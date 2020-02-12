WHO 평양지부 "신종 코로나 확진자 보고 없어"...적십자 "북-중 접경 500명 방역 투입"

신종 코로나바이러스가 전 세계로 확산하는 가운데, 세계보건기구 WHO는 북한 당국의 확진자에 관한 보고는 없었다고 밝혔습니다. 또 북한의 요청으로 위생 장비를 제공하는 등 바이러스 대응에 협력하고 있다고 전했습니다. 안소영 기자입니다.

세계보건기구 (WHO)는 북한 보건성으로부터 북한 내 신종 코로나바이러스 감염 사례에 관해 보고받은 바 없다고 밝혔습니다.

[WHO 평양사무소] “WHO has not received any report of coronavirus cases from the Ministry of Public Health, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. WHO is working with all Member States, including DPR Korea, to respond to the new coronavirus.”

WHO 평양사무소는 11일 북한 내 신종 코로나바이러스 감염 사례와 대응책 등을 묻는 VOA 질문에, WHO는 북한을 포함한 모든 회원국과 신종 바이러스 대응에 협력하고 있다면서 이같이 답했습니다.

WHO는 또 신종 코로나바이러스 조기 진단과 모니터링, 격리와 치료 등에 관한 지침과 기술 지원을 제공하고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

특히, 북한 보건성의 요청으로 의료계 종사자들에게 실험용 시약과 개인용 보호장비를 전달했다고 밝혔습니다.

[WHO 평양사무소] “On the request of the Ministry of Public Health, DPR Korea, WHO is providing laboratory reagents and personal protective equipment – which comprises of goggles, gloves, masks, gowns – for use by health workers. Supporting countries with supplies for diagnosing, clinical management and treating case, is a key WHO support during such events.”

세계보건기구 평양사무소는 지금과 같은 상황에서 지원국에 보안경과 장갑, 마스크, 가운 등을 제공해 진단과 임상 관리에 나서는 것이 WHO의 핵심 사업이라고 설명했습니다.

이런 가운데 국제적십자연맹(IFRC)의 하비에르 카스텔라노스 IFRC 아시아태평양 지부장은 북한 보건성의 요청으로 북-중 접경 지역 4개 도에 자원봉사자 500명을 투입했다고 밝혔습니다.

[하비에르 카스텔라노스 IFRC 아시아태평양 지부장] “At the request of the Ministry of Public Health, Red Cross Society of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has mobilised 500 volunteers in four provinces close to the Chinese border. These volunteers are working closely with healthcare providers to support screening efforts and promote effective hygiene practises, with support from the local Red Cross branch. Red Cross volunteers are coordinating with local health staff and government departments to engage with communities and visit households who live remotely and are not easily reached, to ensure everyone receives this support. Red Cross has also sent volunteers on 700 bikes to these remote areas to share coronavirus awareness messages.”

카스텔라노스 지부장은 자원봉사자들이 (평양) 지부와 긴밀히 협력해 바이러스 예방을 위한 건강검진과 개인위생 증진 활동을 펼치고 있다고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 각 지역 의료진과 정부 부처와 함께 외딴 지역 가정을 직접 방문해 모두 지원받을 수 있도록 돕고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

국제적십자연맹은 또 자원봉사자들이 자전거 700대를 이용해 외딴 가정을 방문해 신종 코로나바이러스 예방책 등을 설명하고 있다고 전했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 안소영입니다.