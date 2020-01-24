글로벌펀드 “북한 결핵·말라리아 지원 2년 만에 재개”

민간 차원의 국제협력단체인 '글로벌펀드'가 북한의 결핵과 말라리아에 대한 지원을 재개했다고 밝혔습니다. 지원금의 효율성을 보장할 수 없다는 이유로 중단한 지 2년 만입니다. 안소영 기자가 보도합니다.

글로벌펀드는 23일 북한의 결핵과 말라리아 지원에 대한 파트너들과의 합의가 타결됐다며, 이에 따라 대북 지원금 4천 170만 달러에 대한 집행이 시작됐다고 밝혔습니다.

[글로벌펀드] “The Global Fund has reached agreement with partners for a consolidated grant for tuberculosis and malaria in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and implementation of the grant has begun. The agreement was made possible by extensive collaboration by technical and development partners, and by the Government of DPRK. The Global Fund remains committed to supporting the health of people in DPRK, and thanks all partners for their continuous cooperation and collaboration during the grant negotiations.”

글로벌펀드는 이날 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서, 기술과 개발 파트너, 북한 정부의 광범위한 협력에 의해 합의가 이뤄졌다며 이같이 말했습니다.

그러면서 글로벌펀드는 북한 주민들의 보건을 지원하는데 전념할 것이라며, 대북 지원금에 관한 협상이 진행되는 동안 지속적으로 협력하고 협조해 준 모든 파트너들에게 감사한다고 덧붙였습니다.

[글로벌펀드] “Under this grant, the drug-susceptible tuberculosis and malaria component will be implemented by UNICEF and the World Health Organization. The multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) component will be implemented by the Eugene Bell Foundation. With these revised implementation arrangements, the Global Fund is confident that partners can serve more people affected by tuberculosis and malaria, and achieve required levels of assurance that the grant is being implemented effectively.”

글로벌펀드는 지원금이 유니세프와 세계보건기구를 통해 결핵과 말라리아 치료 약물을 구입하는 데 사용될 것이라고 설명했습니다.또 다제내성 결핵 관련 사안은 유진벨재단이 맡을 것이라고 덧붙였습니다.

이어 새로운 집행 계획을 통해 모든 협력단체들이 더 많은 결핵과 말라리아 환자를 치료하고, 지원금이 효과적으로 사용될 것으로 확신하는 수준에 도달할 것으로 확신한다고 말했습니다.

글로벌펀드는 지난 2018년 2월 대북지원을 중단했습니다.

북한 특유의 사업 운영 환경이 이사회 요구 수준에 부합하지 않고 지원금의 효율성을 보장할 수 없다는 이유였습니다.

그러다가국제구호단체들이 북한 내 결핵 비상 사태를 우려하자 지난해 9월 대북 지원 사업 재개를 승인했습니다.

지난 2002년 설립돼 스위스 제네바에 본부를 두고 있는 글로벌 펀드는 2010년부터 북한의 결핵과 말라리아 환자 치료와 예방을 위해 1억여 달러를 지원했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 안소영입니다.