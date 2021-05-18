"인권은 미국을 정의하는 가치…바이든 행정부, 북한 인권 문제 제기할 의무"

미국의 전문가들은 인권은 미국을 정의하는 가치라며, 바이든 행정부가 북한 인권 문제에 대해 목소리를 내는 것을 지지했습니다. 또 미국 정부는 의회로부터 북한의 인권 상황에 대해 문제 제기를 할 의무를 부여 받았다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

로버트 킹 전 미국 국무부 북한인권특사는 17일 VOA와의 전화통화에서 인권은 미국이 중시하는 가치라면서, 미국은 이런 가치로 정의되는 나라라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “The United States is a country where values are important. And we do have a commitment towards these values these are the basis of what the United States was built upon.”

킹 전 특사는 미국은 가치가 중요한 나라라며, 미국은 이런 가치를 향해 전념하려는 의지가 있으며 이는 미국 건국의 토대라고 말했습니다.

앞서 문정인 전 한국 대통령 외교안보특보는 서울에서 열린 한 심포지엄에서 미 행정부 내에 “북한 문제에 관해 가치를 강조하는 관리들이 상당히 많이 포진돼 있다”며 “부차관보급 이상에서는 상당히 강경 기류가 있다”고 말했습니다.

이에 대해 킹 전 특사는 미국의 외교관들은 미국의 가치에 기반을 둔 외교정책을 추구하고 있는 것이라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 킹 전 특사] “And our commitment to freedom of speech and our commitment to respect in terms of international relations and so forth, is very much part of what defines the United States. And to say that we should conduct a policy that is totally devoid of values, strikes me as a very strange thing for a government official to say.”

표현의 자유와 같은 권리에 대한 미국의 의지, 그리고 이를 국제관계에서 추구하는 것은 바로 미국을 정의하는 것라는 설명입니다.

킹 전 특사는 만약 미국 정부 관계자가 미국이 이런 가치가 제외된 정책을 추구한다고 말한다면 매우 기이하게 느껴질 것이라고 말했습니다.

대니엘 스나이더 미 스탠포드대 연구원은 바이든 행정부가 북한인권특사 임명을 계획하는 등 북한 인권 문제에 대해 계속 목소리를 내는 것은 미 의회에 의해 주어진 의무라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 스나이더 연구원] “The United States has a mandated position on human rights in North Korea, mandated by Congress. And I think that it's been very important to continuously, and without hesitation, raise these issues, and more importantly give some exposure to the everybody else that's much about talking to the North Koreans but to making everybody aware of the really awful conditions that prevail within North Korea”

스나이더 연구원은 미국이 지속적으로 주저없이 이 문제를 제기하는 것은 매우 중요하다며, 북한 주민뿐 아니라 다른 사람들에게도 북한에서 자행되는 끔찍한 인권 유린에 대해 알려야 하기 때문이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 스나이더 연구원] “I'm sure that someday there will be a reckoning, about this issue about those who stood up for the people who have been oppressed in North Korea and those who haven't.”

스나이더 연구원은 언젠가 북한에서 억압 받는 이들을 위해 일어선 사람들과 그렇지 않은 사람들에 대해 심판이 있을 것이라고 말했습니다.

로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보도 미국에는 북한의 인권 상황을 논의해야 할 의무가 법으로 규정돼 있다는 점을 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 코헨 전 부차관보] “There's legislation in the United States, having to do with human rights in North Korea, you know, for the Congress, for the American people, for the Biden administration, to believe in to consider credible discussions with North Korea…The US Congress, the American people and the Biden Administration will find it difficult to normalize relations with North Korea if it takes no steps to relax information controls and ease the oppression of its people.”

코헨 전 부차관보는 미 의회와 미국 국민, 바이든 행정부는 북한이 정보통제를 완화하고 주민들에 대한 억압을 풀지 않는 한 북한과 관계를 정상화하기 어려운 것으로 판단할 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 그러면서, 바이든 행정부는 북한이 인권 문제에 대해 논의할 준비가 돼 있어야 안보나 제재와 관련해서도 합의를 이룰 가능성이 더 높다는 것을 분명히 보여야 한다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.