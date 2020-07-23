비건 "북한 비핵화, 미-중 협력 사안 중 하나"

스티븐 비건 미 국무부 부장관 겸 대북특별대표는 북한 비핵화가 미국과 중국이 협력할 수 있는 국제적인 사안 중 하나라고 말했습니다. 또한 미한동맹이 북한 문제뿐만 아니라 중국 문제에 있어서도 매우 중요하다고 강조했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

Text 비건 국무부 부장관 겸 대북특별대표는 22일 상원 외교위원회에서 ‘중국과의 효과적인 경쟁 증진”을 주제로 열린 청문회에서, 중국이 미국과 협력을 시작할 수 있는 국제적인 사안 중 하나로 북한 비핵화를 꼽았습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “A denuclearized North Korea that ensures peace and stability for all who live on the Korean peninsula… I wouldn't say that they're completely faithful in fulfilling their responsibilities under the international sanctions regime.”

북한의 비핵화는 한반도에 사는 모든 사람들을 위한 평화와 안정을 보장할 중요한 사안이지만, 중국이 국제사회가 북한에 대해 취한 제재 하에서 책임을 다하고 완전히 충실하게 이행하고 있다고는 말할 수 없다는 겁니다.

비건 부장관은 하지만 북한과 관련해서 중국과 정기적으로 논의하고 있으며, 북한의 비핵화는 미국과 중국이 협력을 할 수 있는 중요한 분야라고 말했습니다.

비건 부장관은 청문회에 앞서 제출한 서면 진술서에서, “북한의 대량살상무기와 탄도미사일 프로그램은 한반도의 평화와 안정이라는 우리가 공유하는 전략적 이익을 약화시킨다”고 밝혔습니다.

이어 중국은 북한의 비핵화 문제를 해결하는데 있어서 선호하는 접근 방식이 외교라는데 동의한다고 말했습니다.

[비건 부장관] “North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs undermine our shared strategic interest in peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. China agrees that diplomacy is the preferred approach to resolving the issue of North Korea’s denuclearization.”

그러면서 구속력 있는 제재를 집행하고 제재 회피를 막는데 있어서 중국이 할 수 있는 일이 많기 때문에 미국은 이 문제와 관련해 중국과 계속해서 관여해 갈 것이라고 말했습니다.

[비건 부장관] "While there is much more China could do to enforce binding sanctions and prevent sanctions evasion – and we will continue to engage the Chinese on that issue.”

비건 부장관은 또 중국이 북한과의 무역을 급격히 줄이고 북한 정권이 한반도에 사는 모든 사람들에게 평화와 번영을 가져올 수 있는 외교적 과정으로 미국과 관여하도록 촉구하는 노력을 해 왔다는 점도 적시했습니다.

[ 비건 부장관] “China has also drastically reduced trade with North Korea and has made efforts to urge North Korea to engage with the United States on a diplomatic process to bring peace and prosperity to all who live on the Korean Peninsula.”

비건 부장관은 또 이날 청문회에서, 미국이 중국과 경쟁을 벌이는데 있어서 미국과 한국의 동맹이 중요한 역할을 한다고 말했습니다.

비건 부장관은 최근 주한미군 감축설이 제기되고 있는 것과 관련한 질문을 받고 미국의 인도태평양 지역 내 전략에 있어서 미한동맹의 중요성을 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “In general, the US Alliance on the Korean peninsula plays an incredibly important role in anchoring our strategic interests in the region, not only in relation to North Korea but also potentially in relation to the challenges that could emanate from the People's Republic of China.”

전반적으로 한반도에서 미국 동맹은 북한과 관련해서 뿐 아니라, 잠재적으로 중화인민공화국에서 나올 수 있는 도전과 관련해서도 역내에서 미국의 전략적 이익을 고정시키는데 매우 중요한 역할을 한다는 겁니다.

최근 일각에서 주한미군 감축설이 제기되고 있는 것과 관련해서는 전날 마크 에스퍼 국방장관의 발언 내용을 언급했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “The Secretary defense actually made some public remarks yesterday, addressing the exercise that they've been going through and looking at force structure in South Korea, and other places around the world, but also was quite emphatic that he has made no recommendation to the President or presented no particular proposal to reduce troops.”

국방장관이 그동안 진행해 온 훈련과 한국과 세계 다른 지역의 미군 구조와 관련해 공개발언을 하면서 대통령에 군을 감축하자는 내용의 권고나 제안을 하지 않았다는 것을 강조했다는 겁니다.

비건 부장관은 그러면서 미국과 한국 양국은 동맹에 활기를 불어넣어야 한다는 것에 합의하고 있고, 방위비 분담금 해결이 그것에 도움이 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “I think what we need to do with the Alliance is subtle. The issue of burden sharing, and how we how we fund the Alliance, and then have also at the same time a strategic discussion to create a sustainable footing for that Alliance for the next 75 years, if we were able to do so, I think, a substantial presence in that region would strongly advance America's security interests in East Asia.”

비건 부장관은 미국이 동맹과 관련해 해야 할 일은 미세한 것이라면서, 방위비 분담금 문제, 그리고 동맹에 자금을 대는 방안과 동시에 향후 75년 동맹의 지속적인 토대를 만들어 가기 위한 전략적 논의를 할 수 있다면, 역내 상당한 주둔이 동아시아에서 미국의 안보를 강력히 진전시킬 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.