주일미군사령관 “북한 최대 위협…연합훈련 그대로 진행”

주일미군사령관이 북한을 역내 최대 위협으로 지목하면서 대비태세의 중요성을 강조했습니다. 신종 코로나바이러스 사태에도 불구하고 미-일 연합훈련은 그대로 진행 중이라고 밝혔습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

케빈 슈나이더 주일미군사령관은 지난 25일 최종적이고 완전하게 검증된 비핵화(FFVD)가 달성될 때까지 연합-합동군의 대비태세를 유지할 필요가 있다며, 역내 가장 즉각적인 위협으로 북한을 꼽았습니다.

[녹취: 슈나이더 사령관] “North Korea remains and will remain our most immediate threat. We need to maintain the readiness of our joint and combined forces until the final fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK occurs.”

슈나이더 사령관 “FFVD 달성될 때까지 대비태세 유지해야”

“신종 코로나 바이러스에도 미-일 연합 훈련 조정 없이 실시”

슈나이더 사령관은 이날 일본기자클럽 주최로 열린 회견에서 군이 현재 북한과의 비핵화 협상을 위해 외교에 공간을 주기 위한 노력을 보장하고 있다고 설명했습니다.

하지만, 싱가포르 미-북 정상회담 이후에도 북한은 탄도미사일이나 핵 능력 감축을 위한 눈에 띄는 조치를 취하지 않았다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 슈나이더 사령관] “Right now is to ensure diplomatic space has a room to operate for the ongoing negotiations. However since the first summit meeting that place, the DPRK has made no demonstrable steps in the reduction of their capabilities either ballistic missile or nuclear. So we have to be prepared. And we have watched them continue to test a shorter range systems in the interim and we, both our nations must stand ready and be prepared to deal with any further set of provocation from DPRK going forward.”

특히 북한이 단거리 미사일 실험을 계속하는 것을 지켜봤기 때문에 미-일은 북한의 어떤 도발 형태에도 대응할 준비를 해야만 한다고 강조했습니다.

한편, 슈나이더 사령관은 신종 코로나바이러스로 인한 연합훈련 조정 가능성을 묻는 질문에, “미-일 정부, 인도태평양사령부 지침과 연동해 철저한 방역 정책을 취하고 있다”고 답했습니다.

이어, “현재 미국, 일본, 호주가 참가하는 코프 노스 훈련이 진행 중이고, 신종 코로나바이러스 발생 이후에도 다양한 합동훈련이 일본에서 조정 없이 실시됐다”며, “계획된 연합훈련들은 현 시점에서 중단 없이 지속되고 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 슈나이더 사령관] “In terms of the US-Japan joint exercises, all the ones we have had scheduled are continuing unabated at this point. We have a major one that is actually taking place right now in Guam and that is the Cope North Exercise primarily between US Airforces, Koku Jietai as well as the Royal Australian Air Forces. We’ve also had a number of smaller engagements that have taken place here in Japan whether bilateral training or small scale events that were executed. During the time since the corona virus has manifested went on without change or adaptation.”

지난 12일부터 28일까지 실시한 ‘코프 노스’ (Cope North)는 미군과 일본 자위대, 호주군이 참가하는 대규모 연례 합동 항공 군사훈련으로 항공기 100여 대와 2천여 병력이 전개됐습니다.

지난 12일부터 28일까지 괌에서는 미군, 일본 항공 자위대, 호주 공군 소속 항공기 100여대, 병력 2000여명이 참가한 코프노스 훈련이 진행됐다. 사진 제공: 미 국방영상정보배포시스템(DVIDS).

슈나이더 사령관은 “최근 러시아와 중국의 합동군사훈련이 늘어나고 있는데 주목하고 있다”면서도, “두 나라가 전략적 동맹관계로 발전할 가능성은 낮다고 본다”고 밝혔습니다.

슈나이더 사령관은 북한, 러시아, 중국 모두 역내 문제를 미국과의 문제로만 치부하거나 강조하는 경향이 있다면서, 이에 대처하기 위한 다국적 접근법이 필수적이며, 미-한-일 삼각공조 강화가 중요하다고 밝혔습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.