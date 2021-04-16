백악관 "미한 정상회담 5월 워싱턴 개최…'북한 비핵화' 표현 지나친 해석 말아야"

조 바이든 대통령과 문재인 한국 대통령의 첫 정상회담이 다음달 후반기에 워싱턴에서 열린다고 백악관이 발표했습니다. ‘한반도 비핵화’와 ‘북한의 비핵화’라는 표현의 차이에 대해선 지나친 해석을 경계했습니다. 이조은 기자가 보도합니다.

젠 사키 백악관 대변인은 15일 “바이든 대통령은 5월 후반기에 문재인 한국 대통령을 백악관에서 맞이하길 고대하고 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취:사키 대변인] “President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Moon of the Republic of Korea to the White House in the second half of May. We're still finalizing the date for that. But this visit, following the recent two plus two visit to Seoul by Secretaries Blinken and Austin, and the national security advisors trilateral meeting in Annapolis will highlight the iron clad US South Korea alliance, and the long standing ties and friendships between the people of our two countries.”

사키 대변인은 이날 정례브리핑에서 이 같이 말하며, 문재인 대통령의 방미 날짜는 아직 조율 중이라고 덧붙였습니다.

이어 토니 블링컨 국무장관과 로이드 오스틴 국방장관이 최근 한국을 방문해 가진 ‘2+2’ 회담과 미국 메릴랜드주 애나폴리스에서 열린 (미-한-일) 3국 안보실장 회의에 이은 문 대통령의 이번 방문은 “철통같은 미-한 동맹과 양국 국민 간 오랜 유대와 우정을 강조할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

사키 대변인은 ‘바이든 행정부가 북한과의 대화 재개를 위한 일부 추가 조치를 취했는지, 그리고 이것이 문재인 대통령과의 대화의 일부가 될 것이냐’는 질문에 북한의 비핵화가 목표임을 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취:사키 대변인] “There's been an ongoing review, of course, of the approach and the steps forward here. Of course, our objective is a denuclearized North Korea. That remains our focus, but I don't have anything more about the review to read out.”

지난 2일 제이크 설리번 미 백악관 국가안보보좌관(가운데)과 기타무라 시게루 일본 국가안보국장(왼쪽), 서훈 한국 청와대 안보실장이 3국 안보실장 회의를 위해 2일 미 해군사관학교에서 만났다. 사진=백악관 국가안보회의 트위터

북한에 대한 접근 방식과 향후 나아갈 단계들에 검토가 여전히 진행 중이라는 겁니다.

사키 대변인은 “우리의 목표는 북한의 비핵화”라며, 여전히 그 문제에 집중하고 있지만 대북정책 검토에 대해서는 추가로 말할 것이 없다고 말했습니다.

이어 “우리 목표의 중요한 부분은 역내 파트너, 동맹국들과 긴밀히 협력해 북한의 비핵화에 대한 우리의 접근법을 취하는 것”이라며 “한국과 일본은 우리의 중요한 역내 파트너”라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취:사키 대변인] “It's an important part of our objective is to take our approach, and approach, the denuclearization of the North Korean Peninsula in close coordination with our partners and allies in the region and certainly, South Korea and Japan are two of our important partners in the region.

미국이 ‘북한의 비핵화’라는 표현을 사용한 것과 관련해선 지나친 해석을 경계했습니다.

[녹취:사키 대변인] “I wouldn't overthink this, to be honest but because we sometimes say one and we sometimes say the other. But we understand the intentions of the North Korean leadership are ones that we have concerns about, and that certainly has a factor.”

사키 대변인은 ‘북한의 비핵화라는 표현을 썼는데, 한반도 전체의 비핵화라는 미국의 정책과 관련해 한국의 비핵화는 더 이상 (북한과의) 장기 협상의 일부가 아닌 것으로 행정부의 입장이 바뀐 것이냐’는 질문에 이 같이 말하며, 때론 표현을 바꿔가며 말하기도 한다고 설명했습니다.

그러면서도 “북한 지도부의 의도가 우리가 우려하고 있는 것임을 우리는 이해하고 있다”며, “확실히 그것이 하나의 요인”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

한편 사키 대변인은 16일 열리는 미-일 정상회담과 관련해선, 북한의 비핵화도 의제에 포함될 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취:사키 대변인] “I will say that, of course, our approach to China, and our shared coordination and cooperation on that front will be part of the discussion. as will our joint commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea.

사키 대변인은 “중국에 대한 우리의 접근법과 이 사안에 대한 (미-일 간) 공유된 공조와 협력은 물론 북한의 비핵화에 대한 양국 공동의 공약도 논의의 일부가 될 것”이라고 말했습니다.

이어 “안보는 (미-일 정상회담의) 중요한 사안이 될 것이고,역내 안보도 마찬가지”라고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 이조은입니다.