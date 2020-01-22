미 전문가들 “한국 호르무즈 파병 긍정적…정보 공유 제약 우려도”

미국의 전문가들은 한국의 호르무즈해협 파병에 대해 합리적 결정이라며 긍정적으로 평가했습니다. 한국이 국제해양안보구상에 참여하지 않는다면 긴밀한 정보 공유가 제한될 수 있다는 지적도 나왔습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관은 21일 VOA에 “한국의 호르무즈해협 파병은 한반도를 넘어 군사적 능력을 동반한 국제적 기여를 과시한다는 점에서 환영한다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “I am always glad to see the Republic of Korea demonstrating that it has a military capacity that can operate not only on the Korean Peninsula but also globally and I am sure it was a not an easy decision to make for the Ministry of Defense and for the Blue house. I think it is good news.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 한국 국방부와 청와대로선 이번 결정이 쉬운 일이 아니었을 것이라며, “좋은 뉴스”라고 평가했습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 한국의 독자 파병 결정을 북한이 어떻게 평가할지가 흥미로운 대목이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “It will be interesting to see how North Korea evaluates…Fundamentally it is a sovereign South Korea’s decision and North Korea may or may not respect that. But the fact that the control relationship was as decided by South Korea sends signal to North Korea that South Korea can and does decide independently on what actions it is going to take.

이번 파병은 근본적으로 한국의 주권적 결정이었다는 점에서 한국이 독립적으로 판단하고 행동을 취할 수 있다는 것을 북한에 보내는 신호가 될 수 있다는 설명입니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 그동안 북한이 외세 배격과 우리민족끼리 정신을 요구하며 한국을 압박해왔다며, 한국의 파병 결정을 지지하지는 않겠지만 향후 수면 아래서 상황을 평가하고 행동을 결정할 것으로 전망했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “North Korea has been trying to pressure South Korea into such decisions as regards to North-South Korean Relationship…But I doubt that North Korea will be courteous enough to applaud the decision where another but they will evaluate it and make their own decisions quietly.”

주한 미국대사를 지낸 알렉산더 버시바우 전 국방부 국제안보 담당 차관보도 한국 정부의 결정을 환영하면서, “가장 중요한 것은 파병을 둘러싼 정치적 협의가 아니라, 군사적 능력과 실제 기여 정도”라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 버시바우 전 차관보] “I think it is clear that it is the capability and the actual contribution that is most important not the political arrangements under which the deployment is taking place.

버시바우 전 차관보는 이란과의 갈등에 끌려들어가는 것을 우려하는 한국의 입장을 이해한다면서, 국제해양안보구상(IMSC)에 참여하지 않는 독자 파병 방식에 대해 이란이 어떤 반응을 보일지 현재로선 불명확하다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 버시바우 전 차관보] “I understand South Korean Political sensitivities about being drawn into a wider confrontation with Iran. South Koreans may believe its approach extending the existing counter piracy mission rather than joining the wider task force can potentially reduce the sensitive of this issue with Iran. Whether that the Iranian will see such a difference is not entirely clear.”

월러스 그렉슨 전 국방부 아태담당 차관보는 이번 파병 결정은 미국과 한국의 정치적 목적에 부합한 성격이 짙다며, 향후 양국 갈등이 줄어드는 계기가 되길 기대한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 그렉슨 전 차관보] “This is an operation that for the moment seems to serve the political purposes of both the United States and the Republic of Korea and I hope that is true and I hope it leads to a decrease in the tension between two nations in the very near future.”

미국은 한국의 참여로 국제적 연대 강화를, 한국은 역내 기여에 대한 명분으로 활용하고 있다는 설명입니다.

그렉슨 전 차관보는 그러나 한국이 국제해양안보구상에 참가하지 않게 되면서 해상작전에서 필수적인 원할한 정보 공유에 제약이나 시간 차가 발생할 수 있다고 지적했습니다.

브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원은 한국이 IMSC 본부에 연락장교를 파견하는 방식으로 공조를 취한다고 발표하긴 했지만, 연합호위함대에 직접 참여하지 않기 때문에 정보 공유의 격차가 발생할 수밖에 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 베넷 선임연구원] “Sensitive information only gets shared on a need to know basis. If the Korean destroyer is not present at any given point in time it is not clear that the Korean Liaison officer will have a need to know”

한국 정부의 이번 파병은 항시적으로 호르무즈해협에 주둔하고 있는 연합전력에 비하면 주둔 기간과 역할이 제한되기 때문에 정보 공유 역시 차별화 될 수밖에 없다는 겁니다.

베넷 선임연구원은 또 한국의 파병은 한국 국민과 상선 보호에 초점을 맞추고 있고, 기존 아덴만 해적 소탕 전력을 차출한 성격이기 때문에 미국이 원하는 공정한 방위 부담 분담 기준에는 부합하지 못한다고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 베넷 선임연구원] “It is not adding to the capability. So in this sense it is subtracting what it was providing in the Gulf of Aden. Once you move to ‘we are not going to participate with the coalition, we are just going to do this on our own for Korean ship’, the Coalition is going to say, ‘Okay but Korean ships are going to go through when we are doing the escorting so you owe us because you are not covering all of the Korean ships.’”

베넷 선임연구원은 이란과의 갈등을 피하기 위해 독자 파병을 결정한 한국의 결정이 오히려 이란에겐 연합전력 보다 공격하기 쉬운 대상으로 간주될 수 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김동현입니다.