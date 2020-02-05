"코로나바이러스로 중국 경제 비상...북한에도 직격탄"

신종 코로나바이러스로 중국 경제에 비상이 걸리면서, 경제의 상당 부분을 중국에 의존하는 북한이 한계 상황에 도달할 수 있다는 주장이 제기됐습니다. 중국의 대북 지원 역량 위축이 북한 경제에 곧바로 영향을 미칠 수 있다는 지적입니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

중국에서 신종 코로나바이러스가 급속도로 확산되고 있는 가운데 세계 주요 금융기관들이 올해 중국의 경제성장률 전망치를 속속 하향조정하고 있습니다.

미국계 투자은행 골드만삭스는 당초 5.9%였던 중국 국내총생산 GDP 전망치를 5.5%로 낮췄고, 씨티은행도 5.8%에서 5.5%로 낮췄습니다.

영국계 스탠다드차터드 은행은 기존의 6.1%에서 5.8%로 상대적으로 덜 낮췄지만, 스위스계 은행인 UBS는 6%에서 5.4%로 경제성장률 전망치를 크게 낮췄습니다.

신종 코로나바이러스가 중국 경제에 미칠 부정적인 영향이 클 것이란 우려 때문입니다.

더 어두운 전망도 나옵니다.

미국의 중국 전문가인 고든 창 변호사는 중국이 발표한 지난해 성장률 6.1%는 애초 불가능했다고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 고든 창 변호사] “It cannot be growing at the 6.1% pace it claimed for last year, and you know I've heard people say that in the first quarter of this year, it will grow no less than 5%. But that's ridiculous because we know that China's oil demand year to year has dropped 20%. And that means, the Chinese economy, probably is in negative territory. I think it was negative, I think it was barely growing, you know one or 2%. Anyway, basically, under the same percentage, as the American economy. Now with coronavirus. I don't believe that it's anywhere close to that.”

신종 코로나바이러스가 발생한 지난 1월 중국의 석유 수요가 전년 같은 기간에 비해 20% 급감했다는 겁니다.

고든 창 변호사는 최악의 경우 이런 상황이 6월이나 7월까지 이어질 수 있을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 고든 창 변호사] “This probably will be factored through June or July. Now, towards the end of that, it might not be much of a factor, but we got to remember that China's was already fragile so this could have a regime shaking aspect to it. So, I don't know how China gets out of this. You know people say oh well, they'll just stimulate. But remember, You got to have people who are out, spending. And people are not spending. They're in their homes, and that's true, not just in Wuhan, but many other cities as well.”

중국 경제는 이미 취약한 상황에 있으며, 신종 코로나바이러스로 경제가 흔들리게 될 경우 중국 정권에 부담으로 작용할 것이라는 설명입니다.

고든 창 변호사는 중국 정부가 과거처럼 경기부양책을 내놓을 것으로 예상하지만, 사람들이 소비를 하지 않는 상태에서는 부양책도 소용 없다고 말했습니다.

신종 코로나바이러스의 발원지로 알려진 우한 시뿐 아니라 다른 도시에서도 사람들이 집 밖에 나오질 않는다는 겁니다.

스팀슨센터의 쑨윤 중국 국장은 중국 전체가 경제 활동이 사실상 멈춘 상황에서 중국 정부가 어떻게 활기를 다시 불어넣느냐가 큰 과제가 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 쑨윤 국장] “The Chinese government's ability to reinvigorate that economy in light of basically the inaction of the whole nation -- that challenge is going to be tremendous. To begin with, we see that the Chinese government is half back to work with the majority of the industry people and the staff that normal Chinese people who had a regular job, are no longer going back to their office. So the productivity is going to be extremely low during this period and the Chinese government really have got to get put this issue under control.”

중국 공무원들은 절반만 일하고 있고, 일반 산업 분야에서는 근무자들이 회사로 돌아가고 있지 않는 상황에서 생산성이 현저히 떨어졌다는 겁니다.

이런 상황은 북한을 경제적으로 지원하는 중국의 역량에 곧바로 영향을 미칠 것으로, 쑨윤 국장은 전망했습니다.

[녹취: 쑨윤 국장] “All this economic impact of the coronavirus is first going to have the most immediate impact over China's ability to provide economic assistance in North Korea. It seems the Chinese do not have as much resources as they would like to. I think that's going to be reflected in a tightened purse or tightened budget that China will have for aiding or assisting countries like North Korea.”

중국 정부는 원하는 만큼의 자원을 갖추고 있지 않은 것 같고, 이는 북한 같은 나라에 대한 지원 예산이 빠듯하게 책정되는 방식으로 나타날 수 있다는 설명입니다.

쑨윤 국장은 또 북한이 중국으로부터 창출하던 수익이 현저히 줄어들 것이라고 말했습니다. 중국 관광객이 북한을 찾지 않으면서 북한 정권의 외화벌이에 지장이 생길 수 있다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 쑨윤 국장] “Second impact is going to be through the revenue generation that DPRK has been exploiting through China, and most immediately, it is tourism, for example -- Chinese tourists going to North Korea, and also the Chinese purchase of the North Korean items that have not been put under UN sanctions. So, with North Korea closing its border and with the Chinese tourists not allowed for overseas travel, we're going to pretty much see this tourism income for North Korea going to cease to exist for the time being, and even after the coronavirus period is over and the Chinese tourists go overseas, it's very unlikely that they will be there. It will North Korea will be their first destination.”

신종 코로나바이러스로 인해 해외여행을 금지하는 상황이 끝난 이후에도 중국인들은 북한 보다 다른 곳을 먼저 관광하기를 선호할 것이라는 지적입니다.

조지 워싱턴대학의 한반도 전문가인 그레그 브래진스키 교수는 북-중 교역에 부정적 영향이 있을 것으로 예상했습니다.

[녹취: 브래진스키 교수] “First of all what little trade North Korea does have, a lot of that is with China. A very significant percentage of North Korea's traders with China. So, you know, if China's economy suffers because of the coronavirus, and I think it unquestionably will consumption in China will be down. And, you know, just in general, these kinds of things tend to dampen people's optimism about the economy and willingness to go out and eat out and buy things. So, I think China's economy will clearly be hurt and this can impact Sino-North Korean trade and that can hurt North Korea's economy.”

중국의 경제성장률 둔화로 소비와 투자 심리가 위축될 것이라는 설명입니다.

브래진스키 교수는 국제사회의 대북 제재 속에 북한의 중국 무역 의존도가 전체 무역의 90%를 넘는 상황에서, 북-중 교역도 줄어들 것이라고 말했습니다.

이런 상황에서 김정은 북한 국무위원장은 앞으로 경제정책을 펼쳐나가는데서 지금보다 더욱 큰 어려움에 직면할 것으로, 고든 창 변호사는 전망했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.