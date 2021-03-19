정치·안보

블링컨 장관 "이르면 수 주 내 대북특별대표 임명"

기자 김영교
2021.3.19 3:00 오전
아시아 순방 중인 토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관이 언론과 인터뷰했다.
토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관은 이르면 수 주 내 대북특별대표를 임명할 수 있을 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 또 인도태평양 역내 4개국 협의체인 `쿼드’와 관련해 한국과 협력할 방법을 찾을 수 있을 것이라고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다. 

토니 블링컨 미 국무장관은 북한과의 핵 협상을 담당할 대북특별대표를 이르면 수 주 내 임명할 수 있을 것이라고 말했습니다.  

블링컨 장관은 한국을 방문 중인 18일 현지 `SBS’ 방송과의 인터뷰에서 바이든 행정부가 출범한 지 두 달이 된 상황에서 현재  고위급 자리를 채우기 위해 노력하고 있다며 이같이 밝혔습니다. 

[텍스트: 블링컨 장관] “Well, we’re, of course, just, what, about two months into the administration. We’re working very, very hard to fill the most senior positions, including envoys and ambassadors. And so I think you’ll see that in relatively short order in the weeks or certainly the months ahead.”

블링컨 장관은 앞으로 수 주 내, 확실하게는 몇 달 안에  대북특별대표가 임명될 것으로 생각한다고 말했습니다.

블링컨 장관은 북한 김정은 국무위원장의 여동생 김여정 노동당  부부장과 최선희 외무성 제1부상의 담화에 대해 묻는 질문에는,  북한에서 성명이 나온 것을 알고 있다고 대답했습니다. 

[텍스트: 블링컨 장관] “Well, I’m aware of the statements made by North Korea, but the statements I’m most interested in right now are the ones coming from our allies and partners to make sure that we have all of their views and perspectives as we undertake this review of our North Korea policy. So that’s what I’m focused on right now.”

그러나 현재 자신이 가장 관심을 갖고 있는 건 동맹과 협력국에서 나오는 성명이라며, 대북정책 검토를 진행하면서 동맹과 협력국의 관점을 제대로 파악하고 있도록 확실히 하려 한다고 말했습니다. 

또 북한에 대해 제재와 압박이 여전히 효과적이라고 생각하느냐는 질문에는 정책 검토 결과가 나오기 전에 앞서 말하고 싶지 않다면서, “우리가 열린 마음으로 정책 검토에 임하고 있다는 것은 말할 수 있다”고 강조했습니다. 

[텍스트: 블링컨 장관] “Well, I don’t want to get ahead of our review or the results of our review, but what I can tell you is we have a very open mind as we’re conducting the review.  We’re considering all different perspectives on the issue, especially the perspectives of our closest partners here in South Korea and Japan, but I don’t want to get ahead of the results.”

블링컨 장관은 북한 문제에 대해 각기 다른 관점을 모두 고려하고 있다며, 특히 역내 가장 가까운 협력국인 한국과 일본의 관점을 검토하고 있다고 설명했습니다. 

이밖에 블링컨 장관은 인도태평양 지역 내 미국과 일본, 인도, 호주 4개국이 참여하는 협의체인 '쿼드(Quad)’와 관련해 한국과 협력할 방법을 찾을 수 있을 것이라 말했습니다.
 
일본과 한국과의 삼자 협력과 마찬가지로 미국은 쿼드와 같은 비공식적인 역내 모임 몇 개에 참여하고 있으며, 한국의 신남방정책과 관련해 긴밀히 협력하고 있다는 설명입니다.

블링컨 장관은 쿼드와 관련해서도 한국과 협력해 일을 진행할 수 있는 방법을 찾을 수 있을 것으로 확신한다고 말했습니다. 

[텍스트: 블링컨 장관] “We’re also involved in a number of informal sub-regional gatherings like the Quad, like the trilateral cooperation with Japan and Korea. We’re working closely with Korea on its own strategy for the South. And I’m sure we’ll find ways to cooperate and do things with the Quad as well.”

블링컨 장관은 2차 세계대전 당시 일본군 위안부를 자발적 매춘부라고 주장한 미국 하버드대 교수 논문을 둘러싼 논란에 대해서는, 그 논문에 대해 알지 못하지만 여성에 대한 성 착취는 끔찍한 인권 침해라면서, 2차 세계대전 중 일본군에 의한 성 착취도 포함된다고 말했습니다. 

[텍스트: 블링컨 장관] “I’m not aware of the paper that you’re referring to, but what I can tell you is that we’ve long said that the sexual exploitation of women is an egregious violation of human rights, including by the Japanese military in World War II.”

블링컨 장관은 한국과 일본 사이에 역사적으로 어렵고 예민한 사안이 있는 것을 물론 인식하고 있다며, 미국은 과거나 지금이나 계속해서 미국의 가까운 친구이자 협력국인 한국과 일본이 화해의 정신으로 이 사안을 다루도록 노력하기를 권유해 왔다고 말했습니다. 

[텍스트: 블링컨 장관] “And of course, we recognize that there are very difficult and sensitive issues in the history between the two countries. We strongly encouraged in the past and continue to encourage our close friends and partners, Korea and Japan, to try to work through and address these issues in the spirit of reconciliation.  And at the same time, we’re also dealing with the challenges of today and the challenges of tomorrow. And so finding ways to cooperate, coordinate on those issues remains very important.”

한편 블링컨 장관은 한국 `KBS’ 방송과의 인터뷰에서 미국과 한국, 일본 세 나라가 북한 문제와 관련해 협력할 때가 특히 효과적이었다고 생각한다고 밝혔습니다. 

[텍스트: 블링컨 장관] “I think we were particularly effective when we’re all in close coordination on this issue, and that’s why we’ve been working with both countries, but also the three of us together as we’re doing this review.”

이 때문에 미국은 대북정책을 검토하면서 한국, 일본과 협력하고, 또 세 나라가 협력을 하는 것이라고, 블링컨 장관은 밝혔습니다. 

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.

