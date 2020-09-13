비건 “미국, 한반도의 영속적인 평화로의 길 지지”

스티븐 비건 미국 국무부 부장관은 12일 ‘아세안 지역안보포럼(ARF)’에서 미국이 한반도의 영속적인 평화로의 길을 지지하고 있다는 것을 강조했다고 국무부가 밝혔습니다.

모건 오테이거스 국무부 대변인은 이날 보도자료에서 비건 부장관이 인터넷 화상으로 진행된 27차 아세안지역안보포럼 외교장관회의에서 미국 대표단을 이끌어 참석했다고 설명했습니다.

이 회의에는 북한을 포함한 26개 나라가 참석했다고 오테이거스는 덧붙였습니다.

비건 부장관은 한반도의 영속적인 평화로 향하는 길을 미국이 지지하는 것의 중요성을 몇몇 다른 나라 외교 장관들과 합의를 이뤘다고 오테이거스 대변인은 말했습니다.

[오테이거스 대변인] “Deputy Secretary Biegun was joined by several foreign ministers in underscoring… the U.S. support for a path to lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula.”

또 비건 부장관은 회의에 참석한 다른 나라 관계자들과 함께 신종 코로나바이러스 대유행의 영향에 대한 우려를 표하고 지역 내 공동 대응과 적정한 가격의 백신의 필요성을 언급했다고 오테이거스 대변인은 밝혔습니다.

[오테이거스 대변인] “The Deputy joined other ARF participants in expressing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact and the need for a well-coordinated regional response and an affordable vaccine. The Deputy called for timely and transparent information exchange and highlighted the $20.5 billion that the U.S. government has allocated for the development of vaccines and therapeutics, preparedness efforts, and other foreign assistance.”



비건 부장관은 시기 적절하고 투명한 정보 교환을 촉구하며, 미국 정부가 백신과 치료법 개발, 대비성, 그리고 외국 지원에 205억 달러를 할당해 놓았다고 강조했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.