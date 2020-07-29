미 전문가들 “탈북민은 귀중한 정보 자산...핵시설 파악에도 기여”

최근 한국에서 탈북민의 월북 소식이 파장을 일으키고 있는 가운데, 한국 정부가 탈북민을 귀중한 정보 자산으로 대우해야 한다는 지적이 나왔습니다. 탈북민이 제공하는 정보가 인권 문제뿐 아니라 미국의 핵과 제재 정책에도 크게 기여하고 있다는 평가입니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

미국의 전문가들은 탈북민은 이제 인권 차원의 보호 대상을 넘어, 북한이라는 폐쇄 국가에 대한 중요한 단서를 제공해 정책에 반영시키는 적극적인 ‘플레이어’가 됐다고 평가했습니다.

특히 철저히 베일에 싸여 있는 북한 핵의 실체를 파악하고, 북한 정권을 겨냥한 맞춤 제재를 입안할 때도 탈북민이 제공한 정보를 기초로 한 경우가 많다며, 이에 대한 미국 정부의 수요 역시 높아지고 있다고 설명했습니다.

데이비드 올브라이트 과학국제안보연구소(ISIS) 소장.

데이비드 올브라이트 미 과학국제안보연구소(ISIS) 소장은 28일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “탈북민들은 북한의 비밀 핵시설이나 핵 프로그램 관련 활동에 대해 알고 있거나, 당국의 핵무기 정책 결정에 대해 청취했을 수 있다”며 “북한에서 나오는 이런 인적 자원은 엄청나게 귀중하고 적극적으로 육성돼야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[데이비드 올브라이트 ISIS 소장] “Because North Korea is such a closed state that defectors provide an incredibly valuable window into a whole range of activities in North Korea. Just considering the nuclear, they may know about secret nuclear sites that they've seen or heard about and they know about the activities of people in the nuclear program and they may have heard about decisions that have been made by the government on their nuclear policy, so the human sources from North Korea are unbelievably valuable and need to be nurtured.”

올브라이트 소장은 “북한의 많은 핵 관련 활동과 시설은 탈북민들의 증언이 없으면 실체를 알기 어려운 경우가 많다”며 “군부 통제 하에 있는 이런 시설들이 핵과 미사일, 혹은 대량살상무기 개발용인지, 아니면 산업용인지 구별하기 매우 어렵기 때문”이라고 지적했습니다.

[데이비드 올브라이트 ISIS 소장] “I think for many activities or many facilities, without defectors, you can't tell anything whether it's just some building or some tunnel that could be making tires, or nuclear weapons. So many things are under the military that you have so many sites that have security...so it's very hard to pick out the important nuclear, missiles or other WMD sites from industrial sites that are owned or controlled by the military.”

다만 “탈북민들이 잘못된 정보나 여러 경로를 거치며 왜곡된 정보를 들고 오는 경우도 있어 신중한 접근이 필요하다”는 단서를 달았습니다.

그럼에도 불구하고 “탈북자의 증언을 계기로 검증 절차를 시작해 정보를 확인한 뒤 보다 완전한 그림을 맞춘 경우도 많다”며 “북한의 비밀 우라늄 농축시설 의혹을 받았던 ‘강성’ 시설이 그런 경우”라고 말했습니다.

[데이비드 올브라이트 ISIS 소장] “...it's really a defector in the end would be the start of a process, then try to confirm the information, and build a more complete picture of what's going on, what’s at a facility. And so a defector in the case of Kangsong, from what I understand, was very important to identify it.”

경제 부문에 종사했거나 해외에서 외화벌이를 담당했던 전 북한 고위 관리들이 제공하는 북한의 유령회사와 조력자 명단, 불법 거래와 자금 흐름 실태에 대한 정보는 미국이 최대 대북 압박 캠페인을 전개하는 데도 중요한 역할을 했다고 전문가들은 지적했습니다.

수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표.

수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표는 “고위 관리 출신 탈북민이 귀중한 자문가 역할을 하면서 미국의 대북제재 정책에 크게 기여한 것으로 안다”며 “그가 미국 정부에 북한 정권의 금융 네트워크에 대한 정보를 제공하고, 제재가 북한 주민이 아니라 김정은에게 타격을 줄 방안을 제시하는 등 엄청난 도움을 줬다”고 밝혔습니다.

[수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “I can tell you that he has been incredibly helpful in providing information about the financial workings of the regime, and how to make sure that if we have sanctions against North Korea, how do we make them impact Kim Jong Un without hurting people in North Korea. In other words, he was a valuable person to be able to advise on that.”

숄티 대표는 이런 이유로 “탈북민들을 미국으로 초청할 때마다 미정부 주요 부처에서 관심을 가졌다”며, “예외 없이 백악관과 국무부, 국가안보회의 관리들과 면담이 이뤄졌다”고 말했습니다. “미정부 내에 탈북민들의 말을 청취하는 열린 통로가 늘 존재했고, 매우 환영하고 진심 어린 태도로 이들을 맞는다”는 설명입니다.

[수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “I can tell you for certain every time we have hosted North Korean defectors in the United States, they have had meetings at the White House, at the State Department, and at the National Security Council. Every time we’ve hosted defectors there’s been an open door to hear what they have to say. A very welcoming attitude, a very sincere attitude.”

이어 “미정부는 탈북민들의 증언을 북한 정권과 내부 상황, 인권 유린 실태를 이해할 수 있는 매우 귀중한 자원으로 인식한다”며 고위직 출신이든, 꽃제비 출신이든 차별하지 않고 이들이 전하는 정보에 귀를 기울인다고 말했습니다.

[수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “There has always been a sense that the testimony of the defectors is extremely valuable for understanding the

regime, for understanding what’s happening in North Korea, for getting a sense of the atrocities, the human rights violations that are occurring that they are an incredibly valuable resource.”

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 “지난 15년간 북한에 정착한 탈북민이 250명 수준이고, 대부분 외교 정책 등에 경험이 있는 사람은 아니”라면서도 “미국 정부 관리들은 탈북민이 가진 북한 관련 지식으로부터 큰 도움을 받을 수 있다”고 지적했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “United States officials can benefit from defectors understanding of the North. I have been particularly impressed with the North Korean defectors in the United States that I have met and talked with over the years that I have been dealing with North Korean issues.”

킹 전 특사는 “미정부에서 북한 문제를 다루면서 오랫동안 미국 내 탈북민들을 만나 이야기를 나눴다”며, “그들에게서 깊은 인상을 받았다”고 밝혔습니다. 그러면서 “일부 탈북민은 미국 정부와 계속 일하면서 매우 긍정적인 영향을 끼치고 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

또한 “탈북민은 한국 정부에도 북한 상황에 대한 중요한 정보 자원”이라며 “탈북민과의 인터뷰를 통해 많은 정보를 얻는다”고 말했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “For South Korea, the defectors are an important source of information about conditions in the North. The South does question defectors about conditions in the North, and a great deal of information is collected from defector interviews.”

숄티 대표는 “탈북민들은 북한 내 가족, 지인과 계속 소통하면서 내부 정보를 얻고 북한에 진실을 확산시키고 있다”며 “한국 정부는 탈북민이야말로 그들이 가진 가장 강력하고 평화적인 자원이라는 사실을 알아야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “The South Korean government should realize that the most powerful, peaceful resource they have is the North Korean defectors because they're communicating with their people, their family members and their colleagues back in North Korea and they're getting information and they're spreading the truth in North Korea, and their voices should be amplified by the South Korean government. But instead, the South Korean government is threatening them, and shutting down their ability to be able to positively get information in North Korea.”

그러면서 “한국 정부는 그렇게 하는 대신, 탈북민을 위협하고 북한 정보를 얻을 수 있는 긍정적인 역량을 차단하고 있다”고 비판했습니다.

킹 전 특사는 그러나 “한국이 그동안 탈북민과 잘 협조해 왔다”며 “특히 지난해 탈북민 모자 사망 사건 이후 상황이 개선됐다고 생각한다”고 평가했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “I think South Korea has done a good job of working with defectors, and I think that has improved since the death of the female defector and her son a year or so ago. The fact that two defectors are members of the South Korean National Assembly is a great credit to the South Korean political system. These two Assemblymen are an important reflection of how the South is trying to integrate defectors.”

특히 “탈북민 2명이 한국 국회의원이 된 것은 한국의 정치 체제 덕분”이라며 “한국의 탈북민 융화 노력을 보여주는 중요한 지표”라고 덧붙였습니다.

이에 대해 워싱턴 인근에 거주하는 북한 전 고위관리는 “한국의 탈북민 정책에 긍정적인 측면이 많지만, 이는 대부분 과거 정부에서 입안되고 추진됐던 것들”이라며 “현 정부는 한국에 정착한 탈북민보다 북한 정권과의 관계를 우선시하고 있다”고 비판했습니다. 그러면서 “이런 양상이 계속되면 한국 정부는 그동안 탈북민의 인적 정보를 통해 수집한 ‘휴민트’를 계속 축적하기 어려운 상황에 부닥칠 것”이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.