유엔 “북한, 국제지원단체 입국 허용 확대해야...취약계층 늘었을 것”

유엔은 코로나바이러스 국면에서 북한 내 취약계층 규모가 늘었을 것으로 우려하면서, 북한 당국이 국제기구 직원 등의 입국 범위를 넓히면 지원 역량이 커질 수 있다고 밝혔습니다. 특히 북한이 최근 큰 홍수 피해를 입었다며 인도주의 지원의 시급성을 강조했습니다. 안소영 기자입니다.

유엔 인도주의업무조정국(OCHA)은 19일 북한의 인도적 상황과 관련해, 식량안보와 영양, 건강, 물, 위생 등의 필요를 충족하지 못하는 취약계층 규모가 증가했을 것으로 평가했습니다.

[라에르케 OCHA 대변인] “It is assessed that the most vulnerable people have growing unmet needs for food security, nutrition, health, water, sanitation and hygiene

assistance. While the government has increased the Public Distribution System rations to meet the population’s food needs, and in April and May, the reported rations were at their highest level ever, we expect that vulnerabilities have increased due to reduced levels of support.”

젠스 라에르케 OCHA 대변인은 이날 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서 북한 당국이 주민들의 식량 수요를 충족시키기 위해 식량배급량(PDS)을 늘렸고, 4월과 5월에는 특히 이 수준이 역대 최고치를 기록했다고 말했습니다.

하지만, (국제사회의) 지원은 오히려 줄었다며, 필요를 충족하지 못하는 주민의 수가 많아졌을 것으로 우려했습니다.

라에르케 대변인은 국제기구와 지원단체의 대북사업 역량과 효과는 국제 전문가와 국제기구 직원의 북한 내 입국 범위가 확대돼야 더 커진다는 점을 강조했습니다.

지난달 북한 평양 류경원(Ryugyong Health Complex)의 대중 목욕탕에서 직원이 코로나바이러스 방지를 위해 소독작업을 하고 있다.

[라에르케 OCHA 대변인] “Current governmental control measures aiming to prevent the spread of COVID-19 restrict the entry of United Nations and international organizations humanitarian personnel as well as the access of those on the ground to project implementation sites in the provinces. The entry of relief items into the country is moving through relatively slow. The capacity and effectiveness of the humanitarian assistance programmes would increase with the ability to allow international experts and staff to enter the country and greater movement within.”

이와 함께, 신종 코로나 확산을 막기 위한 북한 당국의 조치가 유엔과 국제 인도주의 지원단체 직원들의 입국과 현지 활동을 제한하고, 구호물품의 반입도 지연시키는 추세를 보이고 있다고 지적했습니다.

라에르케 대변인은 그럼에도 북한에 대한 국제사회의 관심과 지원이 여전히 중요하다는 점을 강조했습니다.

‘2020년 북한의 필요와 우선순위’ 계획에 따라 유엔이 요청한 1억 700만 달러 외에, 코로나 사태 등으로 도움이 필요한 550만 명을 지원하기 위해 3천970만 달러의 추가 지원이 필요하다는 설명입니다.

OCHA에 따르면 19일 현재 ‘2020년 북한의 필요와 우선순위’ 계획에 따른 모금액은 2천 510만 달러로, 목표액 1억 700만 달러의 23%에 불과합니다.

라에르케 대변인은 또 최근 한반도를 강타한 홍수로 북한에 홍수가 발생한 사실을 지적했습니다.

북한 관영 ‘조선중앙통신’은 김정은 국무위원장이 황해북도 은파군 대청리 일대 홍수 피해 상황을 현지에서 파악했다며 7일 사진을 공개했다.

[라에르케 OCHA 대변인] “The Korean Peninsula has also experienced heavy rainfalls. In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea the unusual heavy rains between 1-6 August and again on 10 August have resulted in flooding. Some provinces, especially in the southern agricultural area, have reportedly seen a near total annual amount of rain in just a week. The UN team in country are in contact with government authorities and stand ready to support its response to the most vulnerable communities if required.”

북한 내 일부 지역, 특히 곡창지역인 남부 지방에는 일주일 사이 1년치 강우량에 버금가는 양의 비가 내린 것으로 보고됐다고, 라에르케 대변인은 전했습니다.

이에 따라 현지 유엔 팀이 북한 당국과 접촉하고 있으며, 필요 시 가장 취약한 지역사회를 지원하기 위한 준비가 돼 있다고 밝혔습니다.

한편 OCHA는 이날 ‘아시아태평양 지역 인도주의 상황 보고서’에서 북한을 방글라데시와 네팔 등과 함께 이번 홍수로 큰 피해를 입은 나라 가운데 하나로 지목했습니다.

OCHA는 북한 내 정확한 인명 피해와 경제, 재산 피해 규모는 파악되지 않았다면서도, 인도주의적 지원이 시급하다고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 안소영입니다