고개 드는 6자회담 재개론…"다자압박 이점, 효율성 떨어져"

미국 정부가 새로운 대북 전략을 추진하겠다고 밝히면서 워싱턴에서 6자회담 등 다자적 접근법이 다시 거론되고 있습니다. 동맹의 이해가 반영되는 다자 압박이라는 이점도 제기되지만, 효율성이 떨어지는 실패한 카드일 뿐이라는 비판도 여전합니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

미 당국자와 전문가들 사이에서 6자회담 등 과거의 비핵화 협상 방식에 대한 분석과 논의가 점차 활발해지고 있습니다.

미국 새 행정부가 들어서면서 트럼프 전 대통령이 추진했던 양자 차원의 미-북 협상과 정상 간 ‘톱다운’ 방식을 지양하고 주변국과의 공조에 더 무게를 둘 것이라는 예측과 맞물립니다.

앞서 시드니 사일러 미 국가정보위원회 북한담당관은 지난 22일 미국 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)가 개최한 화상 토론회에서 “6자회담 같은 다자적 방식이 북한 문제의 해법이 될 수 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

물론, 이미 실패를 거듭한 협상 해법은 참가국 숫자를 달리하는 당사국 간 대화의 규모와 형식이 아니라 북한의 비핵화 의지에 달렸다는 데 이견은 없습니다.

조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 미국 차석대표는 “북한이 (대화 제의에) 반응하면서 미국 측과 만나 핵 프로그램과 최종적으로는 제재 완화와 관계 정상화 문제를 논의하겠다는 의지를 보이는 것이 가장 중요하다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 미국 차석대표] “Obviously my personal view is that North Korea has to respond and and some willingness to meet with the American counterparts, talk about issues related to the nuclear program and, eventually, lifting sanctions and normalizing relations. So there needs to be a willingness on the part of North Korea to engage...I think North Korea has made it clear, going back to 2009, 2010 that they were not interested in returning to a six party process. I personally think that's important; if North Korea is not prepared to talk to anyone but the United States, it's pretty hard to convince them otherwise.”

“이미 6자회담 복귀에 관심이 없다고 밝힌 북한이 미국 이외에 누구와도 마주앉지 않으려고 하면 다른 방식을 설득하기 어려운 게 현실”이라는 설명입니다.

그러면서도 “6자회담은 2005년 9.19 공동성명을 도출하는 등 성공 사례가 있고 한국, 일본, 중국, 러시아 모두 북한 문제에 이해가 걸려있는 만큼, 대화가 재개된다면 6자회담과 같은 다자적 접근으로 점차 옮겨가는 것이 바람직하다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 미국 차석대표] “We did have some success with the joint statement in September, 2005. I mean South Korea and Japan certainly are invested in issues related to North Korea as China and Russia, of course…I do think eventually moving into a more multi party approach like the six party process, I think, makes sense.”

다만 “북한이 미국과의 양자회담만을 원하고 한국, 일본, 중국, 러시아도 미국의 회담 주도 역할을 받아들인다면, 당사국들의 견해가 반영되고 개방성과 투명성이 보장되는 한 양자회담도 선택지가 될 수 있다”고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 미국 차석대표] “You can go both ways if as long as our allies and partners are comfortable with the US taking the lead and this is what North Korea wants, and if we could come to some sort of an agreement. That's the bottom line that everyone agrees with. That's fine. My personal view is I think it's important for the other countries to put their views up front and to have that element of openness and transparency.”

1994년 미-북 제네바 합의에 참여했던 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관은 “협상 형식은 결정적인 요소가 아니다”라며 “양자회담이든, 4자회담이든, 6자회담이든, 합의는 결국 미국과 북한 간 이뤄져야 하기 때문”이라는 이유를 들었습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 조정관] “I don't think formatting is a critical factor because, whatever the format is, whether it's a bilateral or four party or six party, at the end of the day, the deal has to come down to an agreement between Washington and Pyongyang.”

“향후 협상은 북한의 핵 프로그램 제한과 제재 완화를 교환하는 형태가 될 것이고, 미국은 이에 대한 새로운 조건을 들고 나갈 것이기 때문에 제재 완화와 핵 프로그램 제한 수준, 검증과 이행 절차 등에 대한 합의는 미-북 양국의 몫”이라는 설명입니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 “양자협상이 가장 효과적인 방식”이라며 “6자회담을 해도 실질적인 협상은 별도의 미-북 회동을 통해 양자 간 이뤄진다”고 거듭 강조했습니다. 그러면서 “양자회담 형식으로 진행돼도 여전히 중국, 한국, 일본의 역할은 발휘할 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취: 게리 세이모어 전 백악관 조정관] “I think bilateral is the most effective, but as I said, even if you have six party talks, the real work of the six party talks is bilateral, because there's a side meeting between the US and North Korea that discusses the nuclear issue. But, you know, even if there's a bilateral US-North Korea negotiation, there's still a role for other countries. I mean obviously there's a North-South element. So that will take place. The Chinese will obviously be working behind the scenes. The Japanese would like to be involved but so far Pyongyang has rejected any talks with Tokyo. But yes, I think the most efficient format for US-North Korea negotiations is bilateral.

아울러 미-중 갈등, 6자회담에 대한 북한의 거부감을 6자회담의 걸림돌로 들면서, “어차피 실제 합의는 미-북 간 개별 회담에서 성사될 것인 만큼, 설령 바이든 행정부가 6자회담 재개를 결심한다 해도 무방하다”고 말했습니다.

반면, 양자회담이 다자회담에 비해 더 효율적이라는 진단에 동의할 수 없다는 의견도 나옵니다.

미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장은 “오랜 시간 준수되며 지속된 미-북 양자 합의가 있었는지 묻고 싶다”고 말했습니다. “고작 2주간 유효했던 (2012년) 2.29 합의 등 모든 양자 합의는 북한에 의해 파기됐고, 동맹을 배제한 채 그런 협상을 한 데 대해 미국은 언제나 대가를 치렀다”는 지적입니다.

[녹취: 미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장] “I really would like somebody to point out what bilateral agreement between the United States and North Korea has stood the test of time, and has been sustainable. Even the bilateral agreements have all been broken by North Korea. So yes, there have been some momentary achievements, such as the leap year agreement that lasted, I don't know, a couple of weeks before the North Koreans violated the terms. That was bilateral. But again, it didn't have any impact. And there's always a price to pay in terms of friction with our allies, when we are in the room without them”

백악관 특별보좌관과 한반도에너지개발기구(KEDO) 미국 측 수석협상가를 거치며 북한 당국과 활발히 접촉했던 리스 전 실장은 “어떤 형식을 갖추던 북한과의 협상은 결국 실패로 끝날 수밖에 없다”며 “정권의 속성상 북한이 핵무기와 탄도미사일 역량을 포기할 가능성을 상상할 수 없기 때문”이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장] “My view for a long time has been that any negotiations with North Korea, no matter what the format, are doomed to fail because it is impossible for me to see a pathway forward, where North Korea will surrender all of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile

capability. I just don't think that that is possible given the nature of the regime.”

그러면서도 “협상을 재개할 가치는 있다”며 “비핵화를 달성할 수 있기 때문이 아니라 동맹이 원할 수 있기 때문”이라는 전제를 달았습니다. “우선 한국, 일본과 대화를 통해 접근법을 일치시키고, 두 나라가 6자회담 형식을 원할 경우 동맹을 관리하는 차원에서 바이든 행정부는 그런 회담을 시도해볼 만하다”는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장] However, I do think that there is some value in offering to restart negotiations, not because it's going to lead to denuclearization, but rather because America's allies may want it. So in terms of the formats, my preference would be first talk to Seoul and Tokyo and come to a common understanding on what approach we all can agree upon. I'm sure they prefer one where they're at the table inside the room themselves, so six party talks may be their preferred option. If that's the case, for Alliance management reasons, that should be the approach the Biden administration takes.

리스 전 실장은 그러나 “회담을 통해 북한의 비핵화를 실현하는 것은 불가능하다”며 “회담은 주요 동맹인 한국, 일본과의 공고한 관계를 유지하는 조치로서의 가치만 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.