EU "북한 발사체 발사, 안보리 결의 위반...실무대화 복귀해야"

스웨덴과 유럽연합 EU은 최근 북한의 발사체 발사에 대해, 유엔 안보리 결의 위반이자 평화를 위협하는 행위라고 밝혔습니다.

스웨덴 외교부는 3일 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서 이같이 지적하고, 북한은 국제사회와의 약속을 이행하고 안보리 결의에 따라 완전하고 검증 가능하며 되돌릴 수 없는 방식으로 비핵화해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

[스웨덴 외교부] “DPRK’s nuclear weapons and missile programmes remain a threat to international peace and security. We encourage DPRK to fulfil its international commitments and conduct a complete, verifiable and irreversible disarmament of its nuclear weapons and missile programme in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.”

이어 스웨덴 정부는 한반도 정세를 평화적으로 해결하겠다는 장기적 의지를 갖고 있으며, (미-북 간) 대화와 신뢰 구축 과정에 대한 지원을 계속하고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

[스웨덴 외교부] “Sweden has a long-term commitment to a peaceful solution to the situation on the Korean peninsula and continues to offer its support to dialogue and confidence-building processes.”

유럽연합 EU도 3일 북한의 발사체 발사에 대한 VOA의 논평 요청에, 북한은 긴장을 고조시키고 상황을 불안정하게 하며 외교적 노력을 저해할 수 있는 어떤 행동도 자제해야 한다고 밝혔습니다.

버지티 바투 유럽연합 외교안보정책 대변인은 논평에서 북한이 모든 안보리 결의를 완전히 이행할 것을 기대한다고 말했습니다.

[버지티 바투 EU 외교안보정책 대변인] “The EU closely follows the developments on the Korean Peninsula. It remains imperative that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) refrains from any action that could raise tensions, destabilise the situation and undermine diplomatic efforts. While the DPRK has put into question its moratorium on nuclear and missile tests, we expect the country to comply fully with all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.”

EU는 미-북 실무 협상 재개의 중요성도 강조했습니다.

바투 대변인은 EU는 북한이 핵무기가 없고, 한반도에서 신뢰를 구축하고 영구적인 평화와 안보를 수립하기 위한 지속적인 외교 절차를 밟을 것을 희망한다면서, 이런 점에서 미-북 실무회담이 재개되는 것은 상당히 중요하다고 말했습니다.

[버지티 바투 EU 외교안보정책 대변인] “We also expect the DPRK to take steps to re-engage in a sustained diplomatic process aimed at building trust and establishing lasting peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, free of nuclear weapons. The resumption of the working-level talks between the US and the DPRK at an early date is crucial in this regard. The EU remains committed to achieving the goal of the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement by North Korea of its nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction and its ballistic missile programmes of all ranges.”

바투 대변인은 또 EU는 북한의 핵과 기타 대량살상무기, 모든 종류의 탄도미사일 프로그램의 완전하고 검증 가능하며 되돌릴 수 없는 비핵화 목표를 달성하는 데 전념하고 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 안소영입니다.