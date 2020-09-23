미 전직 고위관리 “한국, 미-중 사이 중립 취하면 중국에 기운 것으로 해석될 것”

한국이 미국과 중국 사이에서 중립을 취하면 사실상 중국 쪽에 기운 것으로 해석될 것이라고, 전직 미국 국방부 고위 관리가 주장했습니다. 한국이 미국과 중국 사이에서 전략적 모호성을 선택하고 있다는 분석도 제기됐습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

엘브리지 콜비 전 미국 국방부 전략군사 담당 부차관보는 22일 한국이 미국과 중국간 패권경쟁에서 중립을 취할 경우 이는 사실상 중국 쪽으로 움직인 것이라고 주장했습니다.

콜비 전 부차관보는 이날 조지워싱턴대 한국학연구소가 ‘미-중 전략적 경쟁시대 속 미-한 관계’를 주제로 개최한 온라인 화상 간담회에서, 한국이 미국과 중국 사이에서 ‘줄타기’를 하려고 하는 것은 위험한 경로라고 생각한다며 이같이 말했습니다.

[녹취: 콜비 전 부차관보] “I think it would be a dangerous course for Korea to try to skate in between the United States and China. Both the United States and Beijing are going to have an incentive to draw Korea one way or the other. And in fact, a neutral position probably would be in effect would be moving over to the Beijing side.

콜비 전 부차관보는 미국과 중국이 한국을 끌어들이기 위해 어떤 방식으로든 독려책을 내놓을 것이라고 말했습니다.

하지만 한국은 지정학적으로 어려운 입지에 놓여 있는 만큼 쉬운 선택이 아닐 것이라면서도, 미국은 한국과 일본, 베트남과 인도가 독립적으로 있기를 바라는 나라라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 콜비 전 부차관보] “Obviously, Korea has a very tough geopolitical position, so it's not an easy choice, but I think the United States is the distant power has an interest in independent states like South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, India, whereas China is seeking to establish a discord of the US government and other governments, is trying to establish a predominant position where it can direct domestic affairs and of course, the foreign and defense policies of local states, including South Korea.”

반면, 중국은 미국과 다른 나라간 불화를 일으키려 하고, 우세를 차지해 한국 등 역내 국가들의 국내 정책과 외교안보 정책을 통제하려고 한다는 겁니다.

콜비 전 부차관보는 경제적으로 미국은 스스로 중국으로부터 ‘디커플링’, 즉 분리를 해 나가면서 다른 나라에도 비슷하게 하도록 독려할 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 콜비 전 부차관보] “Economically, I think, the United States will itself and then will encourage other countries like South Korea, Japan, Vietnam which are already doing this on its own, but to selectively decouple, not to have hermetically sealed obviously but to basically to reduce the country's vulnerability to Chinese coercive leverage.”

한국과 일본, 베트남과 같은 나라들이 이미 스스로도 진행하고 있지만, 선별적으로 중국 경제에서 디커플링해 나가도록 권장할 것이라는 겁니다.

이는 중국을 완전히 봉쇄하는 것이 아니라 중국의 강압적인 지렛대에 대한 각 나라의 취약성을 줄이기 위한 것이라고, 콜비 전 부차관보는 설명했습니다.

미국 조지워싱턴대 한국학연구소가 22일 ‘미-중 전략적 경쟁 시대 속 미-한 관계’라는 주제로 온라인 화상 간담회를 열었다.

한국 아주대 김흥규 중국정책연구소 소장은 미국이 한국을 중국으로부터 분리시키는 디커플링에 성공한다고 해도 이는 역설적으로 미-한 동맹을 손상시키게 될 것이라고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 김흥규 교수] “If the United States was successful at decoupling South Korea from China, it would, ironically, damage the South Korea-US Alliance. South Korea would be no longer able to finance its alliance, unless the United States replaced the role of China in economy, which is not likely. A serious problem is that these dilemmas become a vicious cycle and bring to South Korea, a tremendous risk of national existence.”

미국이 경제적 측면에서 중국의 역할을 대체하지 못한다면 한국은 동맹을 유지하기 위한 비용을 더 이상 댈 수 없다는 겁니다.

그러면서, 미국이 중국의 역할을 대체할 가능성은 낮다고 지적했습니다.

김흥규 교수는 심각한 문제는 이런 딜레마가 악순환을 낳고 있고, 한국의 국가 존립에 엄청난 위험이 되고 있는 점이라고 말했습니다.

정 박 브루킹스연구소 선임연구원은 중국이 한국을 미국의 동맹 체계 안에서 가장 취약한 연결고리로 보고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 정 박 연구원] “Beijing sees South Korea as the weakest link in the US Alliance system, and that while South Korea may not be interested in seeing China as a security threat...”

이는 한국이 중국을 안보 위협으로 보려고 하지 않는 것과는 대조된다는 겁니다. 북한 경제 전문가인 김병연 서울대 교수는 한국이 미국과 중국 사이에서 모호한 입장을 취하는 것은 선택적으로 그렇게 하는 것일 수 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 김병연 교수] “Currently, we may choose to be ambiguous… There are two reason. The first one is that, yes, we need help from China on denuclearization and then integration, reunification. The second one is economy.”

그 이유는 우선 북한을 비핵화하고 통합해 통일에 이르기 위해서는 중국의 도움이 필요하기 때문이고, 두 번째로는 중국에 대한 경제 의존도 때문이라는 겁니다.

[녹취: 김병연 교수] “That is strategic ambiguity, rather than not taking choice between the United States and China.”

김병연 교수는 한국은 현재 미국과 중국 사이에서 선택을 하지 않고 있는 것이라기 보다는 전략적 모호성을 택하고 있는 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.