유엔 “북한, 국제지원단체 입국 허용 확대해야...취약계층 늘었을 것”

기자 안소영
2020.8.20 12:20 오전
마크 로우코크 유엔 인도주의업무조정국 사무차장.
유엔은 코로나바이러스 국면에서 북한 내 취약계층 규모가 늘었을 것으로 우려하면서, 북한 당국이 국제기구 직원 등의 입국 범위를 넓히면 지원 역량이 커질 수 있다고 밝혔습니다. 특히 북한이 최근 큰 홍수 피해를 입었다며 인도주의 지원의 시급성을 강조했습니다. 안소영 기자입니다.

유엔 인도주의업무조정국(OCHA)은 19일 북한의 인도적 상황과 관련해, 식량안보와 영양, 건강, 물, 위생 등의 필요를 충족하지 못하는 취약계층 규모가 증가했을 것으로 평가했습니다.

[라에르케 OCHA 대변인] “It is assessed that the most vulnerable people have growing unmet needs for food security, nutrition, health, water, sanitation and hygiene

assistance. While the government has increased the Public Distribution System rations to meet the population’s food needs, and in April and May, the reported rations were at their highest level ever, we expect that vulnerabilities have increased due to reduced levels of support.”

젠스 라에르케 OCHA 대변인은 이날 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서 북한 당국이 주민들의 식량 수요를 충족시키기 위해 식량배급량(PDS)을 늘렸고, 4월과 5월에는 특히 이 수준이 역대 최고치를 기록했다고 말했습니다.

하지만, (국제사회의) 지원은 오히려 줄었다며, 필요를 충족하지 못하는 주민의 수가 많아졌을 것으로 우려했습니다.

라에르케 대변인은 국제기구와 지원단체의 대북사업 역량과 효과는 국제 전문가와 국제기구 직원의 북한 내 입국 범위가 확대돼야 더 커진다는 점을 강조했습니다.

지난달 북한 평양 류경원(Ryugyong Health Complex)의 대중 목욕탕에서 직원이 코로나바이러스 방지를 위해 소독작업을 하고 있다.

[라에르케 OCHA 대변인] “Current governmental control measures aiming to prevent the spread of COVID-19 restrict the entry of United Nations and international organizations humanitarian personnel as well as the access of those on the ground to project implementation sites in the provinces. The entry of relief items into the country is moving through relatively slow. The capacity and effectiveness of the humanitarian assistance programmes would increase with the ability to allow international experts and staff to enter the country and greater movement within.”

이와 함께, 신종 코로나 확산을 막기 위한 북한 당국의 조치가 유엔과 국제 인도주의 지원단체 직원들의 입국과 현지 활동을 제한하고, 구호물품의 반입도 지연시키는 추세를 보이고 있다고 지적했습니다.

라에르케 대변인은 그럼에도 북한에 대한 국제사회의 관심과 지원이 여전히 중요하다는 점을 강조했습니다.

‘2020년 북한의 필요와 우선순위’ 계획에 따라 유엔이 요청한 1억 700만 달러 외에, 코로나 사태 등으로 도움이 필요한 550만 명을 지원하기 위해 3천970만 달러의 추가 지원이 필요하다는 설명입니다.

OCHA에 따르면 19일 현재 ‘2020년 북한의 필요와 우선순위’ 계획에 따른 모금액은 2천 510만 달러로, 목표액 1억 700만 달러의 23%에 불과합니다.

라에르케 대변인은 또 최근 한반도를 강타한 홍수로 북한에 홍수가 발생한 사실을 지적했습니다.

북한 관영 ‘조선중앙통신’은 김정은 국무위원장이 황해북도 은파군 대청리 일대 홍수 피해 상황을 현지에서 파악했다며 7일 사진을 공개했다.

[라에르케 OCHA 대변인] “The Korean Peninsula has also experienced heavy rainfalls. In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea the unusual heavy rains between 1-6 August and again on 10 August have resulted in flooding. Some provinces, especially in the southern agricultural area, have reportedly seen a near total annual amount of rain in just a week. The UN team in country are in contact with government authorities and stand ready to support its response to the most vulnerable communities if required.”

북한 내 일부 지역, 특히 곡창지역인 남부 지방에는 일주일 사이 1년치 강우량에 버금가는 양의 비가 내린 것으로 보고됐다고, 라에르케 대변인은 전했습니다.

이에 따라 현지 유엔 팀이 북한 당국과 접촉하고 있으며, 필요 시 가장 취약한 지역사회를 지원하기 위한 준비가 돼 있다고 밝혔습니다.

한편 OCHA는 이날 ‘아시아태평양 지역 인도주의 상황 보고서’에서 북한을 방글라데시와 네팔 등과 함께 이번 홍수로 큰 피해를 입은 나라 가운데 하나로 지목했습니다.

OCHA는 북한 내 정확한 인명 피해와 경제, 재산 피해 규모는 파악되지 않았다면서도, 인도주의적 지원이 시급하다고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 안소영입니다

한반도
유엔 “북한 홍수피해 관련 대북 지원 준비돼”
유엔이 11일, 북한의 홍수 피해와 관련해 대북 지원을 제공할 준비가 돼 있다고 밝혔습니다. 스테판 두자릭 유엔 대변인은 이날 정례 브리핑에서, 한반도가 집중 호우를 겪고 있고, 북한도 이번 달에 이례적인 폭우로 홍수 피해를 입었다고 말했습니다. 이어 “유엔 팀이 당국과 연락을 유지하고 있다”며, “필요하거나 요청을 받을 경우, 가장 취약한 지역 사회에 대한 대응을 지원할 준비가 돼 있다”고 밝혔습니다. 
기자 지다겸
2020.8.12 6:15 오전
사회·인권
“북한 코로나 방역, ‘과학적 기반’ 위해 국제사회와 협력 필요
북한 당국의 신종 코로나바이러스 대응은 과학적 근거를 토대로 이뤄져야 한다는 조언이 잇따르고 있습니다. 국경 봉쇄와 격리 조치만 강화할 것이 아니라 정확한 실태를 공개하고 국제사회와 협력해 보다 효과적인 방역을 펼쳐야 한다는 지적입니다.
기자 안소영
2020.8.17 5:20 오후
지난 2007년 8월 북한 황해북도 신평군에서 폭우와 산사태로 집들이 파괴됐다. 당시 북한의 요청으로 국제사회의 지원이 이뤄졌다.
경제·지원
미 구호단체들 “북한 외부지원 거부, 주민 고통 장기화 우려”
미국 내 구호단체들은 북한이 수해 복구와 관련한 외부 지원을 거부한 데 대해 안타까움과 우려를 나타냈습니다. 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증에 대한 방역 상황은 이해한다면서도, 여러 악재 속에서 외부 도움 없이는 주민들의 고통이 장기화할 수 있다는 지적입니다.
기자 안소영
2020.8.15 7:45 오전
북한 관영매체들이 지난 7일 폭우로 물에 잠긴 은파군의 모습을 촬영한 영상을 공개했다.
정치·안보
미 언론들, 북한 홍수 "엎친데 덮친 격"…외부지원 거부, 남북협력에 부정적 신호”
미국 주요 언론들은 북한의 최근 홍수가 제재와 신종 코로나바이러스 여파로 경제가 악화된 상황에 발생한 점에 주목했습니다. 북한이 외부 지원을 거부한 것이 한국 정부의 남북 협력 구상에 부정적 신호라는 분석도 제기했습니다.
기자 박형주
2020.8.15 6:44 오전
[VOA 뉴스] 북한 “홍수피해 외부지원 불허”…“정치적 의도”
00:03:56
[VOA 뉴스] 북한 “홍수피해 외부지원 불허”…“정치적 의도”
북한에 집중호우가 쏟아져 큰 피해가 발생했는데, 김정은 위원장은 각국의 신종 코로나바이러스 상황을 언급하면서 다른 나라들의 지원을 받지 말라고 지시한 것으로 전해졌습니다. 북한은 이어 개성시에 내려졌던 봉쇄조치는 3주 만에 해제하기로 했지만, 구체적인 신종 코로나바이러스 피해 상황은 여전히 공개하지 않고 있습니다. 서울에서 정찬배 기자의 보도입니다. (영상취재: 김형진 / 영상편집: 강양우)
기자 정찬배
2020.8.15 3:00 오전
지난 2011년 10월 북한 황해남도 해주의 한 병원에 어린이들이 영양실조로 입원해 있다. (자료사진)
경제·지원
유엔 “북한 주민 1,220만 명 영양 부족…더욱 악화”
북한 주민 10명 가운데 약 5명이 영양 부족에 시달리고 있다고, 유엔이 경고했습니다. 전 세계에서 두 번째로 높은 수준이고, 지난해 보다 더 악화된 상황입니다. 유엔은 13일, 2016년부터 2019년 사이에 북한 주민 1천220만 명이 영양부족에 시달렸다고 밝혔습니다.  
기자 안소영
2020.7.14 4:00 오전
안소영