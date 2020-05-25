전 IAEA 사무차장 "북한, 핵물질 생산 노출하고 장거리 발사 재개 가능"

북한이 핵물질 생산시설을 눈에 띄는 방식으로 재가동하고 핵공격 역량을 과시할 장거리미사일 실험에 나설 수 있다는 분석이 제기됐습니다. 올리 하이노넨 전 국제원자력기구(IAEA) 사무차장은 잠행 22일 만에 활동을 재개한 김정은 국무위원장이 “핵전쟁 억지력 강화”를 들고 나선 데 대해, 5MW 원자로·재처리시설의 재가동과 핵물질 운반 모습을 고의로 위성에 노출하는 데서 시작할 수 있다고 내다봤습니다. 스팀슨센터 특별연구원으로 활동 중인 하이노넨 전 사무차장을 백성원 기자가 인터뷰했습니다.

올리 하이노넨 전 국제원자력기구 사무차장.

올리 하이노넨 전 IAEA 사무차장은 24일 보도된 북한 노동당 중앙군사위원회 회의 결과를 김정은 위원장이 미국에 보내는 “강력한 메시지”로 분석하고 핵 개발 정황을 일부러 드러내는 “가시적 행동”이 뒤따를 것으로 내다봤습니다.

하이노넨 전 사무차장은 24일 VOA와의 전화인터뷰에서, 핵전쟁 억지력을 한층 강화하겠다는 북한의 방침과 관련해, “북한은 이런 계획을 성공시키기 위해 일부러 적들의 눈에 띄고 분석을 유도하는 행동을 할 것”이라고 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 하이노넨 전 IAEA 사무차장] “For such a plan to be successful North Korea needs to demonstrate new efforts in practice in a visible way so that the adversaries can detect and assess the actions implications of actions taken by North Korea. North Korea has a number of avenues to proceed both in the nuclear and missile programs. It can demonstrate visibly by starting of production of new fissile material: high enriched uranium and plutonium.”

무엇보다 “핵물질, 즉 고농축 우라늄과 플루토늄을 눈에 띄는 방식으로 추가 생산할 수 있다”고 내다봤습니다.

영변 5MW 원자로와 관련해서는, “최근 몇 년간 가동되지 않았지만 가동에 필요한 충분한 연료를 확보하고 있을 가능성이 크다”며, “그렇게 할 경우 위성에 즉각 포착될 수 있다”고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 하이노넨 전 IAEA 사무차장] “The 5 MWe reactor in Yongbyon has not been operating in recent years, but it likely has fuel already enough fuel to operate. Thus, starting of operation is straight forward and satellite imagery will indicate soon actions taken. Similarly, preparations for future campaigns at the reprocessing plant will be visible in the satellite imagery strengthening the message sent.”

또 “북한은 재처리공장 가동 준비도 위성 사진에 그대로 드러내 메시지를 더욱 분명히 전달할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

하이노넨 전 사무차장은 “몇 년째 공사 중인 실험용경수로(ELWR)의 상태는 잘 알려지지 않았다”며, “만약 가동 준비가 안 됐다면, 추가 작업을 통해 플루토늄 추가 생산을 국제사회에 보여주는 다른 신호를 강화할 것”이라고 전망했습니다.

[녹취: 하이노넨 전 IAEA 사무차장] “The status of the Experimental Light Water Reactor which has been under construction for several years, is not well known. If it is not ready for operation, additional work would also amplify other signals sent on the production of additional plutonium to the international community.

이어 “우라늄 농축 공장은 경수로 연료로 사용할 저농축 우라늄을 충분히 생산했을 것”이라면서도 “관련 시설의 상태와 장소는 확인이 필요하다”고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 하이노넨 전 IAEA 사무차장] “The Uranium Enrichment Plant should have by now produced enough low enriched uranium to fuel the reactor, but the status and location of the ELWR fuel fabrication plant needs still to be confirmed. Tools available to confirm the operation of the UEP and possible other suspected enrichment plants are limited. North Korea could however send signals by exposing purposely movements of uranium hexafluoride containers to get the attention.”

이어 “우라늄 농축 공장과 다른 농축 의심 시설의 가동을 확인할 수 있는 가용 수단은 제한돼 있지만, 북한은 육불화 우라늄(uranium hexafluoride) 컨테이너의 이동을 고의로 노출함으로써 신호를 보낼 수 있다”고 설명했습니다.

하이노넨 전 사무차장은 “북한이 핵실험 카드도 분명히 쥐고 있지만, 이미 몇 차례 핵실험을 한 상황에서 이는 그리 매력적인 방안이 아니다”라고 평가했습니다. 게다가 “새 핵실험장을 이미 건설하지 않았다면 노후화된 풍계리 핵실험장의 안전에 대한 우려도 있다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 하이노넨 전 IAEA 사무차장] “A nuclear test could certainly be in the cards, but with the number of tests already done, it may not be an attractive avenue to proceed. There might be also safety concerns at the deteriorated Punggye-ri site, which could prompt, if not already done, construction of a new test site.”

미사일 시험 발사와 관련해서는, “핵 관련 메시지가 담기지 않으면 별 영향을 주지 못할 것”이라며 “장거리 대륙간탄도미사일, 혹은 우주 발사체 발사가 이런 목적에 부합할 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 하이노넨 전 IAEA 사무차장] “With regard to future missile tests, North Korea has multiple choices. Another test as such will not make a difference unless it has a nuclear message. A long-range, intercontinental ballistic missile or space launch would serve for the purpose.”

특히 “탄두가 실린 재진입체가 대기권으로 되돌아오는 실험을 할 경우 보다 직접적인 메시지가 되겠지만, 안정적인 운반 시스템을 완성하고 배치하는 데 중요한 과정인 이런 실험을 북한이 이미 했다는 강력한 증거는 없다”고 선을 그었습니다.

[녹취: 하이노넨 전 IAEA 사무차장] “More direct signal would be a missile test, which includes clearly the testing of a return of a warhead re-entry vehicle to the atmosphere. There is no strong evidence that North Korea has done earlier such tests, which are an important part of the finalization and fielding of reliable delivery systems.”

하이노넨 전 사무차장은 “박정천 총참모장이 군 차수로 승진하고 리병철 노동당 부위원장 겸 군수공업부장이 중앙군사위 부위원장으로 선출된 것도 주목할 만하다”고 지적했습니다. “두 사람 모두 북한의 핵과 미사일 개발에 주요 역할을 담당해 왔다”는 이유를 들었습니다.

[녹취: 하이노넨 전 IAEA 사무차장] “The meeting included also a number of promotions in the military leadership. The promotion of Army General Pak Jong Chon to the rank of Vice Marshal, and the election of Ri Pyong Chol to the position of the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission are worth of noting. Both of them have been playing key roles in the development of the nuclear and missile capabilities of North Korea.”

앞서 북한은 22일만에 모습을 드러낸 김정은 위원장이 주재한 노동당 중앙군사위원회 회의에서 “인민군 포병의 화력 타격 능력을 결정적으로 높이는 중대한 조치”에 이어 “핵전쟁 억지력 강화”를 들고 나섰습니다.

북한 조선중앙통신은 24일 회의 개최 소식을 전하면서 “국가무력 건설과 발전의 총적 요구에 따라 나라의 핵전쟁 억제력을 한층 강화하고 전략 무력을 고도의 격동 상태에서 운영하기 위한 새로운 방침들이 제시됐다"고 보도했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.