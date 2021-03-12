미 국무부 "블링컨 장관 첫 순방지 한국·일본, 동맹 복원 의지"

미국 국무부는 토니 블링컨 장관이 첫 해외 순방지로 한국과 일본을 택한 건 동맹 복원 의지를 표명한 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 중국에 대한 공동 대응도 이번 순방의 의제에 포함될 것이라고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

네드 프라이스 미 국무부 대변인은 토니 블링컨 국무장관이 한국과 일본을 첫 해외 순방지로 정한 건 바이든 행정부의 동맹 복원 의지를 밝힌 것이라고 말했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 11일 정례브리핑에서 블링컨 장관이 첫 순방지로 한국과 일본을 택한 이유를 묻는 질문에 이같이 대답했습니다.

블링컨 장관은 로이드 오스틴 국방장관과 함께 오는 15일~18일 일본과 한국을 잇따라 방문할 예정입니다.

프라이스 대변인은 지난 몇 년 간 한국, 일본과의 협력관계와 동맹이 어느 부분에서 약해지거나 긴장됐던 것은 부인할 수 없다고 지적했습니다.

이 때문에 조 바이든 대통령과 블링컨 장관, 오스틴 장관은 미국이 협력 관계와 동맹에 가치를 두고 있다는 것을 말과 행동으로 보여주겠다고 약속해 왔다고, 프라이스 대변인은 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “Now, it is undeniable that over the course of recent years these partnerships and alliances in some cases have atrophied, in some cases they have frayed. So, Secretary Blinken, President Biden, Secretary Austin, they have all made a commitment to show, and to demonstrate both in word and in deed that our partnerships and our alliances are, we attach the value to them. We say, we actually do. And I think that is what this first physical trip demonstrates.”

그같은 약속을 이번 첫 해외순방을 통해 행동으로 보여주려는 것이라는 설명입니다.

토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관이 오바마 행정부 시절인 지난 2016년 1월 국무부 부장관으로 한국 서울을 방문했다.

프라이스 대변인은 이어 “동맹과 협력국은 우리 힘의 핵심 원천이라는 것을 알고 있다”면서 “군에서는 우리의 협력국과 동맹을 `전력 승수’라고 부를 수도 있을 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인]“We know that our global system of alliances and partnerships is again a core source of strength. The military might call our partnerships and alliances force multipliers. We call them necessary, we call them imperative to achieve not only our interests, to stand up, not only for our values, but to achieve common interests, and to stand up for universal values and universal rights.”

외교적으로 동맹과 협력은 필요한 존재이며, 미국의 이익을 추구하고 가치를 세우는데 있어서 뿐 아니라 공동의 이익을 추구하고, 보편적 가치, 보편적 권리를 세워 일으키는데 있데서도 중요하다는 지적입니다.

프라이스 대변인은 또 미국은 한국과 일본 두 나라와 많은 공동의 이익과 가치를 공유하고 있다며, 중국에 대한 조율된 접근방식도 이번 순방 중 의제로 다뤄질 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “We have many common interests. We share many common values with these two partners, you mentioned, China, and of course, a coordinated approach to China is one of the elements that will be on the agenda in both countries. China, at the same time, is not going to dominate the agenda. We have a lot of business. We have a lot of challenges, we have a lot of opportunities to address with these close treaty allies and it's precisely why Secretary Blinken is traveling there so early in the administration to begin those discussions.”

하지만 중국이 의제를 모두 차지하지는 않을 것이며 “두 가까운 조약동맹국들과 다룰 많은 도전 과제와 기회가 있고, 이 때문에 블링컨 장관이 행정부 초기에 이런 논의들을 시작하기 위해 방문하는 것”이라고, 프라이스 대변인은 밝혔습니다.

한편 프라이스 대변인은 미국과 일본, 인도, 호주 네 나라가 참여하는 `쿼드’는 어떤 하나의 위협이나 문제에 초점을 맞추기 위한 것은 아니라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “It was established, not to counter one single threat or to focus on one single issue but it was really established and certainly how we seek to showcase what democracies can deliver together, both for our own populations and for the broader world.”

쿼드에 속한 민주주의 국가들이 자국뿐 아니라 더 넓은 세계에 있어서 어떤 일을 이뤄낼 수 있을지를 보려는 것이라는 겁니다.

[녹취: 프라이스 대변인] “I would dissuade you from the idea that the Quad is focused again on any single issue to include China, it's not of course maritime security is a key focus of the Quad, but it is a grouping that is predicated on shared interests.”

프라이스 대변인은 쿼드는 중국이 포함된 하나의 사안에 초점을 맞추는 것이 아니며, 해양안보가 주된 초점인 것은 맞지만 쿼드는 공동의 이익에 근거해 세워진 것이라고 강조했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.