대한 바이든 행정부의 대응이 이전 행정부와 분명한 차이를 보이고 있습니다. 유엔 안보리 결의 위반임을 분명히 하고, 규탄한다는 입장을 밝혔는데, 다만 내용 면에선 절제됐다는 평가입니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.3.27 2:00 오전
조 바이든 미국 대통령이 25일 백악관에서 취임 후 첫 공식 기자회견을 했다.
정치·안보
바이든 대통령 "북한 긴장 고조 결정 시 대응할 것"…국무부 "미사일 발사 규탄"
조 바이든 미국 대통령은 북한이 긴장을 고조시키기로 결정한다면 대응이 있을 것이라고 말했습니다. 북한의 비핵화를 목표로 한 대북 외교에 준비돼 있다는 점도 분명히 했습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.3.26 4:45 오전
미국 뉴욕의 유엔 본부.
정치·안보
안보리, 북한 탄도미사일 발사 관련 대북제재위 소집
유엔 안전보장이사회가 북한의 미사일 발사 문제를 논의하기 위해 대북제재위원회를 26일 소집합니다. 유엔 주재 미국대표부 대변인은 미국 요청에 따라 안보리가 대북제재위원회를 소집한다고 밝혔습니다.
김영교
기자
김영교