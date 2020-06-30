비건 “대선 이전 미북정상회담 어려워...대화의 창 여전히 열려있어”

스티븐 비건 미국 국무부 부장관 겸 대북특별대표는 미국 대통령선거가 실시되는 오는 11월 이전 미-북 정상회담은 어려워 보인다고 말했습니다. 비건 부장관은 또 북한과의 대화의 창은 여전히 열려 있다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

스티븐 비건 미 국무부 부장관 겸 대북특별대표는 29일 오는 11월 실시되는 미국 대선 전에 미국과 북한이 추가로 정상회담을 열 가능성은 없어 보인다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “I think it's probably unlikely between now and in the US election.”

비건 부장관은 이날 독일마샬기금(GMF)이 벨기에서 개최한 인터넷 화상간담회에서 가까운 장래에 미-북 정상회담이 또 열릴 수 있는지 묻는 질문에 이같이 대답했습니다.

비건 부장관은 “남아 있는 시간과 신종 코로나바이러스가 전 세계에 미친 어려움으로 인해 (미-북 양측이) 직접 대면해 국제적인 정상회담을 할 수 있는 환경을 상상하기 어렵다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “In the time remaining and with the wet blanket the COVID-19 has put over the entire world, it's hard to envision circumstances where we could do in-person international summit, but certainly engagement between the two sides, and that we're prepared to do so.”

하지만 비건 부장관은 북한과의 대화에 대해 미국은 분명히 준비가 돼 있다고 강조했습니다.

비건 부장관은 또 북한과 합의에 이르는 것은 미국에게만 달린 게 아니라 북한에도 달린 문제라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “Getting a deal in North Korea is going to depend upon the North Koreans, not just us. We've laid out a quite a robust and detailed plan that if the North Koreans would engage with us in negotiation we can make progress very quickly.”

미국은 이미 꽤 탄탄하고 세부적인 계획을 내놓았으며, 북한이 미국과 협상에 임하기만 한다면 매우 빨리 진전을 이룰 수 있다는 겁니다.

비건 부장관은 또 미국의 목표는 여전히 ‘한반도의 최종적이고 완전한 비핵화’라면서, 북한은 확실히 핵무기를 만들기 위한 물질을 상당히 보유하고 있으며, 공개적으로 추산됐듯이 많은 핵무기를 갖고 있을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “Our goal remains the final and complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. North Korea certainly has a substantial supply of nuclear material, bombs creating material, likely to many public estimates, a number of weapons as well. And our challenge throughout this process has been North Korea's unwillingness to cease those activities in order to allow a diplomatic process to move forward.”

비건 부장관은 미국 협상팀이 직면한 도전과제는 북한이 외교적 진전을 이루기 위해 이런 활동을 중단할 용의가 없다는 점이라고 지적했습니다.

이어, 미국은 한반도의 모든 사람들을 위해 훨씬 더 밝은 미래가 있을 것으로 믿고 있다면서, 한반도는 러시아와 중국, 일본 그리고 세계 다른 나라들에도 중요하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “We do believe there is a much brighter future available on the Korean peninsula for all the people. The Korean Peninsula also would be very important to Russia, China, Japan, and a number of other countries around the world, but ultimately hinges upon whether or not North Korean government is prepared to sit down and discuss substantive steps that will get us there.”

문제는 궁극적으로 북한 정부가 마주 앉아서 밝은 미래에 도달할 수 있는 실질적인 조치를 논의할 준비가 돼 있는지 여부에 달려 있다는 겁니다.

비건 부장관은 지금까지 대북 협상 실무 책임자로서 느낀 점은 북한 측 협상 대표들이 정부를 대표해 결정을 내릴 권한을 갖고

있지 않다는 점이었다며, 그것이 근본적인 어려움이었다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “So far, as the lead negotiator I will tell you that I have felt repeatedly that negotiators put across from us, that simply don't have the authority to make those decisions on behalf of their government, that's a fundamental challenge. In fact, in the run up to the Hanoi summit, the North Korean negotiators were largely prohibited from discussing matters related to the nuclear weapons at all. They saved that all for the summit meeting itself between the two leaders, and the result that came from that summit was somewhat predictable on that basis.”

사실, 하노이 정상회담까지도 북한 측 대표들은 대체로 핵무기와 관련한 사안을 논의하는 것이 전혀 금지돼 있었다는 겁니다.

그런 논의를 두 정상의 만남이 있을 때까지 다루지 않다 보니 정상회담의 결과는 어느 정도 예상된 것이었다는 설명입니다.

비건 부장관은 이후 북한과 추가 대화가 있었고 지난해 말 유럽에서도 회담이 있었지만, 그 자리도 미국이 양측의 관심 사안을 진전시키기 위한 실질적인 계획을 설명하는 것에 그쳤다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “We've had subsequent meetings I hosted one hosted late last year in Europe, where again, the discussion was largely us describing a substantial plan to move forward on all the issues of concern to both us and the North Koreans, but we haven't been able to get them to engage in political level. We were puzzled as to why, because the hardship in North Korea is palpable. In fact, very likely by open estimates that the North Korean economy is going to take an even more substantial step backwards than it has in previous years.”

미국 협상단은 북한이 어려움을 겪고 있는 것이 명백하고, 여러 공개 자료에서도 북한 경제가 지난 몇 년 보다 더 후퇴할 것이라는 추정이 나오는 상황에서 북한이 왜 그런 태도를 취하는지 이해할 수 없었다는 겁니다.

비건 부장관은 북한 정권에 대한 압박은 엄청나다며, 하지만 북한 정권은 여전히 자원을 군사적 역량에 쓰는데 우선순위를 두고 있다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “So the pressures are immense on the regime and the regime continues to prioritize expenditure of its resources on its military capabilities.

비건 부장관은 그에 대응해 미국은 완전한 억지력을 유지해야 하며, 현재도 유지하고 있고 앞으로도 그럴 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “So that also is going to require us to maintain full deterrence, which we will and we do, I don't think anybody doubts that, and continue to leave the door open to diplomacy, we believe there's still time for the United States and North Korea that makes substantial progress in the direction that we believe that both sides want to go.”

비건 부장관은 동시에 외교의 문은 열려있다며, 미국과 북한이 가기 원하고 있다고 믿는 방향으로 실질적 진전을 이루는데는 아직 시간이 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.