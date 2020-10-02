미 군비통제 대통령 특사 "한국 등 역내 국가들, 중국 핵 위협 심각하게 인식해야"

미국의 군비통제 담당 대통령 특사가 한국 등 역내 국가들이 중국의 핵 위협을 심각하게 받아들여야 한다고 강조했습니다. 이에 대응하기 위해서 역내 중거리 미사일 실전배치를 위한 개발에 속도를 올리고 있다고 밝혔습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

마셜 빌링슬리 미 국무부 군비통제 대통령 특사는 1일 중국이 비밀리에 핵과 미사일로 무장하고 있는 상황에 대해 한국과 일본, 베트남 세 나라가 미국과 명확히 이해를 공유해야 한다고 말했습니다.

일본, 한국에 이어 베트남을 방문한 빌링슬리 특사는 이날 하노이에서 가진 전화 기자회견에서 이번 순방의 목적도 바로 그것이라고 말했습니다.

빌링슬리 미 대통령 특사 “일본, 한국, 베트남에 중국의 핵 위협 상기”

“중국 때문에 전 세계 바이러스 확산…군축협상 회피 핑계, 매우 터무니 없다”

빌링슬리 특사는 중국이 군축 협상 테이블에 나오는 것은 법적 의무라며, 신종 코로나 핑계를 대면서 대면 만남을 피하고 있는 상황은 대단히 터무니 없는 일이라고 비판했습니다

[녹취 :빌링슬리 특사] “So when we ask them to sit down at the table to negotiate, that is not a request. That is a legal obligation they have… To make such spurious excuses such as they can't meet face to face because of the Coronavirus, which is highly ironic given what the Communist Party in China did to spread that virus to the rest of the world. And I find it Absolutely Outrageous that they are now hiding behind that as an excuse not to negotiate… You are not going to talk about nuclear weapons issues over Zoom. And so it's important that we have these discussions in a timely fashion”

바이러스의 세계적 확산을 놓고 중국 공산당이 한 일을 생각하면 매우 모순적이라는 설명입니다.

빌링슬리 특사는 핵 문제를 화상회의로 논의할 수는 없다며, 아울러 적시에 논의하는 것도 중요하다고 덧붙였습니다.

미 중거리 미시일 역내 배치 후보지 두고 “언급 못한다”

“매우 빠른 속도로 개발 중…중국의 깡패질 허용 안해”

빌링슬리 특사는 미국이 개발 중인 중거리미사일의 유력 후보지로 일본을 검토 중인지, 이와 관련한 논의가 순방 중에 진행됐는지 묻는 질문에, 우선 중거리 핵전력 조약(INF) 준수가 더 이상 미국이 추구하고 있는 국방전략이 아니라는 점을 명확히 하고 싶다고 말했습니다.

INF조약은 1987년 미국과 소련이 사거리 500~5500km인 중거리 핵전력을 폐기하기로 합의한 조약으로, 미국은 러시아가 그동안 이를 준수하지 않고, 중국은 당초 협정국이 아니라는 점을 악용해 대량 실전배치하고 있다는 이유를 들어 지난해 탈퇴했습니다.

빌링슬리 특사도 이 같은 불합리함을 지적하면서 특히 중국은 30여년 동안 13개 종류의 중거리 탄도, 순항 미사일 2000여기 이상을 실전배치해왔다고 말했습니다.

순항 미사일을 갖춘 중국 해군 호위함. (자료사진)

하지만 미국은 INF 조약을 준수해왔기 때문에 아직 보유하고 있지 않다며, 다시 이 같은 역량을 획득하고 실전배치하기 위해 현재 매우 빠른 속도로 움직이고 있다고 소개했습니다.

[녹취 :빌링슬리 특사] “We are in the process of developing these kinds of capabilities and our industrial base and our capabilities are moving very, very fast. I'm not going to comment on specifics regarding either the capabilities of the missile systems that we will possess and deploy, nor am I able to comment about where we might wish to base or rotate such capabilities. But suffice to say, we will not allow China to use its missiles, ballistic or cruise missiles or nuclear tips or conventional to threaten US forces to threaten or intimidate the United States Navy, or to bully our friends and our allies. And we are all committed to working together to achieve that…. Every country has to make its own decisions on the right mixture of defensive capabilities. But in the case of United States and the capabilities that our allies are pursuing, these are fundamentally defensive in their characters.”

빌링슬리 특사는 곧 실전배치하게 될 복수의 중거리 미사일들의 구체적인 역량과 미국이 희망하는 순환 배치장소에 대해서는 언급하지 못한다고 말했습니다.

그러나 분명히 말할 수 있는 것은 중국이 핵 탑재용이나 재래식 미사일들을 통해 역내 미군과 동맹들을 겨냥한 깡패질(Bullying)을 벌이는 상황을 허용하지 않을 것이라고 강조했습니다.

“북핵 협상 상황 언급 삼가…특정정권들, 핵무기 깡패질 추구 중”

한편 빌링슬리 특사는 북한이 핵 개발을 지속하고 있는 상황에서 중국과 러시아를 최대위협으로 간주하는 미국의 전략 변화가 오히려 북한의 위험성을 간과하는 결과를 야기할 수 있다는 비판을 어떻게 보는지 묻는 VOA의 질문에, 미국 대북정책의 세부상황과 관련해서는 언급하지 않겠다고 말했습니다.

[녹취 :빌링슬리 특사] “An excellent question. I'm not going to comment on the specifics of North Korea policy. But you raise an important point, which is that the world faces a number of significant challenges with regard to nuclear weapons and the role that certain regimes see nuclear weapons in facilitating their aggressive and bullying behavior. In the case of China, We're talking about a dangerous revisionist power that is engaged, as I've said in a secretive nuclear weapons build up and a massive missile production program…and is an area that I believe all the nations with whom we have discussed, understand the gravity of the situation”

다만 세계는 현재 특정 정권들이 핵무기를 통해 도발적인 깡패질을 촉진하려고 시도하는 복수의 중대한 도전들에 직면해 있다고 말했습니다.

“중국은 매우 위험한 수정주의 패권국…한국 등 중대성 이해할 것”

이어 중국을 다시 거론하며, 남중국해의 무기화, 홍콩반환 협정위배, 위구르인의 인권 탄압 등을 자행하는 매우 위험한 수정주의 패권국가라는 점에서 이번 순방에서 논의를 진행한 각 나라들이 상황의 중대성을 이해하고 있으리라고 믿는다고 덧붙였습니다.

한편, 이날 회견에 함께 참석한 토머스 부셰 미 전략사령부 부사령관은 단순히 미국과 베트남, 미국과 한국, 미국과 일본이 어떻게 대처하고 있는지를 넘어서 중국이 군축협상에 나오도록 전 세계가 단결해야 할 때라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.