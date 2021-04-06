미 전문가들 "바이든 행정부 단계적 비핵화 추진할 듯...문제는 북한의 대화 거부"

바이든 행정부가 북한 비핵화와 관련해 단계적 해법을 추진할 것으로 보인다고, 지난주 미한일 3국 안보실장 회의를 지켜본 미국 전문가들이 예상했습니다. 미북 대화가 이뤄지지 않을 경우, 한국. 일본과의 공조를 통한 대북 억제가 필수적이라는 지적도 나왔습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 국가안보회의 대량살상무기 조정관은 5일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 제이크 설리번 미 국가안보보좌관과 기타무라 시게루 일본 국가안보국장, 서훈 한국 청와대 안보실장이 지난주 미국 워싱턴 근교에서 만난 것과 관련해 미국의 대북정책 검토에 관해 일종의 ‘협의’를 한 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “It sounded like it was a consultation. So I assume that Jake Sullivan provided some briefing on the US policy review on North Korea. And just from the language of the communique, it sounds like there were no violent disagreements. It communicates obviously written, so it covers every country's interests, including abductees for the Japanese and family reunion for South Korea. So I think it's a little hard to tell how much substance was discussed.”

설리번 보좌관이 미국의 정책 검토와 관련해 한국과 일본 측에 설명을 한 것으로 추정되며, 3자 회의 후 나온 자료를 봤을 때 미국과 한국, 일본 사이에 극심한 불협화음은 없었던 것으로 보인다는 겁니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 3자 회의에서 일본인 납북자 문제와 한국의 이산가족 문제 등을 포함한 일본과 한국의 이익에도 관련이 있는 모든 문제들이 다뤄졌을 것이라면서, 하지만 실질적인 내용이 얼마나 다뤄졌을지는 알 수 없다고 덧붙였습니다.

그러나 바이든 행정부가 어떤 형태로든 북한에 대해 외교적 전략을 추구할 것으로 예상된다고 세이모어 전 조정관은 말했습니다. 그것만이 현재 합리적인 선택이기 때문이라는 겁니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “But I thought all along that the Biden administration will most likely decide to pursue some kind of a diplomatic strategy with North Korea, only because that's the only option that makes any sense. I mean obviously using military force is no longer possible, because of the damage it would cause if there was a general conflict, and using sanctions pressure by itself, I think, has really become a pretty empty threat since China's no longer cooperating with the UN Security Council resolutions. So the only option that's really available is some kind of step-by-step effort to try to negotiate practical measures to constrain North Korea's nuclear and missile program.”

한반도에서 일반적인 충돌이 일어났을 경우 군사적 힘을 사용하게 되면 그로 인해 일어날 막대한 피해가 우려되고, 또 제재 자체만을 강조할 경우, 중국이 유엔 안보리 결의 이행에 협력을 하고 있지 않기 때문에 공허한 위협으로 그칠 수 있다는 설명입니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 그렇기 때문에 현실적으로 남아있는 선택지는 북한의 핵과 미사일 프로그램을 제어하기 위한 실용적인 방안을 협상할 수 있는 단계적 노력 밖에 남아있지 않다고 말했습니다.

미 국방부 산하 국방정보국(DIA) 분석관과 국방부 선임 동북아 정보분석관을 지낸 브루스 벡톨 앤젤로주립대 교수도 바이든 행정부가 북한과 대화에 들어갈 경우 단계적 해법을 추진하는 방향을 모색할 것으로 예상했습니다.

[녹취: 벡톨 교수] “My sense is that the Biden administration is leaning towards a step-by-step process when they get back to talking to North Korea. And part of that step-by-step process would be a tit-for-tat approach, you know, North Korea does this and we ease this sanction, North Korea does this and we do this. And that might be something that the South Koreans agreed to, because that actually gives a hope of easing sanctions for legitimate concessions by the North Koreans.”

이런 단계적 과정에서 ‘주고 받기’식 접근을 취할 것이며, 북한이 비핵화의 어떤 과정을 진행했을 경우 미국이 어느 정도 제재 완화를 해주는 방식이 포함될 것이라는 겁니다.

이는 북한이 합당한 양보를 했을 때 제재를 완화해 줄 수 있다는 희망을 주는 것이기에 한국도 동의할 것이라는 설명입니다.

애틀랜틱카운슬의 로버트 매닝 선임연구원은 바이든 행정부가 외교에 열려있기는 하겠지만, 문제는 북한의 자세라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 매닝 연구원] “Biden will be open to diplomacy. Remember that the Biden administration spent almost a month, trying to communicate with North Koreans. They refused. So, I think there'll be an openness to talks. It's really up to North Korea.”

바이든 행정부가 거의 한달 동안 북한 정권과 소통하기 위해 노력했지만 북한이 거절을 했다는 겁니다.

매닝 연구원은 그렇기 때문에 바이든 행정부가 대화에 열려 있기는 하겠지만 실제 대화가 이뤄질지는 북한에 달려있다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 북한과의 외교가 많은 기회를 주지 못하는 상황에서 미국과 한국, 일본 간의 공조는 필수적이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 매닝 연구원] “Diplomacy with North Korea doesn't offer a lot of opportunities right now…North Korea seems committed to building a more sophisticated nuclear arsenal and that's going to require strengthening deterrence and central to that is stepping up, updating deterrence to meet this threat, and central to that is US-Korean-Japan trilateral cooperation on a whole range of other areas from joint exercises to joint development to joint consultation on extended deterrence.”

북한이 더 수준 높은 핵 무기를 개발하는데 전념하는 상황에서 억제력을 높이는 것을 필수적이며, 여기에는 미국과 한국, 일본의 삼각 공조가 빠질 수 없다는 겁니다.

매닝 연구원은 이같은 삼각 공조에는 연합 훈련에서부터 억제력 확대에 대한 공동 개발과 공동 협의가 포함된다고 말했습니다.

VOA 김영교입니다.